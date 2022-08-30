ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

10 Labor Day weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 3-4

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this Labor Day weekend in Northern California, including a Brazilian carnival, car shows, and various cultural festivals!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures ranging from 104 to 108 degrees with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your Labor Day weekend!
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend

FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues

The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
Record-breaking heat on tap for Labor Day Weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A dangerous heat wave is hitting California for the Labor Day holiday weekend. High pressure will be bringing a stretch of 100s starting Wednesday and lasting through much of the following week. Highs near 101 are expected Wednesday and near 104 on Thursday and Friday. Foothill communities will be near 100 as well to round out the week.
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
Recognizing heat stroke/exhaustion and how to avoid it | Q&A with To The Point

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A dangerous heat wave is expected to hit Northern California for the Labor Day holiday weekend. ABC10's weather team anticipates an excessive heat watch will be in effect starting Saturday and lasting through next Tuesday. Peak highs will hit Saturday through Labor Day with highs from 105-115° in the valley and 90-104° in the hills and mountains.
Person found dead floating along American River in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat

Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
