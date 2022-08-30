Read full article on original website
Oak Park hosts 'First Friday' as heat bears down across the region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first Friday of September ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend was a hot one across Northern California, with temperatures rising above 100 degrees. In Sacramento’s Oak Park neighborhood, community members braved the heat to visit the community block party from 32nd and 36th Street...
10 Labor Day weekend events in Northern California | Sept. 3-4
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There's something for everyone this Labor Day weekend in Northern California, including a Brazilian carnival, car shows, and various cultural festivals!. The weekend weather has cooled down just a bit, with temperatures ranging from 104 to 108 degrees with a slight southwest breeze. Gather up some friends, maybe family members, or even go solo, but here are some weekend events for your Labor Day weekend!
Sacramento's Faria Bakery to open Folsom location this weekend
FOLSOM, Calif. — Sacramento's Faria Bakery, known for its array of naturally leavened bread and French-style pastries, is opening their new location in Folsom this weekend. The new location in Folsom will be located at 604 Sutter Street. They will have their soft opening this Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
How California firefighters battle extreme heat on top of fires
JAMESTOWN, Calif. — Under the searing heat of the sun in Jamestown, firefighter Paul Herman finally gets a break in the middle of a 24-hour shift. Herman has spent nine years as a firefighter for Cal Fire in Butte County and says the key to battling these conditions is staying hydrated.
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Why the Foothills will have warmer nights for the next few days
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The heatwave in Northern California will impact the Foothills differently than the Sacramento Valley. In a case like this, inversion sets in, which means temperatures get warmer as you go up in elevation. For this weekend, many Valley locations will see overnight lows in the 60s...
Sacramento County: Outdoor events recommended to postpone due to extreme heat
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County officials recommend all outdoor events this weekend be postponed due to extreme temperatures. According to the Sacramento County Division of Public Health and Office of Emergency Services, events scheduled between noon and 8 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday should be postponed. Sensitive groups such...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues
The latest Starbucks casualty is in Sacramento, along the Broadway corridor, wrought with blocks of homeless transients, escalating crime, and legitimate safety concerns for the residents and business owners who live and work there. “The growing crime wave in Los Angeles and Southern California claimed a new retail victim on...
How South Sacramento is beating a record-breaking heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For many people in South Sacramento, there is no option but to deal with the heat. Many people work outside and others have to deal with issues like a broken air conditioner. As temperatures keep rising this week, the heat can almost feel impossible to escape.
Cashing in on the heat wave: Swimming pool owners rent out pools by the hour
STOCKTON, Calif. — With her inflatable beach balls blown up and her swim tubes on standby, Stockton resident Lorene Yee is ready for her 3 p.m. appointment in her own backyard. Yee is one of an estimated 25,000 private swimming pool owners who use the Swimply website to list...
Record-breaking heat on tap for Labor Day Weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A dangerous heat wave is hitting California for the Labor Day holiday weekend. High pressure will be bringing a stretch of 100s starting Wednesday and lasting through much of the following week. Highs near 101 are expected Wednesday and near 104 on Thursday and Friday. Foothill communities will be near 100 as well to round out the week.
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
Sacramento cooling experts offer tips on keeping your A/C running smooth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As a major heat wave bares down on Northern California, area heating and cooling experts are offering tips on proper air conditioning maintenance to help you understand more about what it takes to keep your unit running. Eddie Cornejo is a five-year technician with Big Mountain...
Gov. Newsom discusses state actions to deal with the upcoming heat wave
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom discussed the state’s plan to deal with a heat wave that is expected to begin today and last into next week in several western states. The governor’s office said Newsom will discuss ways Californians can stay safe, the strain the high temperatures will put on the state’s power […]
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
Here's when Mendocino Farms could be coming to Arden, Folsom and Land Park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Mendocino Farms locations are scheduled to open in Land Park, Arden and Folsom next year. There aren't specific dates for opening yet, but a spokesperson for Mendocino Farms told ABC10 the Land Park location is tentatively set to open early in 2023, with Arden and Folsom's locations opening later in the spring.
Recognizing heat stroke/exhaustion and how to avoid it | Q&A with To The Point
SACRAMENTO, Calif — A dangerous heat wave is expected to hit Northern California for the Labor Day holiday weekend. ABC10's weather team anticipates an excessive heat watch will be in effect starting Saturday and lasting through next Tuesday. Peak highs will hit Saturday through Labor Day with highs from 105-115° in the valley and 90-104° in the hills and mountains.
Person found dead floating along American River in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento firefighters found a dead person floating along the American River Wednesday afternoon. Few details regarding the incident have been released at this time. First responders found the person in the river in the area of Vine and North 10th Street after the incident was called in around 4 p.m. Sacramento Fire Department wasn't sure how long the body had been in the water before it was found.
Traffic signals along Highway 50 in Placerville to stay green during Labor Day weekend
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — All traffic signals on Highway 50 in Placerville will be green from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. the first weekend of September and October. It's part of a pilot project called 'Trip to Green.'. The city of Placerville, the El Dorado County Transportation Commission and Caltrans...
Mountain Democrat
Anchored Eats: The floatin’ food boat
Craving a juicy burger fresh off the grill after carving up the wake on a balmy afternoon on the lake? If it’s Folsom Lake, just look for some tall flags and hungry boaters and you’ll probably find Anchored Eats — the area’s first floating food boat.
