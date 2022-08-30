ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Heights student taken into custody for bringing gun to campus

By Wil Day
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FyxXN_0hbiYQMr00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita Heights High School student has been taken into custody for bringing a gun to campus.

On Tuesday, the Heights received a tip that a student was in possession of a gun at the school. Security officers and the School Resource Officer immediately took the student into custody.

Wichita Public Schools confirmed to KSN that the student was in possession of a gun.

McPherson High School released from lockdown

The school says there were no threats made at any time, and no injuries were reported.

A message was sent out to families following the incident and included this statement:

“Parents, please discuss with your student the far-reaching and serious consequences of bringing inappropriate items to school. We appreciate the person who came forward with the information to keep our school safe. Our students know if you “See Something, Say Something.” We take these matters seriously, and I will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students or put them in fear.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Police are called to another Wichita high school

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is at South High School after the report of a fight. However, the school principal said it was because someone yelled, “Gun!” A police department spokesperson said the call came in as a disturbance around 11:20 a.m. A student told a KSN crew at the scene that […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Student arrested after gun found at Wichita East High

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student was arrested on Friday after police say he brought a gun to school. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, a school resource officer (SRO) was notified by a school staff member of a student that was possibly in possession of a […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
KAKE TV

Wichita Public Schools responds to guns found at two high schools

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After two guns were found at two different Wichita high schools this week, Wichita Public Schools said it is concerned, but not panicked. Students alerted staff about each incident. The district found one gun Monday at West High School and a second at Wichita Heights Tuesday.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heights High School#Wichita Public Schools#Mcpherson High School#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
KSN News

WPD bomb squad investigates ‘suspicious devices’ in Winfield

WINFIELD, Kan. (KSNW) — A group of suspicious devices at a park near Whittier Elementary School in Winfield prompted the Wichita Police Department bomb squad to investigate on Thursday afternoon. According to a news release from the Winfield Police Department, at around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 1, Winfield officers responded to Cherry Street Park in […]
WINFIELD, KS
KSN News

Wichita police need help to find shooting victim

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police say someone shot a man a week ago in an alley on south Broadway, and they have not been able to find the victim or the shooter. The Wichita Police Department said two men got into an argument as they were entering a store near Broadway and Lincoln around 10:30 […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KSN News

Wichita parents sentenced for murder of their toddler

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Patrick Javonovich and Brandi Marchant, the two parents who pleaded guilty in July in the death of their 2-year-old son Zaiden Javonovich, were sentenced to prison on Thursday afternoon. Javonovich and Marchant were both sentenced to 322 months, which equals out to 26 years and 10 months. “I want to thank […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police search for men involved in Broadway shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men (pictured above) suspected of being involved in a shooting that occurred last week. Police said around 10:36 p.m. on Aug. 24, the men were involved in a verbal altercation while entering...
WICHITA, KS
kmuw.org

Wichita family’s three generations of physicians honored

Dr. G.G. Brown moved his medical practice to Wichita in 1908 to serve the city’s black community. Although the days of segregated medicine are long gone, the need for black physicians such as Dr. Brown has never been more acute than it is now. “We really need to figure...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas park forced to close temporary after ‘suspicious devices’ found

WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - Following a report of suspicious devices at Cherry Street Park, two partial devices and remnants from others on the ground were found. On September 1 2022, at approximately 1:14 p.m. officers from the Winfield Police Department were dispatched to Cherry Street Park for a report of suspicious devices in the park. Upon arrival officers met with employees from the City of Winfield who were performing maintenance in the park.
WINFIELD, KS
classiccountry1070.com

Wichita man charged in fatal shooting in Derby

A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a home in Derby. 22-year-old Demarc Burgess made an appearance in Sedgwick County District Court on a charge of second degree murder and a misdemeanor charge of battery. His bond was set at $500,000 and attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case on September 12th.
DERBY, KS
KSN News

Wichita man gets over 8 years for killing man, shooting teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for killing a 20-year-old man and shooting a 16-year-old boy in March 2021. DeAdrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months (8.4 years) in prison and 36 months of post-release on Wednesday. The judge also ordered restitution in the […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy