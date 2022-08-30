ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained

The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
WILLITS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning

WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m.  At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit

SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities

Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
HEALDSBURG, CA
mendofever.com

Redwood Coast Land Conservancy Unveiling Plan for Mill Bend Preserve Along the Gualala River

The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Coast Land Conservancy:. For those who are looking for a new place to hike, bird-watch, gaze at the sunset, see the changing seasons or just be one with nature in this beautiful piece of paradise we are privileged to call home, there is good news: Redwood Coast Land Conservancy has been hard at work with several exciting projects brewing, which will satisfy the seeker and wanderer in everyone.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

From Streets to Creeks: 2022 Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup To Be Held Saturday, Sept. 17

The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District:. Ukiah-Would you like to make an immediate and lasting improvement to the environment and have fun doing it? Does the sight of litter in our creeks make you want to take action? Then come join the annual Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup, held on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 17, from 8:30 AM to Noon.
UKIAH, CA
Lake County News

Small fire on Mount Konocti begins after thunderstorm

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters contained a small wildland fire in the Black Forest on Mount Konocti on Monday, a fire that appeared shortly after a brief thunderstorm. The Konocti fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was said to be about half a mile up the mountain, with crews accessing it from the Riviera Heights subdivision.
LAKE COUNTY, CA

