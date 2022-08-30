Read full article on original website
Walker Fire Near Willits Now 50-Percent Contained
The Walker Fire near Willits started at about 4pm yesterday in the Pine Mountain area near northbound Highway 101. It has burned just over 100 acres and is 50-percent contained as of 7am Friday. There are more than 175 firefighters working on the blaze, and crews worked to increase containment overnight. There were initial evacuation orders in the area, but they were downgraded by the Mendocino Sheriff’s Office. Officials tell people in the area to remain aware of the situation and be ready to go, should fire activity increase. Luckily there were no injuries and no reports of structural damage.
Walker Fire: Two Firefighters Injured, the Largest Wildfire in Mendocino County This Season
This evening, an update published by CAL FIRE indicates that the 109-acre Walker Fire now stands at 35% containment, a 10% increase from this morning’s CAL FIRE report. The Walker Fire ignited in the dry heat of yesterday afternoon south of Willits and swept through dry grass and oak woodland before firefighters stopped forward progress.
Walker Fire Tears Through 109 Acres of Wildland South of Willits Before Firefighters Gain Control
Yesterday, starting at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Walker Fire tore through dry grass and oak savannah at the southern end of the Willits Valley prompting evacuation warnings, road closures, and threatened structures. By sunset, the fire burned 109 acres and the fire’s forward progress was stopped. This morning’s Incident Update...
[UPDATE 6:32p.m.: Forward Progress Stopped] Large Fire Burning Just South of Willits
A wildfire in the area of Highway 101 on the south end of the Willits Bypass has swelled to 15 acres and is currently growing at a moderate rate of spread. Reportedly structures and water sources for Willits are threatened by the Walker Fire as it is called [after it started just before 4 p.m.]
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
Fast-moving wildfire in Willits prompts evacuation warning
WILLITS – A wildfire burning near Willits Thursday afternoon prompted evacuation warnings from authorities, who told residents to be "ready to evacuate at any moment."The so-called Walker Fire burning south of Willits on the east side of Highway 101 in Mendocino County was first reported at around 4 p.m. At the time, the fire was estimated to be about 15 to 20 acres, but smoke from the blaze could be seen from all over the region.The Mendocino County Sheriff issued an evacuation warning for the Pine Mountain and Ridgewood Road subdivisions at around 4:22 p.m. "Be ready to evacuate at any moment, gather your belongings, check on your neighbors and leave early if possible," a tweet by the Mendocino County Sheriff's office read. Additional information was available at the MendoReady.org website.Caltrans confirmed that a northbound lane of 101 has been closed due to firefighting efforts. People are advised to drive with caution through the area and be on the lookout for fire department and Cal Fire vehicles.With temperatures over 100 degrees and wind gusts reaching 3 mph, there was concern the fire could endanger nearby homes.This story will be updated.
Tuesday afternoon fire burns three structures
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Three structures were burned in a Tuesday afternoon fire in the Kelseyville area. A structure fire with occupants reported to be trapped was dispatched in the 4100 block of Montezuma Way shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters responding to the scene reported seeing heavy black...
Map shows where Mill Fire is burning in Northern California
The Mill Fire started in Weed, a small town that's 280 miles north of San Francisco.
KCRA Today: Evacuations in Tuolumne County fire, latest in CA heat wave, Kiely Rodni’s celebration of life
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
Sonoma County Completes Its Investigation Into Ex-Ukiah Police Chief —Forwards Finding to Mendo DA
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Juan Valencia told us today that his agency’s investigation into the alleged criminal conduct of the former Ukiah Police Chief Noble Waidelich has concluded and the findings have been forwarded to the Mendocino County District Attorney. This news comes nearly two and a...
Google Maps is Wrong: Highway 101 Is Open and There is No Need to Reroute Onto Tomki Road
Northbound commuters: Highway 101 in Mendocino County is open, despite what Google Maps might say. Do not take Tomki Road to avoid a highway closure. The highway is ndeed open. Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate incorrect information provided by Google Maps is leading...
Evacuations in California after Route Fire burns thousands of acres
Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
Family of man killed by Sonoma sheriff's deputy to file wrongful death suit
SONOMA - The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement.Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits against law enforcement, is launching a federal wrongful death lawsuit against both the county and the deputy for the death of David Pelaez Chavez, 36, of Lower Lake.Pelaez Chavez was shot by Deputy Michael Dietrick on July 29 in rough, hilly terrain near Geyserville after officers said they repeatedly...
Power Outage Impacts Healdsburg and Surrounding Communities
Power has been restored following a major outage in Sonoma County. A transmission line failure on Wednesday afternoon knocked out power to the entire city of Healdsburg, plus six-thousand more PG and E customers in Northern Sonoma County. The outage, which started at about noon, also affected customers in Cloverdale and Geyserville. Power was restored by 4:15 p.m. The transmission line failure was traced to damaged PG and E equipment in Cloverdale.
Redwood Coast Land Conservancy Unveiling Plan for Mill Bend Preserve Along the Gualala River
The following is a press release issued by the Redwood Coast Land Conservancy:. For those who are looking for a new place to hike, bird-watch, gaze at the sunset, see the changing seasons or just be one with nature in this beautiful piece of paradise we are privileged to call home, there is good news: Redwood Coast Land Conservancy has been hard at work with several exciting projects brewing, which will satisfy the seeker and wanderer in everyone.
From Streets to Creeks: 2022 Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup To Be Held Saturday, Sept. 17
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Resource Conservation District:. Ukiah-Would you like to make an immediate and lasting improvement to the environment and have fun doing it? Does the sight of litter in our creeks make you want to take action? Then come join the annual Ukiah Valley Russian River Cleanup, held on Coastal Cleanup Day, Saturday, September 17, from 8:30 AM to Noon.
A Dead Wood Duck Proves to be Mendocino County’s First Case of Avian Influenza
The virus known as Bird Flu was first documented in 1996. The virus was initially isolated from a farm goose in China’s Guandong Province. Since then, several strains have circled the globe. The most recent strain is known as Highly Pathogenic Eurasian H5N1 Avian Influenza. The strain has gone...
Small fire on Mount Konocti begins after thunderstorm
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters contained a small wildland fire in the Black Forest on Mount Konocti on Monday, a fire that appeared shortly after a brief thunderstorm. The Konocti fire was reported shortly after 1:30 p.m. Monday. It was said to be about half a mile up the mountain, with crews accessing it from the Riviera Heights subdivision.
Power restored after northern Ukiah outage impacts more than 1,000 accounts during high temperatures
UPDATE 4:30 p.m. — The power has been restored. MENDOCINO Co., 9/1/22 — As temperatures rise this afternoon, a power outage has shut off 1,071 PG&E customers in vicinity of northern Ukiah, as of around 1 p.m, including the Ukiah campus of Mendocino College and Calpella elementary school.
