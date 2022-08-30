Lost-luggage retailer coming to SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Unclaimed Baggage , the nation’s one-and-only vendor of lost luggage is coming to Salt Lake City on Aug. 31.

As part of the company’s celebration of its 50th anniversary, Unclaimed Baggage’s Brand Ambassador Sonny Hood joined other representatives on a 50-state road tour led by “Hugo,” the renewed 1965 orange Chevrolet truck named after the company’s founder.

After embarking on their journey from Scottsboro, Ala. in May, Hood and the rest of the Unclaimed Baggage crew are set to touch down in Salt Lake on Wednesday.

In eager anticipation of the mystery of lost luggage, ABC4 met up with Hood via Zoom on Tuesday for a days-early inside scoop on how to not lose your bag, what happens to lost bags, some of the strangest and most unusual things found in lost luggage, as well as an in-studio opening of a lost bag and more.

To learn more about the company’s 50-states, 50 years road tour, click here .

