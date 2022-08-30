ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Free Music Friday: Grifters & Shills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grifters & Shills joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest for September 2. They are a husband and wife duo made up of John and Rebecca Stoll, native Texans who met in a rock/blues jam band in 2008 and soon realized their potential as a team.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

United Way Brazos Valley held Campaign Kickoff Tailgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - United Way Brazos Valley held their Campaign Kickoff Tailgate at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday morning. Those in attendance were treated to lunch and could participate in various activities. Throughout the morning United Way Brazos Valley awarded donations to several businesses and organizations. KBTX’s very own Karla Castillo served as the master of ceremonies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Long-awaited Aggie Park opens Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, Aggie Park opens Friday! With the kickoff celebrations starting at 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Robert Earl Keen along with Max Stalling, The Barn Dogs and Julianna Rankin. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., and admission is free. The...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Association of Former Students to host Kickoff Concert for opening of Aggie Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday. Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: ‘Rejuvenating’ plants now for fall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Summer’s been really rough on our plants.”. Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife says now is the time to prepare and rejuvenate them for the fall season. “Roses are a good example. Summer’s really taken its toll. You’ll see tip and margin burn...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Navasota downs Madisonville in overtime

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers were able to withstand the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Navasota was able to take a 7-0 lead into halftime, and turn it into a 27-21 overtime win. Madisonville will head to Fairfield next week. Navasota will host Bellville.
NAVASOTA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Localevent#Festival#Brazos Valley#Performing Arts#Community Service
KBTX.com

Brookshire Brothers to make Aggie gameday experience, preparation smoother

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first game of the Texas A&M football season is only two days away, and Brookshire Brothers is geared up to make your preparation easier. The grocery store is the destination for the official Aggieland watch party for both home and away games. The watch parties are hosted at its venue Stage 12 where anyone can experience the games with drinks, food and several television screens to watch the games.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

New drought monitor released this morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor has been released. Exceptional drought has been removed from the Brazos Valley and most are sitting at moderate drought (Level 1 of 4). Some regions are completely out of drought conditions, and it looks like more will join that category with next week’s update.
TEXAS STATE
KAGS

KAGS Exclusive: Longtime A&M worker gifted with home renovation

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect. Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
cw39.com

Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Marines prepare for fly over’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the fly over at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday. The fly over’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours. Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph. Minimum Central Pressure1005 mb. Location18.4° N 60.3°...
BRYAN, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy