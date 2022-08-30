Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Free Music Friday: Grifters & Shills
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Grifters & Shills joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest for September 2. They are a husband and wife duo made up of John and Rebecca Stoll, native Texans who met in a rock/blues jam band in 2008 and soon realized their potential as a team.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years. Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist. After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S....
KBTX.com
United Way Brazos Valley held Campaign Kickoff Tailgate
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - United Way Brazos Valley held their Campaign Kickoff Tailgate at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday morning. Those in attendance were treated to lunch and could participate in various activities. Throughout the morning United Way Brazos Valley awarded donations to several businesses and organizations. KBTX’s very own Karla Castillo served as the master of ceremonies.
KBTX.com
Black & White Dueling Pianos event held to raise funds for art programs and scholarships
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Hundreds came out to the Hilton in College Station Thursday for an evening of music, fun, and fellowship and it was all done to celebrate the arts. The Black & White Dueling Pianos event was hosted by The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. The celebrate...
KBTX.com
Long-awaited Aggie Park opens Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, Aggie Park opens Friday! With the kickoff celebrations starting at 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Robert Earl Keen along with Max Stalling, The Barn Dogs and Julianna Rankin. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., and admission is free. The...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Association of Former Students to host Kickoff Concert for opening of Aggie Park
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Association of Former Students is celebrating the opening of Aggie Park on Friday. Aggie Park is 20 acres in the heart of campus to be used for studying, relaxation, tailgating, entertainment, and recreation for students, former students, visitors to campus, and the local community. The new park is located next to Kyle Field between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center and the John J. Koldus Student Services Building.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: ‘Rejuvenating’ plants now for fall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Summer’s been really rough on our plants.”. Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife says now is the time to prepare and rejuvenate them for the fall season. “Roses are a good example. Summer’s really taken its toll. You’ll see tip and margin burn...
KBTX.com
Navasota downs Madisonville in overtime
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers were able to withstand the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium. Navasota was able to take a 7-0 lead into halftime, and turn it into a 27-21 overtime win. Madisonville will head to Fairfield next week. Navasota will host Bellville.
KBTX.com
Brookshire Brothers to make Aggie gameday experience, preparation smoother
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first game of the Texas A&M football season is only two days away, and Brookshire Brothers is geared up to make your preparation easier. The grocery store is the destination for the official Aggieland watch party for both home and away games. The watch parties are hosted at its venue Stage 12 where anyone can experience the games with drinks, food and several television screens to watch the games.
KBTX.com
New drought monitor released this morning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - DROUGHT MONITOR RELEASE UPDATE: The new drought monitor has been released. Exceptional drought has been removed from the Brazos Valley and most are sitting at moderate drought (Level 1 of 4). Some regions are completely out of drought conditions, and it looks like more will join that category with next week’s update.
KAGS Exclusive: Longtime A&M worker gifted with home renovation
BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan resident had her bedroom and bathroom renovated by The Reach Project, Aggie Men’s Club, and was led by a local architect. Green has worked at Texas A&M University in different capacities for nearly 40 years. For most of her time on campus, Green has served on the custodial staff. She is now a Unit Director and said she manages more than 100 employees spread throughout the campus.
Fort Hood food pantry in dire need of donations
A food pantry located at The Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel on post has seen a spike in the number of people needing items.
KBTX.com
Keep the rain gear handy! Times of wet weather expected this Labor Day Weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gear up for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, more rounds of rain and storms are expected to float across parts of the Brazos Valley at times. While you likely won’t need to use it all day everyday, still plan to bring the rain gear with you as early as Friday afternoon.
cw39.com
Major rain coming to Texas, possible flooding
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A stubborn wet weather pattern is setting up for a large part of Texas, likely resulting in huge rain totals over the course of a week. Flooding will be possible at times. NOAA’s 7-day rain outlook paints a wide area of three to five inches of...
KBTX.com
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
KBTX.com
REACH Project founder discusses TEDx Talk and the non-profit’s future
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Local non-profit The REACH Project has seen massive growth in the past year, serving hundreds of families and holding their first fundraiser. Its founder, Max Gerall, joined First News at Four to talk about what the next steps look like. Founded in 2017, The REACH...
KBTX.com
Marines prepare for fly over’s
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the fly over at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday. The fly over’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a...
KBTX.com
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours. Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph. Minimum Central Pressure1005 mb. Location18.4° N 60.3°...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.1.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KBTX.com
Several Brazos Valley roadways undergoing construction a part of 10 year transportation plan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be starting construction on major projects soon. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the adoption of the TxDOT 2023 Unified Transportation Program which will spend $85 billion across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years. Of...
