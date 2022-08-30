COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first game of the Texas A&M football season is only two days away, and Brookshire Brothers is geared up to make your preparation easier. The grocery store is the destination for the official Aggieland watch party for both home and away games. The watch parties are hosted at its venue Stage 12 where anyone can experience the games with drinks, food and several television screens to watch the games.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO