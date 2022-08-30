Read full article on original website
James Gregory's September 9th Russellville show postponed
The James Gregory show scheduled for Friday, September 9th in Russellville has been postponed, promoter Shelia Eller announced today. Gregory, known as the “Funniest Man in America,” was to make his first-ever appearance in Russellville at the historic Roxy Theatre next Friday. Eller said the show was postponed...
Home sweet home: Golden Tigers roll 49-0 in home opener
The Golden Tigers took the field under the Friday night lights 0-2 with a chip on their shoulder. The Lawrence County Red Devils started their season off with a win against Danville. The following week against Guntersville it was a lopsided 55-0 loss. And an angry Russellville awaited them in...
Bobcats improve to 3-0 with Thursday night rout of Elkmont
The Phil Campbell Bobcats used a 30-point second quarter to build a 42-6 halftime lead over Elkmont en route to a 58-20 win Thursday night. Coach Kevin Barnwell's team improved to 3-0 and will travel to Leighton next Friday to face the Colbert County Indians. The Bobcats scored the first...
