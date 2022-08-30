Read full article on original website
AmeriCare Butterfly Release
A “Memorial Butterfly Release” ceremony for is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. September 15th at the First Presbyterian Church at 1100 South Harrison. Accent AmeriCare says the connection between between individuals and the butterfly release is in remembrance of loved ones to alleviate grief for adults and children. In...
Unhoused people feel the impact of WT
West Texas A&M University’s, Meg L. DeJong-Shier is helping serve the most often underlooked individuals in society, unhoused people in the Amarillo area. Amarillo, Texas is often forgotten in the conversations around Texas and the unhoused people who live on the streets of Amarillo face that same dilemma. However, WT has several people who help facilitate a Continuum of Care (COC) committee at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Amarillo Center.
Amarillo Community Market Continues Saturday, September 3rd
Looking for something to do on Saturday? The Amarillo Community market has you covered. The fun kicks off at 1000 South Polk Street at 8:30 am with the Opening Bell, and will run all the way until 12:30 pm. The Randall County Master Gardeners will be making a return appearance...
TxDOT announces over $1.46 billion for new construction to the Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’ll be seeing road construction for some time thanks to Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT). Both announced recently the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an...
TXDOT Amarillo: US 60 reopened at FM 2161 to Panhandle
UPDATE: US 60 scenes is cleared and has reopened, according to a TxDOT social media report. CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo has reported a morning road closure on Friday. According to a social media post from TxDOT, US 60 is currently closed at FM 2161 to Panhandle. TxDOT continues […]
Man Running Across The U.S. Not Expected To Live
A Portland man running across the U.S. to bring awareness to Covid impacted was hit by a truck outside Amarillo this week. Grady Lambert was making a 4-thousand-mile trip from Cannon Beach, Oregon to Hilton Head, South Carolina, when he was struck and critically injured just 10 miles east of Amarillo in Carson County.
Hartley County Wanted
Fifty-year-old David James Sandoval is wanted on aggravated assault felony charges in Hartley County. He’s described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and green eyes. If you have information about his whereabouts call Hartley County at 806-244-5544.
Safe Driving This Holiday Weekend
Labor day weekend is fast approaching, and The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to make sure our roads are a safe place to be for the holiday and every day. The Texas Highway Patrol will be increasing enforcement from September 2nd through the 5th to keep everyone safe. The...
Silver Alert Issued
A Silver Alert has been issued for 70-year-old Susan Giles who is considered missing. She was last seen on August 30 at 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Claude Road. She’s described as being 5-foot-seven inches tall, 250 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last...
ShopLifter tries To Run Over Man
Amarillo Police are searching for a man who tried to run over a store employee. Police say the suspect on August 19th stole several items from the Pride Home Center and when an employee ran out the store to confront him, the suspect tried to run the man over with his pickup truck.
Train and Semi Collide Outside of Canyon
Police are investigating a train crash from Wednesday when a semi was smashed into by a BNSF Freight. Canyon Police say at 3:23 P.M. they were called out to the crash between the truck and train at Brown Road and Highway 60. Police say the semi was pulling a low-slung...
