LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
Steve Kerr reveals the 1 NBA player he most wants to coach
Steve Kerr has played with Michael Jordan and Tim Duncan, played for Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, and had Steph Curry and Kevin Durant play for him. But there is one specific person Kerr still wants to add to his list. The Golden State Warriors head coach Kerr spoke this...
WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor
Stephen Curry marked another milestone in his life on Wednesday after the Golden State Warriors superstar earned his degree from Davidson. During Steph’s graduation ceremony, his mom Sonya Curry was in attendance, and she delivered quite a message for her loving son. An emotional Sonya Curry took the stage as she addressed her son during […] The post WATCH: Sonya Curry’s emotional plea to Warriors star Stephen Curry after Davidson honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nick Young wants to box former Lakers teammate D'Angelo Russell
Animosity remains between former Los Angles Lakers teammates Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell. The two had a falling out in 2016 after Russell exposed a secretly recorded video showing Young admitting to cheating on his girlfriend at the time, rapper Iggy Azalea. That wound has yet to close for Young.
LeBron James jokes that Bronny would get a ‘whooping’ if he stole a play from him like Ken Griffey Jr. did with his father
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has made it clear that he’s hoping to play in the NBA with his son Bronny at some point. The elder James will turn 38 during the 2022-23 season, but it doesn’t seem like he’s close to running out of steam.
Former Nets Assistant Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Believes Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Will Find A Way To Work Things Out: "Steve Was An Egoless Player. Kevin Durant Is Also An Egoless Player."
The Brooklyn Nets are in a very tough spot heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise somehow managed to convince Kevin Durant to stay, which resulted in the Nets actually having a chance to see how KD, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons play together. Unfortunately, that's not the end...
Los Angeles Lakers Land Cam Reddish In Major Trade Scenario
Deep down, most of us fear aging. We know this isn’t the type of thing you’re looking to read in an NBA article, but it remains a reality: life provides too many reminders of our own mortality. At the same time, there are fewer advantages in life more...
Udonis Haslem says he didn’t talk to “godfather” Pat Riley first two years with Heat
Udonis Haslem is not a man who gets intimidated. The icon of Heat culture is about to enter his 20th NBA season and he backs down from nobody. But Haslem admitted in a recent interview when he first came to the Heat he avoided talking to team president Pat Riley because of his mob, Godfather vibe.
NBA Executive Sees Jazz-Lakers Trade As Likely
Thursday marked the official end of an era for the Utah Jazz. After trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier this NBA offseason, they have finalized a deal centered around Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell was surprisingly traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday after weeks of trade talks. The Jazz will...
Report: Nets' Ben Simmons ends engagement with fiancée
After an offseason to recover playmaking forward Ben Simmons looks to take the hardwood this season for the Brooklyn Nets, but off the court, the young talent has reportedly split from his soon-to-be wife. Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post reported that the couple has ended their engagement. She...
LeBron James Looking To Play With Youngest Son Bryce In NBA?
Entering Year 20, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James looks like he has plenty left in the tank to carry the franchise to another title. Father Time comes for every player, but James has been able to remain among the elites and is still in the conversation for best player in the world. There’s no telling how long James can continue playing near this level, but he seems hellbent on playing long enough to potentially team up with his son Bronny James.
