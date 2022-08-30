ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News

The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move

Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Roberts
Person
James Ferentz
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback

Josh Johnson is heading back to a familiar place. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are bringing back Josh Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson was originally waived on Tuesday after he didn't make the team's 53-man roster. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Amari Cooper trade looks even worse now for Cowboys

After the Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings the compensation the Dallas Cowboys got for Amari Cooper looks even worse than it initially did. When the Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March, some said they didn’t get enough back. Cooper was likely to be a cap casualty with the team, which could be why compensation wasn’t more.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Cutdown#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Miami Dolphins#Ir
The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign Notable Offensive Lineman

Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us at this point, the New England Patriots are signing offensive lineman Bill Murray to their practice squad. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report this news. Murray, 25, has only played for the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2020. However,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
Golf Digest

Former Super Bowl starting quarterback makes successful USGA debut

Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs concluding at the Tour Championship and all the latest PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stuff, there's been a lot going on in pro golf. But arguably the coolest story of the week came from the amateur ranks. And it involves an ex-NFL quarterback. Three decades...
NFL
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
44K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy