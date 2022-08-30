Read full article on original website
What You Need to Know as the YMCA Begins Phase 2 of RenovationsDianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Free Admission to 3 New Exhibits at Local Art MuseumDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
You're Invited! "Hollowed Harvest" Announces New Pumpkin Tunnel & Dazzling Jack-O'-Lantern Displays!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Family Fun at YMCA's Annual Corn Festival: Hay Maze, Farm Animals, Pony Rides & More!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
Russell Wilson’s first tweet following Broncos $245 million extension proves he’s all about getting the bag
Let’s get this bag! That’s probably what Russell Wilson was thinking as he signed the dotted line on a massive five-year, $245 million contract extension. Evidently, the bag-chasing doesn’t just stop with his football endeavors. Shortly after news of the extension broke, Wilson sent out a very appropriate tweet.
Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Tom Brady said to be in ‘epic fight’ with wife Gisele Bundchen over decision to un-retire
Buccaneers veteran Tom Brady is said to be in an “epic fight” with his wife Gisele Bundchen, which could explain the quarterback’s mysterious absence from training camp last month.
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Look: Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Eagles Trade News
The Philadelphia Eagles made a big trade with the Minnesota Vikings earlier today, sending wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Minnesota in exchange for a pair of Day 3 draft picks. But Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated by this deal. RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys pointed out that the Eagles stand to get more compensation for Reagor than Dallas got for former Cowboys Pro Bowler Amari Cooper.
49ers Cut Former Ohio State Star In Stunning Move
Just over a year ago, the San Francisco 49ers drafted running back Trey Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Despite his draft status, Sermon struggled to make much of an impact during his rookie season. He watched as fellow rookie Elijah Mitchell took over the starting role.
Why Jon Gruden Won’t Get Another Shot In the NFL
It’s not “cancel culture” that will prevent the former Raiders coach from being given another chance to walk an NFL sideline.
Broncos Reportedly Re-Signing Veteran Quarterback
Josh Johnson is heading back to a familiar place. According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Denver Broncos are bringing back Josh Johnson to their practice squad. Johnson was originally waived on Tuesday after he didn't make the team's 53-man roster. Johnson has bounced around a lot as a backup...
Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
Amari Cooper trade looks even worse now for Cowboys
After the Jalen Reagor trade to the Vikings the compensation the Dallas Cowboys got for Amari Cooper looks even worse than it initially did. When the Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns in March, some said they didn’t get enough back. Cooper was likely to be a cap casualty with the team, which could be why compensation wasn’t more.
Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign Notable Offensive Lineman
Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us at this point, the New England Patriots are signing offensive lineman Bill Murray to their practice squad. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report this news. Murray, 25, has only played for the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2020. However,...
ESPN
Chicago Bears claim NFL-high six players off waivers, including OL Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears claimed offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood off waivers from the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. Leatherwood was one of an NFL-high six players claimed off waivers by the Bears. He was waived by Las Vegas on Tuesday. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus said the Bears...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Reacts To Brother's Team Signing Former Bengals Player
Prior to Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline, the Cincinnati Bengals released wide receiver Kendric Pryor. On Wednesday, it was announced that he was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ironically enough, Pryor will go from learning under Bengals head coach Zac Taylor to working alongside Taylor's brother, Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Golf Digest
Former Super Bowl starting quarterback makes successful USGA debut
Between the FedEx Cup Playoffs concluding at the Tour Championship and all the latest PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf stuff, there's been a lot going on in pro golf. But arguably the coolest story of the week came from the amateur ranks. And it involves an ex-NFL quarterback. Three decades...
