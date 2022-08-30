ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Downtown businesses hope more workers return to offices in September

By Andy Sheehan
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DOjMJ_0hbiXFrt00

Downtown businesses hope workers return to office 02:52

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Downtown Pittsburgh emptied out with the pandemic, and it has been slow to come back.

As office workers continue to work from home and restaurants and stores hurt for customers, the streets lack bustle. Some are pinning their hopes on workers returning in September, but others have their doubts.

The lunchtime crowd at the Apollo Cafe isn't what it used to be.

"I'll never see that ever again, my lines out the door," Christina Hammerling said.

"Between food costs, rents, we're just making it right now," Hammerling added.

Even at midday, the streets of the Golden Triangle are mostly empty. Only about 40 to 45 percent of office workers are back and most are working hybrid — Mondays and Fridays at home. The hope is more will return after Labor Day.

"We certainly heard from the major companies talking about a big push for folks after summer vacation, school starting back up, getting more people back into the office," said Jeremy Waldrup, director of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership.

Law firms, banks and financial services firms want their workers back in the office. Though hopeful of a September surge,  Waldrup concedes every major employer has already attempted to coax employees back, with limited success.

"We certainly hoped to see more people in Downtown and in our office buildings," Waldrup said. "It's slow to come, but we're still very optimistic about the future of our region and our city and of Downtown, which is a big economic engine."

The trend to work from home has resulted in a glut of office space. Some big office towers now report 20 to 22 percent vacancies, a percentage that is already increasing as companies relocate or lease less space.

Some like the Gulf Tower are now considering converting all of that empty space to residential units, but real estate lawyer Kirk Burkley said that won't turn things around.

"It's going to take a collective, concerted effort by the business community and civic and government leaders," Burkley said.

But Hammerling isn't counting on things changing anytime soon.

"We're waiting for September. They're saying more people are coming, but I just don't see it. It keeps changing and changing and changing. I think this is the new norm."

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Southwestern Pennsylvania wins $62.7M ‘Build Back Better’ federal grant for robotics projects

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh region has been selected to receive $62.7 million in federal funding as part of the Build Back Better Regional Challenge grant award from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. It’s just one of 21 locations around the country that won such funding, which the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative — the 11-county represented receiver of the funds — hopes to use for five grant-funding projects involving robotics-related developments.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Job Opportunities Help Wanted 8-31-2022

Federated Hermes, headquartered in downtown Pittsburgh, is seeking an Administrative Assistant. Responsibilities include entering information, maintaining our CRM database, supporting Corporate Sales, and providing call center support. Collaborative environment with hybrid work schedule. Apply at https://www.federatedinvestors.com/corporate/careers.do using keyword 8398. SOUTH FAYETTE TWP. SCHOOL DISTRICT. MIDDLE SCHOOL. SPECIAL EDUCATION. SUBSTITUTE TEACHER.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

North Huntingdon nursing home workers go on strike

Nursing home workers at The Grove in North Huntingdon walked off the job Friday and onto the picket line, demanding better pay, benefits and conditions for the residents. “We want better wages and more affordable health care (insurance) premiums,” said Shannon McBride, president of the local Services Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania chapter.
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
pittsburghgreenstory.com

Pittsburgh Homebuilding Startup Module Selected as One of Six New Ventures for The Housing Lab, Prioritizing Housing Equity and Sustainability

Pittsburgh, PA (September 1, 2022) – The Housing Lab, a program of the nonprofit Terner Housing Innovation Labs, today announced that Pittsburgh-based homebuilding startup Module is among its third cohort of housing entrepreneurs focused on making homes and communities more affordable, accessible, and sustainable. Module will receive $75,000 of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Much-needed snow-clearing equipment coming to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport

LATROBE, Pa. (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County Airport Authority is getting ready for the winter by lining up some much-needed snow-clearing equipment. After two decades of heavy use, Arnold Palmer Regional Airport's massive rotation brush truck is being replaced by a new $800,000 model. The airport says the upgrade is much-needed. Officials say $2.5 million in federal funding will help pay for the machine. Airport officials added that with ongoing airport expansion and improvement, including the widened runway and possibly more flights if Spirit Airlines and JetBlue merge, the airport needs better equipment to clear the way for planes in the winter."Anyone can plow snow and push snow and broom it and do whatever they want. But to do it productively, you need a machine like this," Airport Authority Executive Director Gabe Monzo.The new piece of equipment will be in service not this year but sometime next spring.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge's decision could give property tax relief to 11,000 Allegheny County homeowners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A judge's decision will give property tax relief to thousands of homeowners in Allegheny County and could soon do the same for tens of thousands more. It could be a boon to homeowners and a bane to school districts and local governments. The decision will give immediate relief to about 11,000 property owners whose assessments are already on appeal but its impact could extend to everyone who owns property in Allegheny County.It started with the newcomers -- people who bought homes in the county, only to have their assessment appealed by school districts and saw their taxes doubled....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Ed Gainey says plan to address people experiencing homelessness could come next week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey said a plan to address people experiencing homelessness in the city could come as early as next week.The city and county have been pursuing a long-range plan to address homelessness, but Pittsburgh City Council and people experiencing homelessness say more immediate action is needed. One man and his fiancé have been living on the Allegheny River Trail in an encampment for two months. Someone recently looted their tent and a well-meaning resident gave them a new one. But this is not where they want to be.KDKA's Andy Sheehan:  "It's not safe out here?"The man: "No,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#Labor Day#Business Industry#Linus Business
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: A Sophisticated Yet Comfortable Tudor in Mt. Lebanon

Located in the heart of Mt. Lebanon, this architectural gem is filled with seamless updates throughout. It includes top to bottom-original hardwoods, cove moldings on plaster walls, built-ins, wrought iron railings, high ceilings, archways and front & rear staircases. There are multiple spaces to lounge or entertain, including a spacious living room with an oversized fireplace and french doors to a 16×12 stone patio with an awning surrounded by a serene perennial garden. There’s also a sunken family room off of the kitchen a lush yard with a 14×12 pergola. The sunfilled kitchen is fully renovated and expanded with high-end appliances and a dining alcove. The owner’s suite is updated with an En Suite and a custom, walk-in closet of your dreams. There are three additional generously sized bedrooms on the second floor along with two full baths with nearly perfectly preserved vintage tile. A fifth bedroom on the third level includes a full bath and den. The home features three heat pumps with A/C and hot water heat throughout the home.
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Megabus expanding services to connect Pittsburgh with 22 other cities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of the largest bus companies in North America is expanding in Pennsylvania.Megabus announced it's partnering with Fullington Trailways to connect Pittsburgh with 22 cities.The partnership also connects State College, Philadelphia, Harrisburg and New York City with other cities. "We're excited to have the opportunity to embark on this partnership to expand service throughout Pennsylvania," said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for megabus.com in a press release. "As the demand for travel continues to grow, these new routes will offer many convenient new options for our customers and will be a great addition to our existing network."  Megabus didn't list all the cities, but said the new schedules are already available online and trips begin on Thursday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
bobscaping.com

Pennsylvania Farmers with Gas Leases Feel Shortchanged

Post-production costs for transportation and processing ‘gutting’ gas royalty payments below the required 12.5% minimum. An August 25, 2022 story by Mike Jones “Farmers discuss natural gas royalties with state, local leaders” in the Observer-Reporter included quotes from several local farmers lamenting their shrinking royalties from the natural gas industry on land leases due to deductions and the depletion rate of their wells.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PublicSource

Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system

Update (9/1/22): Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Alan Hertzberg issued an order setting the Common Level Ratio at 63.53%, and ordering the county to “immediately” submit supporting data to the State Tax Equalization Board. Many Allegheny County property owners will get the opportunity to slash their real estate taxes. The open questions: By […] The post Updated: A lawsuit could lower thousands of tax bills and threaten Allegheny County’s ‘house of cards’ property assessment system appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
WPXI Pittsburgh

Gucci to establish store at Ross Park Mall

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Gucci, the famed Italian luxury brand, will soon be joining the upscale line-up of retailers at Ross Park Mall. “Coming soon” signs were recently posted in the mall where a new store is coming and a spokeswoman for the mall’s ownership, Simon Property Group, confirmed Gucci is set to establish a new store at Ross Park.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pitt News

Five local spots for the breakfast buff

September is National Better Breakfast Month, and that means the most important meal of the day is indeed more important than ever, especially with the semester back in full-swing. If you’re like me, you’re a major breakfast buff who can eat breakfast foods all the livelong day. It’s an amazingly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Allegheny County School District launches program to increase diversity in classrooms

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania’s student population is growing more diverse and a local school district just launched a program to make classrooms more inclusive. A recent study from the group “Research for Action” found that 94% of kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers in Pennsylvania are white. 40% of students in Pennsylvania are minorities or people of color.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
goodfoodpittsburgh.com

Reservation Secrets from Pittsburgh’s Busiest Restaurants

If you’ve ever tried to get a Saturday night reservation at DiAnoia’s Eatery or Pusadee’s Garden, you know that it can sometimes feel impossible (and you just know that the newly-opened Parlor Dim Sum is going to be a tough seat to get once they start taking reservations). To try to get a leg up, I found out exactly when some of these spots open their books – and when to get those reservations made. Long story short, it’s very possible to get a table on the date and time that you want – if you plan ahead (see below). Other than that, my signature move is to call a restaurant the day before (and again the day of), and ask if anything has opened up… it’s a long shot, but sometimes you can pick up a cancellation pretty quickly. Notifications are also your best friend in this situation. All the major reservation players (OpenTable, RESY, Yelp) offer notification services if a table opens up for your preferred date and time. Social media notifications also work, too – I’m a big believer in turning on those Instagram story notifications for my favorite restaurants, and seeing if they post a day-of open spot. It happens all the time. Also, let’s normalize dining out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays! Through reporting this story, I found that even the busiest restaurants typically have mid-week tables open, even if they’re on the early or late side. And, don’t knock a 5:00 p.m. dinner reservation. You’re done by 7:00, and you still have enough time for after-dinner drinks to be in bed by 10:00. It’s a win-win-win for me. But, if you have a special date and place in mind, it’s helpful to know exactly when to get online and get those reservations made. We’ve rounded up a few of the most popular restaurants in town, and cracked their reservation codes, for parties of two to four (bigger parties, always call the restaurant directly). Good luck! DiAnoia’s Eatery Reservations open up 43 days in advance at 8:00 a.m. on Resy (which means, the number of days, including today’s date, that are available at all times). Owner Aimee DiAndrea Anoia also encourages people to use the “notify” feature in Resy, and to act first, adjust later. “We always say it’s better to lock in a reservation and try to adjust it later, than to call back later and find that your spot has been taken, which can happen very quickly,” she says. As a last resort, DiAnoia’s has seating in their bar area and outside that is always available for walk-in guests, though you could definitely be looking at a wait. (2549 Penn Avenue) Pusadee’s Garden Reservations at Pusadee’s Garden are released 30 days in advance at 7:00 a.m. on Resy, and they also use the service’s ‘notify’ option to let diners snag last-minute cancellations. Also, if your heart is set on enjoying Pusadee’s today, get there right as they open at 5:00 p.m. It’s not guaranteed, but you’ll have a pretty good shot of getting in the door. (5319 Butler Street) Gi-Jin It’s not impossible to get a seat at Gi-Jin, though sometimes it feels like it is. Richard DeShantz’s wildly-popular sushi restaurant takes reservations 13 weeks ahead of time on OpenTable. You can also sometimes score a last-minute reservation at the counter (you may get lucky as a single diner), and if you ever want to employ the “Instagram notifications” trick for a restaurant, this one would be it. Also, if you’re okay with eating later, reservations after 9:00 p.m. are usually available, regardless of the day. (208 6th Street) Poulet Bleu Still one of my absolute favorite restaurants (thank you for making the lobster spaghetti available nightly!), Poulet Bleu’s reservations open two months in advance on OpenTable. Prime seats (around 7:00 p.m.), tend to book up about a month ahead of time, but you can often find early (around 5:00 p.m.), and late (around 9:00 p.m.) tables most days, even on short notice. (3517 Butler Street) Morcilla Reservations at Morcilla in Lawrenceville open two months ahead of time, and those 7:00 p.m. spots on Fridays and Saturdays fill up about a month out. Early and late seats are easier to snag any day of the week, and you can always try your luck walking in to have a seat at the bar. (3519 Butler Street) Dish Osteria The times I have tried, and failed, to get a Saturday-night reservation at Dish… it makes me weep. Reservations are available 30 days in advance on Resy, and those prime dinner spots are gone in a flash, especially on the weekends. Walk-ins are welcome at Dish, though, and early and late tables (it’s very European to eat at 10:00 p.m.) are usually available day-of. (128 S. 17th Street) Wild Rosemary Truly one of the toughest reservations to get in town, if you want to dine at Upper St. Clair’s Wild Rosemary, you’ve got to call them at 412-221-1232, anytime after 2:00 p.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays (do NOT leave a message). They fill up fast, so for this one, you really need to plan ahead. Right now, they’re taking reservations for October and November… and we really have to recommend trying to get one of those tables this Fall. (149 Bower Hill Road, Upper St. Clair) Churchview Farm If you spent all summer jealously looking at Instagram shots of those Churchview Farm dinners, this is how you can get there yourself. Join their mailing list, then set your alarm for the date and time that their tickets go on sale in November. I use three computers, and make my husband get in on the action, to make sure I get the dates that I want – and, I wasn’t being extra, because they sold out in 9 minutes last year. They also send out updates on other events happening at the farm aside from the chef dinners, including happy hours, Hungarian dinners, and multi-course ‘On the Farm’ dinner series, so even if you miss out on the chef dinners, there are still plenty of options throughout the season. (3897 Churchview Avenue) Did I miss any of your favorite, hard-to-get-into restaurants? Let me know!
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

South Hills Village light-rail station evacuated after fire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The South Hills Village light-rail station was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a rail car caught on fire. Pittsburgh Regional Transit said overhead powerlines caused the fire. Six people were inside, but no one was hurt, PRT said. Around 2:30 p.m., the agency said the fire had been put out and three bus shuttles were on the way to operate between Washington Junction and South Hills Village. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy