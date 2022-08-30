ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Palm Harbor Man Arrested For Possession Of Child Pornography

 3 days ago
29-year-old Robert Luth

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children (CAC) Unit have arrested a Palm Harbor man for multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

On August 17, 2022, detectives began an investigation after 29-year-old Robert Luth admitted to viewing child pornography in a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office pre-employment polygraph.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Luth’s cellphone and found multiple files of child pornography on the device.

On August 30, 2022, detectives arrested Luth and charged him with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Luth was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

