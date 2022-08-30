ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, NY

CBA begins state title defense with win over Section II powerhouse

Utica, N.Y. — Christian Brothers Academy opened up its season with a 32-25 intersectional win against Section II’s Shaker High School at Utica University Friday night. The Brothers are coming off of a Class A state championship in 2021 and now play in Class AA. The switch to the state’s biggest class did not seem to phase CBA in this one. The Brothers got contributions from up and down the roster on both sides of the ball to secure the Week 0 win.
Eagle Newspapers

Solvay, West Genesee, Westhill to open football seasons

ONONDAGA COUNTY – More than ever, area high school football teams are working from different sets of slates led by different sets of coaches, old and new. Three of them play opening games on Labor Day weekend, while the others get started the following week, including Skaneateles and its new head coach, Jay Steinhorst, facing Cazenovia, where Steinhorst coached for decades, including leading those other Lakers to the 2015 state Class B championship.
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island

FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse men’s and women’s basketball teams announce preseason event in Rochester

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University fans will get an early look at their men’s and women’s basketball teams in Rochester next month. Dubbed “Monroe Madness,” it will take place in the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial on Oct. 7 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the school announced. SU has termed it a “night of basketball-themed events, including scrimmages, shooting competitions and a chance to see this year’s men’s and women’s teams.”
