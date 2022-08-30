Read full article on original website
‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare pic of her, Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise
Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise, three months after giving birth. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, posted a photo of the little one sitting on her lap in a white onesie on Tuesday. “A summer of feedings in terrycloth,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of the frame. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister, Lyla, mostly off of the social media platform. When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while...
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West. In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming. Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue...
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News
He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife
For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
'Big Brother''s Brittany Hoopes Hatches New Game Plan After Kyle's Exit
Brittany Hoopes has got her eyes on the 'Big Brother' prize following Kyle Capener's eviction from the show.
Luke Bell’s Family Speaks Out Following the Country Singer’s Death
The family of country musician Luke Bell issued a statement Thursday, saying goodbye to their son, brother and friend who they described as man with a “gentle heart and a wanderer’s spirit.”. The statement came nearly a week after Luke Bell was found dead in Tucson, Ariz. He’d...
‘Fixer Upper’ Star Chip Gaines Sparks Fan Concern With Cryptic Post
There’s a lot of work that comes with running a multi-media empire. And there are few people in the world who know the kind of work that Chip Gaines has performed in life. Along with his wife Joanna Gaines, the couple has turned home renovation into a massive brand with Magnolia Farms.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode
While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5
Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
‘America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell Brings New Companion to Show’s Red Carpet: LOOK
Showing off his love for dogs, America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell brought a friend’s pet German Shepherd Husky mix to the red carpet of Tuesday’s Live Show at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasadena, California. The Daily Mail reports that Simon Cowell was all smiles as he...
Kacey Musgraves Subtly Picks Side in Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope Feud
Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean, wife of country music star Jason Aldean, became locked in a heated feud online with some of the genre’s most outspoken women. Two include Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris. Aldean originally received critical comments when she compared her childhood “tomboy phase” to someone potentially...
Miranda Lambert Fans Think She’s ‘Glowing’ With Husband Brendan McLoughlin in This Video: ‘He’s Crazy About You’
Miranda Lambert recently posted a new video with her husband Brendan McLoughlin on social media, and country music fans are sharing their love for the couple.
Loretta Lynn Mourns Death of Close Family Friend in Heartbreaking Tribute
Country music icon Loretta Lynn is mourning the death of a beloved friend in a heartbreakingly touching tribute. The singer took to social media this week to honor her dear friend Gloria Jean Land during a celebration Tuesday at the Coal Miner’s Daughter Museum in Nashville, Tennessee. “Today, my...
‘AGT’ Recap: A Golden Buzzer Act Is Eliminated In Latest Live Results
Another 11 contestants hitting the stage mean more eliminations. The latest America’s Got Talent live results show kicks off with an exceptional Riverdance performance. After the special opening, it’s time to get down to business. Terry Crews calls Merissa Beddows and Bayley Graham to the front of the...
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Met With Huge Support After Posting New Photo
Season 38 of Jeopardy! featured a wide variety of memorable contestants with big personalities, hilarious anecdotes, and impressive playing styles. For fans of the iconic game show, however, Ryan Long is tough to beat. The beloved ride-share driver won an incredible 16 games and earned $300K in winnings, which he used to improve the lives of both himself and his young son.
Loretta Lynn Marks Conway Twitty’s Birthday With Series of Classic Throwbacks Pics
Loretta Lynn spent a lot of time around country music’s biggest stars in her career. The Kentucky native is now 90 years old, and she often reflects on some of those memories throughout the years. One of the most notable musical partners she had in her life was Conway Twitty. On Thursday, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paid tribute to her late friend on what would have been his 89th birthday. Check out the series of photos that she shared below.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie Sajak Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video With the Crew: ‘We’re Back’
Maggie Sajak of Wheel of Fortune appeared in a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. She shared that the show is coming back soon. The official Wheel of Fortune Instagram shared the video captioned: “Tell everybody! #wereback #wheeloffortune.”. In the video, Sajak says “It’s season 40!” and crew members say “We’re...
