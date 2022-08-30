ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares rare pic of her, Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise

Katherine Schwarzenegger is giving fans a rare glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter Eloise, three months after giving birth. The “Gift of Forgiveness” author, 32, posted a photo of the little one sitting on her lap in a white onesie on Tuesday. “A summer of feedings in terrycloth,” Schwarzenegger captioned the sweet snap, which showed Eloise’s arms and legs with her face out of the frame. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter has kept Eloise and her 2-year-old sister, Lyla, mostly off of the social media platform. When she shared the first photo of the sisters together in July, Lyla looked away from the camera while...
Page Six

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Washington Examiner

Meghan moans about her life as a Hollywood trophy wife

For someone who incessantly complains about being silenced, Meghan Markle never seems to shut up. The B-list actress formerly known as the Duchess of Sussex has officially spent more time whining about her royal in-laws than she actually spent as a working royal — fewer than two years, including an extended maternity vacation. Now, she is in The Cut moaning about her horrible life as a Hollywood trophy wife to a literal prince.
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5

Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Marks Conway Twitty’s Birthday With Series of Classic Throwbacks Pics

Loretta Lynn spent a lot of time around country music’s biggest stars in her career. The Kentucky native is now 90 years old, and she often reflects on some of those memories throughout the years. One of the most notable musical partners she had in her life was Conway Twitty. On Thursday, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paid tribute to her late friend on what would have been his 89th birthday. Check out the series of photos that she shared below.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

