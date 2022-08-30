Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles give up on former 1st-round pick
The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from a former first-round pick. The Eagles on Wednesday traded wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles will receive a pair of draft picks in exchange. They’re getting a 2023 7th-round pick and conditional 2024 4th-round pick in return. Whatever...
Saints, NFC, AFC, and Super Bowl Predictions
Here are my 2022 predictions for the New Orleans Saints and the entire NFL.
NBC Sports
Jason Peters in Dallas taking physical, meeting with Jerry Jones today
The Cowboys and free agent left tackle Jason Peters appear to be making progress toward a signing. Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan that Peters is in Dallas today, taking a physical. Jones said there’s currently nothing to report beyond that, but he and...
NBC Sports
Broncos, Russell Wilson agree to five-year contract extension
Russell Wilson won’t leave Denver any time soon. The Broncos and Wilson have agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to multiple reports. That’s on top of the two years he had remaining on his current deal, so he’s now under contract to the Broncos for seven more seasons.
NBC Sports
For second time in two hours, Eagles unload a high pick from 2020 draft
The Eagles released former 3rd-round pick Davion Taylor Wednesday to make room for quarterback Ian Book, who they were awarded on waivers earlier in the day from the Saints. Taylor, who played very well last year in six starts, struggled throughout this preseason and especially in the preseason finale against the Dolphins, when he played 40 snaps but had a rough time both tackling and in coverage.
NBC Sports
Cardinals put Antonio Hamilton on NFI list after reported cooking accident
The kitchen has reportedly proved to be a more dangerous place for Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton than the football field. Hamilton has been out of action with an undisclosed injury and the team placed him on the non-football injury list on Thursday. NFL Media reports that the injury was the result of a cooking accident at Hamilton’s home, but the precise nature of the injury remains unknown.
NBC Sports
Ron Rivera details what went into re-signing Jon Bostic
When Jon Bostic became a free agent this past March and Washington didn't re-sign him, it appeared as if his tenure with the club was over. A transaction on Thursday, however, ensured that wasn't actually the case. As Ron Rivera and the Commanders continue to adjust their roster before next...
NBC Sports
Titans claim Derrek Tuszka off waivers
Harold Landry is set to miss the entire season after tearing his ACL, so the Titans moved to add a new edge defender to the roster on Friday. The team announced that they have claimed Derrek Tuszka off of waivers. Tuszka was cut by the Steelers on Thursday when they claimed Jamir Jones off of waivers.
NFL
2022 NFL triplets rankings: Bengals, Eagles climb; Packers, Chiefs drop
The game of football requires contributions from all 11 members on the field, but we know what drives the popularity of the sport: brand-name athletes. The 1990s Dallas Cowboys helped establish the modern concept of triplets -- a star quarterback (Troy Aikman), running back (Emmitt Smith) and receiver (Michael Irvin) comprising a dynamite offensive trio -- and I'm here to keep the tradition alive with my annual ranking for the upcoming season.
NBC Sports
Eagles sign former 3rd-round pick to practice squad
The Eagles signed linebacker Davion Taylor to their practice squad Thursday, a league source told NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. Taylor returned to the Eagles one day after they released the former third-round pick from the 53-man roster. Taylor, who played well in six regular-season starts last year, was...
AthlonSports.com
Eagles Offensive Lineman Expected To Miss Time With An Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles will not be at full strength to start the 2022 season. A key member of the team's offensive line rotation is going to miss some time. That player is former first-round pick Andre Dillard. Dillard suffered a nondisplaced fracture in his forearm during Thursday's practice, per Mike...
NBC Sports
Steelers put Calvin Austin, Damontae Kazee on injured reserve
Wide receiver Calvin Austin and defensive back Damontae Kazee both made the cut to 53 players in Pittsburgh, but they won’t be seeing the field in the opening weeks of the season. The Steelers put both players on injured reserve Thursday. They will have to miss at least four...
NBC Sports
Titans give Derrick Henry a raise for 2022
Titans running back Derrick Henry had outperformed his contract. So the Titans have given Derrick Henry a raise. He has received a $2 million bump for 2022, PFT has confirmed. Instead of earning $12 million in base salary, he gets a $9 million signing bonus, a $4 million base salary, and $1 million in 46-man per-game roster bonuses.
NBC Sports
Bills expect Tre’Davious White to play “considerable” number of games
The Bills took all the time they had before making a decision about whether to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White from the physically unable to perform list before cutting their roster to 53 players on Tuesday, but they ultimately chose not to take him off the list. That decision means that...
NBC Sports
Vikings cut Ihmir Smith-Marsette
The Vikings’ 2021 draft class took a huge hit Tuesday. It took another Wednesday. The Vikings cut receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette after acquiring receiver Jalen Reagor in a trade with the Eagles. His departure leaves only four of 11 draft picks from 2021 on the roster, with Christian Darrisaw and Camryn Bynum the only starters.
NBC Sports
Eagles claim Trey Sermon off waivers
Trey Sermon is now an Eagle. Sermon, the running back who was waived by the 49ers yesterday, was claimed by the Eagles today, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 49ers’ decision to trade up to select Sermon in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft turned out to be a big mistake, as he lasted just one year in San Francisco and ran for just 167 yards. But the Eagles apparently think he’s talented enough to make an impact on their offense.
NBC Sports
Kelechi Osemele works out with the Bears
No team hates its current roster more than the Bears. On Wednesday, Chicago made six waivers claims, a day after finalizing the team’s 53-man roster. On Thursday, the Bears added another player via waivers. Also on Thursday, the Bears worked out offensive lineman Kelechi Osemele. Osemele last played in...
NBC Sports
Giants claim four players on waivers
The Giants were one of the busiest teams on the waiver wire Wednesday. The NFL announced that they added four players who were cut loose in the cut to 53 players on Tuesday. Three of the players are defensive backs — Justin Layne, Nick McCloud and Jason Pinnock — and the other is guard Jack Anderson.
