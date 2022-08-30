Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria firefighters make the move to new Station 4
Peoria Fire Department firefighters are spending their first few weeks in a brand new station. The Edward B. Gaines, Jr. Fire Station 4, named after the first black firefighter in Peoria, is located at the corner of West Howett Street and South Western Avenue. The construction has been a years-long process, starting in 2019.
hoiabc.com
Local churches helping families in need
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Home Sweet Home ministries in Bloomington along with dozens of other churches and organizations are already thinking ahead. “The Big Give” is a group effort that aims to help families in need as the Thanksgiving season is on the horizon. Every year...
hoiabc.com
Illinois roads opening ahead of holiday weekend
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Labor Day holiday to minimize travel disruption. Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept....
1470 WMBD
Holiday weekend drivers greeted with less pain at the pump
PEORIA, Ill. — Drivers will be greeted with a little late summer relief at the gas pump as they set about their Labor Day weekend travel plan. According to Triple A Illinois, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Friday was an average $4.14 across the state.
Central Illinois Proud
Is the Tazewell County Health Department moving to Pekin?
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Board is taking further steps on moving the health department to downtown Pekin, that’s if plans for the area even meet the criteria for the facility. On Wednesday night, the board approved Farnsworth Group to take over the plans for the...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
wcbu.org
Piece of railroad history restored in small town Illinois
The town of Williamsfield, Illinois lies 32 miles northwest of Peoria, home to just 600 people. Two parks form the center of the community. One is the Doubet-Benjamin Park, which features a playground, arboretum, disc golf and the annual Ag Day Festival. For the nonprofit Williamsfield Parks Association, formed in...
hoiabc.com
Peoria teachers union overwhelmingly approves strike authorization
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria teachers are preliminarily at 99.3% approval authorizing union leaders to issue a notice to strike. More than 700 Peoria Federation of Teachers union members have taken part in the vote at Woodruff Career and Technical Center - But this does not mean they will strike.
hoiabc.com
6 grandkids are about to get a new house
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -A relief group has big plans to build and give away three brand new homes in Peoria. The roof was raised in the East Bluff Thursday on East Thrush Avenue. Habitat for Humanity is making progress on a home that will help a couple married...
Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: What does the future hold for the Pontiac Correctional Center?
PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — For years, there’s been back and forth between city and state officials about the future of the Pontiac Correctional Center. The institution has a long history in Pontiac, dating back to June 1871. In February, the correctional center reduced its inmate population after significant...
foxillinois.com
Local restaurants take bold steps to retain employees
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — There's been a major shift in the workforce. The pandemic lead people to re-evaluate their careers, and that's left restaurant owners desperately searching for help. As businesses fight for prospective employees, restaurant owners like Emily Lewis are trying to lure people with higher wages. "Since...
Crash closes Champaign County highway Friday morning
PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois State Police report a crash has temporarily closed a highway in Champaign County early Friday morning. State Police report that Illinois Route 130 is closed temporarily due to a crash 3 miles south of Philo. Traffic is being re-routed while troopers work the scene. Drivers heading northbound from Villa Grove […]
Nursing facility ‘held’ patient against family’s wishes, provided ‘substandard care’
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A patient says a nursing home and rehab center in Savoy would not release her against her family’s wishes while profiting off of a treatment plan they weren’t properly providing. Champaign-Urbana Nursing and Rehab (CUNR) did not keep up with the care Lori Dixon needed to heal and kept her past […]
hoiabc.com
Support continues for Woodford County family after car crash
MINONK (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A deadly weekend car crash killed an elderly woman and left an entire Woodford County family with serious injuries. The youth football community and beyond have come together to raise thousands of dollars. Now, they’re creating a better place for the family to heal.
Central Illinois Proud
BUILD Peoria’s 2022 Chili Cook-Off canceled
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like the 2022 Chili Cook-Off will not happen this year. BUILD Peoria President Nick Yates said with an increased cost of supplies and ongoing labor shortage, local restaurants that usually participate are unable to donate their time and resources to the event. The...
977wmoi.com
OSF HealthCare Admits First Patient to its Digital Hospital Program
A year ago, 84-year-old Jim Stickelmaier of Metamora almost died from a series of heart attacks. His wife Karen, a former nurse, had to talk him into going to the emergency department at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. It was a close call but doctors were able to save him. In late July, Stickelmaier had another scary health threat. One morning, his breathing became so labored that he didn’t resist when Karen called an ambulance to rush him to the hospital.
hoiabc.com
Local veteran receives a helping hand with home repairs
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Former Marine Corps Sergeant Bryon Emerson’s home is no longer in disrepair thanks to a local organization. Central Illinois Housing Network was glad to lend a hand once they got word of the home’s condition. For some time, the home’s crawlspace would...
wjbc.com
WJBC’s Laborer of Year revealed ahead of Labor Day weekend
BLOOMINGTON – The first weekend in September is celebrated as Labor Day weekend and Bloomington is planning a parade which will feature WJBC’s Laborer’s of the Year. This year there’s a twist. WJBC’s “Laborer of the Year” is a couple, Greg and Mary Zappa. Greg is retired, a 48-year Laborers Local 362 member, where he worked construction. Mary is a retired nurse. The two are regular volunteers with multiple activities.
