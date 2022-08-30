ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The News Tribune

Best cheeseburger in Washington? This food stand ranked No. 1, Yelp says

By Helena Wegner
A food stand in Washington was named the best place in the state to grab a cheeseburger.

And Yelp reviewers appear to agree that it’s Ooh LaLa Burgers in Tacoma.

“The burgers here are incredibly flavorful, tender and made with lots of love. They actually GRILL the burgers which is something you don’t see very often in Seattle,” one reviewer wrote.

Yelp released its “Top cheeseburger in every state,” on Aug. 23.

To find the top cheeseburger, Yelp looked at U.S. businesses in the food and restaurant category with a large number of reviews that mentioned “cheeseburger.”

Then each place was ranked based on the total volume and ratings of reviews between Jan. 1 and July 15, 2022.

Ooh LaLa Burgers is a small food joint in Tacoma’s North End neighborhood. It’s nestled next to Dave’s Meat & Produce.

The restaurant serves five different burgers , including the classic cheeseburger.

It’s made with 100% natural beef and topped with cheddar cheese, pickles, tomatoes, red onion, mixed baby greens, mayo and served on a cheddar Kaiser roll. Customers also have the option to add bacon.

“Top notch!! I had a cheeseburger and hand cut fries ... omg!! Can’t wait to be hungry again so I can go back,” another reviewer wrote.

They also serve hand-cut fries and chocolate pecan pie.

