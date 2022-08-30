Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Millennials can’t afford to pay rent in these California cities because of the renter wage gap
Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco and three other California cities have some of the biggest millennial renter wage gaps in the country — the gap being the difference between what the typical worker can afford versus the average rental costs. Of the California cities, L.A. has the biggest...
KTLA.com
5 California coffee shops among the Top 10 in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers
The Pacific Northwest might hog the spotlight when it comes to popular coffee brands, but picky sippers in California will be pleased to know that some of the top-rated coffee shops in the nation are right here in the Golden State. The analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of...
centraloregondaily.com
Thousands told to flee 3 Northern California towns ahead of fire
The Oregon Department of Transportation reported Friday afternoon that U.S. Highway 97 was closed 20 miles south of the Oregon-California border. Weed is located at the junction of U.S. 97 and Interstate 5. Travis Pittman contributed to this report.
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
State Stimulus Payments 2022: Residents in These States Are Getting Checks This Month
Many states have been issuing tax rebates and stimulus payments to help residents combat ongoing inflation. Hawaii and Illinois are set to issue special bonus refunds in early September, for example, and California taxpayers should start seeing payments in October. Direct deposit payments for Indiana's Automatic Taxpayer Refund started going...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
foxla.com
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
KTVU FOX 2
California teachers made $48M on Airbnb in 2021
LOS ANGELES - California educators made millions of dollars hosting their properties on Airbnb in 2021, according to a newly-released report from the company, more than any other state in the U.S. More than 15,000 Americans who self-identified as educators listed a property on the platform in 2021, in total...
California power grid operators issue alerts; Newsom declares state of emergency
FOLSOM -- Operators of California's power grid issued an Emergency Energy Alert (EEA) Watch as well as a Flex Alert Wednesday, calling for voluntary electricity conservation because of the high energy demand as a heat wave settles over the Bay Area and the state.Also on Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the western heat wave to increase energy and reduce demand. The executive order allows the state to procure additional short-term energy supply and encourages businesses and industry to restrict energy use."Mega drought, means less megawatts," Newsom said Wednesday, referring to the state's ongoing drought impacting...
foxla.com
Map: All the wildfires burning in California
LOS ANGELES - California is in a state of emergency Thursday as a brutal heat wave brought the threat of power outages and wildfires. The National Weather Service warned of an increased risk of wildfires. The Office of Emergency Services positioned fire crews in strategic locations in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, based on humidity and wind forecasts.
natureworldnews.com
Drought Makes California Soil Breeding Grounds for Fungus that Cause Valley Fever
The extreme drought in California has transformed the state's soil into the ideal breeding grounds for the fungus that causes Valley Fever. The summer of 2022 has undoubtedly highlighted the various threats that climate change imposes on human health, with floods, fires, and record-breaking heat waves. While such natural disasters...
foxla.com
California's best horchata is in San Diego, according to Yelp
SAN DIEGO - Turns out for the best horchata in the Golden State, you'll have to travel a little bit further south to get a sweet sip. Yelp recently released its list of top-reviewed horchata spots in every state, analyzing businesses with a high concentration of reviews mentioning the cinnamon rice milk drink. Then they ranked those businesses against factors such as overall ratings and volume of reviews.
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDP
The little city in West Texas that gets overlooked often even by Texans is the town of El Paso. But one state, New Mexico, has its eye on the city as they try to capitalize on the trade industry. An industry that sees 25 billion in gross domestic product (GDP) each year. [GDP is the total market value of all finished goods and services a country produces over a period of time.]
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures for the next six days could lead to blackouts. A "dangerous heat warning" is in effect from Wednesday through Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as a "heat dome" is expected to drive peak temperatures from San Diego to Sacramento to highs of 112 degrees through Saturday and up to 115 degrees on Sunday and Monday.
worldatlas.com
10 Best West Coast Beach Towns
The American West Coast is a stunning and picturesque area with abundant fascinating history, warm sun, and charming locales. Ideal for family vacations or solo tours, the coast along the Pacific Ocean can be the most memorable trip one decides to ever embark on. From sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, and rich cultural scenes, exploring the West Coast is a must for all. This article looks at the 10 Best West Coast Beach Towns.
citywatchla.com
Families are Vacating California to Leave Chaos Behind
Another old friend Zack sold his home and moved his wife and 3 young children to Texas. Why are good people fleeing Los Angeles?. The current trend for many families in the Los Angeles region is to leave the Hostile, Homeless, Over Taxes and Crime Infested neighborhoods and overcrowded pace of the hectic Los Angeles region and start a new life in a safer, more affordable, and milder place outside California. Many families I personally know have moved or are planning on moving to states like Tennessee, Florida, Arizona, Washington, Virginia, and Idaho to name a few of the favorite places California families have chosen to start a new life with greater opportunities, an improved Quality of Life, and a more affordable place to purchase a home, raise a family and find work that provides economic stability and a much happier lifestyle for themselves and family members.
Thousands evacuate, several homes destroyed after large fire erupts in Northern California
A fast-moving fire in Northern California injured several people, a fire official said, and destroyed multiple homes on Friday as thousands of residents were forced to leave immediately, jamming roadways at the start of a sweltering Labor Day weekend. Suzi Brady, a Cal Fire spokeswoman, said several people were injured...
Comments / 6