Lena, LA

kalb.com

Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
BALL, LA
KPLC TV

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
MERRYVILLE, LA
theleesvilleleader.com

Guilty verdict in attack on newspaper carrier

A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier. After deliberating for approximately one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67 year-old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the Rosepine doorstep of James’ grandfather.
DERIDDER, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Police Arrest Drunk Driver After Crash

Vernon Parish, La - Louisiana State Police Troop E arrested Fivasaron Meheswarathan, last night at approximately 11 pm following an accident on Ford Stewart Road in Vernon Parish. The driver was traveling in excess of 60 mph when for reasons unknown at this time, his white Honda Civic exited the roadway, and struck two parked cars, causing both of them to flip over, and one of them to destroy the porch of the residence they were parked at. Reports say there were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked in the Vernon Parish Jail. Any injuries are unknown at this time. This incident is still under investigation with the Louisiana State Police.
VERNON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

2 female suspects wanted for robbing man leaving ATM in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

klax-tv.com

RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School

(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
klax-tv.com

APD Investigating 2 Incidents Involving Armed Suspects

Alexandria, La. (August 31, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects. The first incident was reported...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges

Alexandria Police Union could endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time following forum. For the first time ever, the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 could formally endorse a mayoral candidate ahead of the November election. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
ALEXANDRIA, LA

