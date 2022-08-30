Vernon Parish, La - Louisiana State Police Troop E arrested Fivasaron Meheswarathan, last night at approximately 11 pm following an accident on Ford Stewart Road in Vernon Parish. The driver was traveling in excess of 60 mph when for reasons unknown at this time, his white Honda Civic exited the roadway, and struck two parked cars, causing both of them to flip over, and one of them to destroy the porch of the residence they were parked at. Reports say there were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked in the Vernon Parish Jail. Any injuries are unknown at this time. This incident is still under investigation with the Louisiana State Police.

