kalb.com
Ball woman arrested following R.A.D.E. investigation
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Ball woman was arrested after the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit received a tip in early August about narcotics sales. Angelique Houston, 45, of Ball, was identified as a suspect and arrested for possession CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute-R.A.D.E. arrest warrant, possession of CDS II (Meth) w/ intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, possession CDS IV w/ intent to distribute, possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute and possession of CDS IV w/ intent to distribute. She remains in jail at the time of this release, held on a $94,900 bond.
KPLC TV
SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns of fake Merryville T-shirts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beaugard Parish Sheriff’s Office said an association is soliciting donations for T-shirts, saying they are with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office said the organization is not associated with Merryville High School. The sheriff’s office identified the scammers as a National High...
kalb.com
Former Turkey Creek assistant police chief arrested for malfeasance in office
EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Lecompte police officer and former Turkey Creek assistant chief of police, was arrested in August on several charges, including malfeasance in office. The arrest follows an investigation that began on August 8 by the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office, which uncovered that Christopher Lemaire, 38,...
Erath Police Chief candidate says his arrest is politically motivated
Chris Lemaire was asked to resign from his post as assistant chief of Turkey Creek, a release from the police department says.
theleesvilleleader.com
Guilty verdict in attack on newspaper carrier
A DeRidder man was found guilty on Wednesday of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier. After deliberating for approximately one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of attacking and brutally beating 67 year-old Woodie Blanks after he had just delivered a newspaper to the Rosepine doorstep of James’ grandfather.
kalb.com
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
westcentralsbest.com
Police Arrest Drunk Driver After Crash
Vernon Parish, La - Louisiana State Police Troop E arrested Fivasaron Meheswarathan, last night at approximately 11 pm following an accident on Ford Stewart Road in Vernon Parish. The driver was traveling in excess of 60 mph when for reasons unknown at this time, his white Honda Civic exited the roadway, and struck two parked cars, causing both of them to flip over, and one of them to destroy the porch of the residence they were parked at. Reports say there were 2 passengers in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was arrested for DUI and booked in the Vernon Parish Jail. Any injuries are unknown at this time. This incident is still under investigation with the Louisiana State Police.
kalb.com
Former Ball police officer pleads ‘not guilty’ to simple burglary, malfeasance in office charges
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A former Ball police officer, who is accused of burglarizing businesses in town, has pleaded “not guilty” to multiple simple burglary and malfeasance in office charges, among others. 35-year-old Randall Wilmore was arraigned Wednesday on eight counts of “simple burglary,” a count of...
cenlanow.com
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery early this morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. APD officers were dispatched at 5:26 a.m. Thursday in response to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint. The victim told officers he rode his bicycle to an ATM. As he left, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. Two black females got out of the car. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the victim and they took the money he had gotten from the ATM and left the scene.
kalb.com
Two female suspects wanted for robbing man on MacArthur Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria police are looking for two women involved in an armed robbery early Thursday morning in the 500 block of MacArthur Drive. According to APD, officers responded to a report of a man robbed at gunpoint around 5:26 a.m. The victim said he rode his bicycle to an ATM, and as he was leaving, he was struck from behind by a green vehicle on the MacArthur Drive service road. He said that two black females got out of the car and one of them pointed a gun at him and took the money he had just retrieved from the ATM. They left the area right after.
kalb.com
Mistrial declared for Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A mistrial has been declared by Judge Greg Beard in the Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial, after a joint motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the defense. Francisco, 36, of Mansura, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for a Dec....
klax-tv.com
RPSO statement on incident at Pineville High School
(ALEXANDRIA, La) – On August 31, 2022, at approximately 8:30 A.M., a routine visit was given by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and its drug dogs at Pineville High School. During the visit by the RPSO’s drug dogs, a small amount of marijuana was discovered on one of...
kalb.com
Alexandria firefighters respond to fire on Levin Street
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1923 Levin Street around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning. AFD said they were able to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported.
klax-tv.com
APD Investigating 2 Incidents Involving Armed Suspects
Alexandria, La. (August 31, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department is investigating a pair of incidents early this morning believed to have been committed by the same pair of individuals and is asking for the public’s help to identify and locate the suspects. The first incident was reported...
kalb.com
Alexandria Police Union could endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time following forum. For the first time ever, the Alexandria Police Officers Association Local 833 could formally endorse a mayoral candidate ahead of the November election. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Nightside Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Rachael Penton's...
kalb.com
The Northwestern State Demons hop on a plane in less than 24 hours to travel to their season opener against the number two team in the FCS, the University of Montana Grizzlies. |. As the number of lives lost to overdoses grows each year, people around the world continue to...
kalb.com
Mary Margaret Ellison is at tonight's Game of the Week matchup between Montgomery and Grant. Cenla Food Bank joins national fight to end hunger. The Food Bank of Central Louisiana has joined Feeding America’s Hunger Action Month campaign for an annual call to action. New data shows national math...
Truck driver safe after he was hijacked in Alexandria
The man and his Coca Cola truck were briefly held by two armed men; a little while later another vehicle was stolen and police think the two incidents may be related.
kalb.com
Louisiana Board of Pardons in investigation portion of Greenhouse, Jr. request in Mardis case
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Board of Pardons & Committee on Parole said it received a pardon application from Norris Greenhouse, Jr., the former Marksville deputy city marshal who pleaded guilty in Oct. 2017 in the case involving the Nov. 2015 shooting death of six-year-old Jeremy Mardis. Francis Abbott,...
kalb.com
A mistrial has been declared by Judge Greg Beard in the Brandon Francisco attempted second-degree murder trial, after a joint motion filed by the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office and the defense. Cleco responds to DEMCO’s allegations of “imprudent and significantly higher” fuel charges. Updated: 8...
