Los Angeles County, CA

foxla.com

FOX 11 to co-host LA Mayoral, LA County Sheriff debates Sept. 21

LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 News is proud to announce we will co-host a debate night in Los Angeles. In hopes of getting you, our viewers, answers, candidates for the Los Angeles Mayor and candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off in back-to-back debates live from the Skirball Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 21.
theavtimes.com

Grocery distribution event in Lake Los Angeles Sept. 14

LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County is hosting a free drive-thru grocery distribution event on Sept. 14 at Stephen Sorensen Park, located at 16801 East Avenue P in Lake Los Angeles. Signs will be posted directing motorists to the pickup area. To enter the pickup line, motorists must...
FOXBusiness

LA County launches $1K per month universal basic income program

Los Angeles County’s basic income program in which 1,000 residents are receiving $1,000 per month for the next three years is now underway, officials say. The recipients in the pilot program — which the county’s Board of Supervisors established to tackle poverty and income instability — were randomly chosen from a pool of more than 180,000 who applied, according to Fox 11 LA.
foxla.com

LA County drops to 'low' COVID-19 activity level

LOS ANGELES - As cases continue to drop, Los Angeles County officially moved into the "low" COVID-19 activity level by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to the CDC, the county's new-case rate is at 192.8 per 100,000 residents. County health officials have noted, however, that the number of officially reported cases is likely an undercount, since many people now rely on at-home tests, the results of which are not reported to the county.
theavtimes.com

Op-ed: Gascón rolls out the welcome mat for drug dealers

In February 2021, 16-year-old, straight-A student Sammy Berman Chapman asked his dad for a cheeseburger. An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
KTLA

Can authorities permanently seize vehicles used in street takeovers?

The California Highway Patrol has a dedicated unit whose sole mission is to stomp out the growing problem of dangerous street takeovers and sideshows on California streets. The CHP Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit is comprised of specially trained officers and full-time investigators who respond to street takeovers and train other law enforcement agencies […]
foxla.com

LA's eviction moratorium could end on Dec. 31

LOS ANGELES - Eviction protections in Los Angeles implemented during the pandemic could sunset on Dec. 31, according to a report released by the city's housing department. The report, released last week in response to a City Council directive in June for recommendations and possible amendments to the eviction moratorium, suggests that the council approve ending protections for tenants facing hardship due to the financial impact from COVID-19 on Dec. 31.
kcrw.com

Higher rent in LA: More building repairs, more evictions?

Los Angeles implemented some of the nation’s strongest renter protections amid the pandemic. But a proposal being considered by the Los Angeles City Council might allow landlords to resume evictions for rent nonpayment starting next year. It would also bring back rent hikes for tenants in rent-controlled apartments starting in 2024.
KCET

L.A. City Council Leverages Eminent Domain to Buy Hillside Villa Apartment Building On Behalf of Tenants

At a May 27 Los Angeles City Council meeting, tenants and organizers from across the city flooded the City Hall chamber in a sea of red shirts and signs. They were there to make and witness history, as the City Council voted on — in what could become a citywide model — an effort to seize a 124-unit Chinatown apartment building from its landlord under eminent domain.
foxla.com

LA City Council approves $129,000 to remove graffiti from Sixth Street Bridge

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved $129,000 in funding Friday to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance efforts on the Sixth Street Bridge. The amount is a decrease from the originally proposed amount of $353,000, which the council's Budget and Finance Committee slashed last month due to the bridge seeing fewer incidents of graffiti in recent weeks.
culvercity.org

News: Emergency Pipeline Repair Announcement

Major water pipeline serving Culver City will be shut down for emergency repairs. Suspend ALL outdoor watering during these dates. Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is asking water users to suspend outdoor watering September 6 - 20, 2022. Since MWD is a source of water for Golden State Water, customers in Culver City are asked to comply.
