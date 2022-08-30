Multiple arrests made after shooting, firearm seizures

SAN DIEGO — Four people were arrested Tuesday after a passerby was wounded in a shooting that stemmed from an argument over spray paint tagging in San Diego’s La Presa neighborhood, authorities said.

Stephanie Fuentes, 32; Miguel Fuentes Sr., 36; Eddie Padilla, 21; and a juvenile male were arrested and face multiple felony charges, Sgt. Noah Zarrow with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a release Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Aug. 18 at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Apple Street, according to the sheriff’s official.

Members of a criminal street gang fired multiple shots at residents following an argument over spray paint tagging, Zarrow said. The residents were not struck by the gunfire, but an uninvolved driver was struck by at least one round while traveling through the intersection.

The victim was treated and released at a local hospital.

Authorities also executed a search warrant on two homes, 12905 Mapleview Street in Lakeside and the 3500 block of 40th Street in North Park.

Two 9mm unserialized “ghost” guns, a .40 caliber handgun, multiple high-capacity magazines, about 1,100 rounds of ammunition and additional evidence from the shooting were found during the searches, Zarrow said.

