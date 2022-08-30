ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

By Andy Meek
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbaHw_0hbiVQpa00

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies.

While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.

Echoes Netflix series — #1 in the world this week

Netflix’s new global Top 10 English-language TV show chart was just released on Tuesday, August 30. It reveals, among other things, that Echoesa 7-episode limited series starring Michelle Monaghan — has finally dethroned The Sandman to be the new most-viewed Netflix show in the world.

“Echoes,” Netflix explains, “is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina have secretly swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and a child — but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.”

Everyone and his brother is watching this thing on the streamer right now, as you can see via the data at the bottom of this post. Even though, if the Rotten Tomatoes scores tell you anything, viewers and critics seem like they kind of can’t stand it.

: 25 movies and shows leave Netflix this week – here’s the full list

Critic and viewer reactions to Echoes

Currently, the show has a pretty abysmal critics’ score on the review aggregation site (28%, based on 18 reviews thus far). And it’s not just the critics bashing it. Echoes also hasn’t fared much better with viewers.

The Rotten Tomatoes score on that front stands at 41% as of the time of this writing. That’s based on 121 user ratings, like this one from Tuesday, August 30: “More plot holes than a slice of swiss cheese. Horrible fake southern accents. Bad lead actress. Low production budget (that shows). Just NO.”

And, from RogerEbert.com: “The potential of Echoes starts to drain before the premiere is even over as it gets goofier and goofier in a way that’s not entertaining but frustrating.”

Top 10 shows on Netflix globally this week

Whether all of that really “matters” will perhaps manifest itself come next week, when the subsequent weekly Top 10 global rankings will show whether or not Echoes remains top-ranked. And whether or not this week’s showing was, by and large, a fluke, with viewers and critics checking out the series en masse and then deciding they didn’t like what they saw.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49gKHU_0hbiVQpa00
(L to R) Matt Bomer as Jack and Michelle Monaghan as Gina McCleary in episode 101 of the Netflix limited series “Echoes.” Image source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

The thing to keep in mind is that only a subset of people who stream a given title ever bother flocking to a site like Rotten Tomatoes to leave a review, whether good or bad. Critics can pan whatever they want — that’s not always a kiss of death. But it’s also important to always point out that putting too much stock in this or that data point is to emphasize only part of the picture.

With that in mind, here’s the latest data snapshot Netflix has released, revealing the Top 10 most-watched English-language Netflix shows globally for the 7-day period that ended on August 28.

  1. Echoes — 68.4 million hours viewed
  2. The Sandman: Season 1 — 53.7 million hours viewed
  3. Never Have I Ever: Season 3 — 25.6 million hours viewed
  4. Stranger Things 4 — 23.6 million hours viewed
  5. Manifest: Season 1 — 19.1 million hours viewed
  6. Selling the OC: Season 1 — 18.6 million hours viewed
  7. Partner Track: Season 1 — 16.6 million hours viewed
  8. Locke & Key: Season 3 — 14.6 million hours viewed
  9. Virgin River: Season 4 — 14.4 million hours viewed
  10. Glow Up: Season 4 — 14.2 million hours viewed

More Netflix coverage: For more Netflix news, check out the latest new Netflix movies and series to watch.

Comments / 4

Related
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Here are the 4 new Netflix releases everyone will be talking about next week

Netflix has a pile of intriguing new releases coming over the next several days that should appeal to everyone from fans of reality shows to K-dramas, true-crime titles, and more. In other words, there’s pretty much something for everyone hitting the streamer in short order. And in this post, as we do each weekend, we’re going to spotlight some of the most interesting Netflix releases you should keep an eye on — and that, indeed, we think most people will be talking about over the coming week.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Monaghan
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The World#Streaming Tv#Netflix Series Echoes
digitalspy.com

Why everyone quit NCIS

NCIS is one of television's longest-running (and most successful) shows, having aired over 400 episodes and churned out three spin-off series: NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and 2021's new series NCIS: Hawaii. With a dedicated fan-base and jaw-dropping storylines in abundance, it's no wonder why CBS renews the naval...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TV SERIES
makeuseof.com

How Much Hulu Will Cost You From October 2022

By now, you have probably noticed that streaming services, once considered a cheaper alternative to cable, are all raising prices in 2022. We are all somewhat addicted to our streaming providers, and they seem to have figured it out. Thus, after years of relatively low-cost access, that is changing. The...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges

There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

BGR.com

338K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy