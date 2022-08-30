ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures

California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave

The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
FOX 11 to co-host LA Mayoral, LA County Sheriff debates Sept. 21

LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 News is proud to announce we will co-host a debate night in Los Angeles. In hopes of getting you, our viewers, answers, candidates for the Los Angeles Mayor and candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off in back-to-back debates live from the Skirball Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 21.
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns

After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"

A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible.                "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire

(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
