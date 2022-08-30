Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food
One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
Going out of town for Labor Day weekend? Experts say this is the worst SoCal freeway to travel on
Friday will be the busiest travel day of the Labor Day weekend as thousands of people head out of town on Southern California freeways and roads.
SFGate
California Approves a Wave of Aggressive New Climate Measures
California took some of its most aggressive steps yet to fight global warming as lawmakers passed a flurry of new climate bills late Wednesday, including a record $54 billion in climate spending, a measure to prevent the state’s last nuclear power plant from closing, sharp new restrictions on oil and gas drilling and a mandate that California stop adding carbon dioxide to the atmosphere by 2045.
KTLA.com
5 California coffee shops among the Top 10 in the U.S., according to Yelp reviewers
The Pacific Northwest might hog the spotlight when it comes to popular coffee brands, but picky sippers in California will be pleased to know that some of the top-rated coffee shops in the nation are right here in the Golden State. The analysts at Yelp have compiled a list of...
californiaglobe.com
California Backlash over Order Not to Charge Electric Vehicles During Heatwave
The announcement by the California Independent System Operator (Cal ISO) on Wednesday asking Californian residents to not charge their electric vehicles during peak hours to help conserve electricity continued to face backlash on Thursday due to the state approving a ban on the sale of new gas powered vehicles by 2035 only a week ago.
foxla.com
California remains 1 of 3 states that doesn't require independent coroner and sheriff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is only one of three states that doesn’t require independent coroner and sheriff offices. And it will remain that way. On Tuesday, the bill that would have forced the separation of powers failed to pass out of the senate. AB 1608 received only 13 votes when it needed 21 to pass.
16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
I will not be leaving my apartment for the next week.
Christopher Columbus’ name to be removed from I-10 in Los Angeles
The California state legislature passed a bill removing Christopher Columbus’ name from the portion of the Interstate 10 freeway that crosses Los Angeles on Wednesday, drawing praise from Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell Thursday. O’Farrell, the first Native American to serve on the council, said in a...
This is the Largest Deliverable Pizza in Los Angeles
The world's largest pizza isn't just a big deal — it's a big, big deal. Where to find the largest pizza in Los AngelesCredit: Instagram: @bigmamasnpapas. (Los Angeles, CA) - The largest deliverable pizza in California is being sold at Big Mama's and Papa's Pizzeria in Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches
Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
foxla.com
FOX 11 to co-host LA Mayoral, LA County Sheriff debates Sept. 21
LOS ANGELES - FOX 11 News is proud to announce we will co-host a debate night in Los Angeles. In hopes of getting you, our viewers, answers, candidates for the Los Angeles Mayor and candidates for the Los Angeles County Sheriff will face off in back-to-back debates live from the Skirball Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 21.
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new study
(Thought Catalog/Unsplash) Could you have guessed that the happiest city in the country is located in California?. According to a new study, California is home to the happiest city in the country. It might not be the city that comes to the mind of many, though. It is not San Francisco or San Jose.
SFGate
How Californians Feel About Ripping Out Their Lawns
After decades of dedication to their manicured lawns, Californians are finally giving them up amid a worsening drought that’s prompted stringent new water restrictions. In other words, the California dream of a single-family home surrounded by lush grass is maybe, probably, finally dead. And that’s elicited a host of complicated feelings.
UCI sweatshirts sold at Orange County Costco stores mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine"
A mistake that UC Irvine would rather forget has gained a rabid fan base online.UC Irvine sweatshirts sold at a Costco in Irvine were mistakenly printed as "UC Urvine" and students, alumni, and even people with no link to the school are finding it urresistible. Sorry, irresistible. "It's definitely like a novelty item that a lot of students are gonna want," one student said. "I would definitely show it off, be a little proud that they're reppin the merch."Photos of the misspelled sweatshirts were posted online, and now people are desperate to find them online."if anyone who knows how to get this stupid sweater, I am willing to go to LENGTHS," jabari macdonald tweeted alongside screenshots of the Costco display."I think its pretty funny and UCI should maybe consider changing the name of the school. I think its pretty iconic," another student said. A UCI spokesperson said the University was made aware of the defective merchandise over the weekend at three Costco stores in Orange County, and the stores "took immediate action to have the sweatshirts removed."Costco declined to comment on the misprinted merchandise.
Bakersfield Channel
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast-moving California fire
(AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread to 500...
Headlines: A Thousand L.A. Residents Making Less Than $56,000 Start to Receive ‘Guaranteed Basic Income;’ Twitter Gets an Edit Button
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —LAPD released video footage of last month’s shooting of Jermaine Petit in Leimert Park last month, revealing that a...
An Orange County City Could Soon Be Without A Functioning Government. Here's Why You Should Care
A judge this week removed three of the five city council members in Mission Viejo from their seats.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Looking for a deal on a car? California may offer $1,000 tax break for not buying one
With 28 million vehicles on the road, California can rightfully call itself the unofficial capital of American car culture. The Legislature, though, just passed a bill offering a $1,000 tax break to households that don’t have any. In an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change,...
