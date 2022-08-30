Read full article on original website
Related
KBZK News
Bozeman local lands a role on the big screen
Dawn carries her bold Montana roots with her to every movie set she's been on. But, she says it hasn't always been easy.
KBZK News
Grass fire quickly snuffed out north of Bozeman airport
A small grass fire was quickly snuffed out Thursday afternoon north of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
bozemancvb.com
Places to Eat and Drink in Belgrade
For a small town, Belgrade’s restaurant scene packs a punch! Of course, you’ll find all the traditional fare, but you’ll also be pleasantly surprised at the variety and quality of ethnic food. Mexican, Thai, Indian, Italian, it’s all there. In addition, Belgrade is quieter than its neighbor, Bozeman, so you’ll likely wait less, and there will be plenty of time and space for a relaxing meal.
explorebigsky.com
Big Sky Co-ed Softball League wraps 2022 play
BIG SKY – Softball fans and players gathered at the Big Sky Community Park on the afternoon of Aug. 28 for a heated day two of the Big Sky Co-ed Softball League end-of-season tournament. By the end of the weekend, competitive tournament play had ended all but two teams’ seasons: the Hillbilly Huckers and the Herbaceous Smokey Bears.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MY 103.5
10 Questions To Never Ask, If You Are Moving To Montana. Trust Me
As we all know, there are tons of people moving to Montana, and it has become an issue in so many ways. From housing, to daycare, to traffic at all hours. So if you are planning on moving to Montana or maybe have just arrived, there are a few things that will get you a nasty look when asked. Not by me...I'm pretty judge-free, but some are incredibly annoyed that the town they grew up in is now more of a city.
Here’s How to Get a Movie Ticket For Only $3 in Montana
Going to a movie can get expensive, but if you want to get a great deal on your movie tickets, you need to know about this. Saturday, September 3, 2022, is National Cinema Day. It's the only day all year long that you can get a movie ticket for only $3. Normally, adult tickets are $13.50, so you'd be saving over $10 per ticket.
montanasports.com
Focus is on football opener, but Montana Grizzlies on steady course toward next high-impact facilities project
BILLINGS — In the here and now, the Montana football team has Big Sky Conference championship and national title aspirations. All eyes are on game week, finally, with Northwestern State of Natchitoches, Louisiana, visiting Missoula on Saturday as the season-opening sacrificial lamb. That’s all well and good. But on...
Bobcat Stadium Is Fantastic, Except To These People
I have a feeling some of these folks needed to let off some steam because these are a little ridiculous. This Saturday, September 3rd, Bobcat Stadium will be filled shoulder to shoulder with loud and excited fans there to see the Montana State Bobcats kick off the 2022 season. Bobcat Stadium is an awesome venue that has hosted playoff football games, concerts, and camps.
RELATED PEOPLE
Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? Good Luck, My Friend.
I love living in Bozeman. It's a great town with wonderful folks and there is always something going on. Of course, I'm not the only one that loves living here; as people continue to flock to our city, we are experiencing record growth. We've certainly talked about this multiple times, however a recent post on Reddit made me realize that some people just aren't aware of what it's like to live here.
NBCMontana
Bozeman fugitive in custody
BOZEMAN, Mont. — UPDATE: Christopher Bias was taken into custody at 11 p.m. Thursday east of Big Timber. Officials around Gallatin County are searching for 44-year-old Christopher Bias. Bias is considered armed and dangerous and is an immediate danger to particular individuals in the Gallatin Valley. The Manhattan Police...
Bozeman is Becoming a Hotbed for the Quiet Quitting Revolution
If you thought the labor shortage around the Gallatin Valley was bad, it may get a lot worse due to 'quiet quitting'. It's no secret that cities across Montana have been in a real crunch when it comes to staffing issues. Several reasons have contributed to the problem: new residents with lots of money, fewer young adults holding down full-time jobs, COVID-19 residual fears, etc. Lots of people who were working from home during the pandemic figured out a way to continue doing it.
bozemanmagazine.com
The Bear & Me
Until you are in the middle of it. Last week, at dawn, I drove up the Taylor Fork Road to the four-mile mark. At the split, I turned south and followed Wapiti Creek until the dirt road ended. Two moose were grazing out on a piece of velvet hillside just across the creek. (The Wapiti Trail would soon open to quads and motorcycles, and I really needed to walk it before that happened.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
explorebigsky.com
Advisory issued for harmful algae blooms in Ennis Lake
BOZEMAN – Harmful algae blooms have been detected along the north shore of Ennis Lake, including Kobayashi Beach west of the Madison Dam, according to a press release from NorthWestern Energy. Crews detected Anatoxin-a, an algal toxin that can pose risks to people, pets and livestock. The harmful toxin...
explorebigsky.com
Visit Big Sky updates Google Street View￼
Residents and visitors now have more accurate and complete data using Google Street View thanks to the efforts of Visit Big Sky and the Big Sky Chamber of Commerce to update the outdated tool. As new projects in the community have been completed, the tool, which hasn’t been updated since...
Wanted! Bozeman Police Searching For Dangerous Armed Man
The Bozeman Police Department is asking for help locating a man that is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, you should contact the Bozeman Police Department immediately. Do not approach the suspect. Here's what the Bozeman Police Department said in a...
XL Country 100.7
The Top 3 Best Conspiracies About Bozeman, According To Reddit
Almost all of us love a good conspiracy theory, right?. In fact, the more ridiculous they are, the more attention they seem to receive. So, when I came across a post on Reddit talking about the biggest conspiracies in Bozeman, I stopped what I was doing and started reading. What I came across was...well, something else.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBCMontana
New numbers show housing market changes in Gallatin Co.
BOZEMAN, Mont — New numbers from the Gallatin Association of Realtors show the latest changes in the housing market in Gallatin County. The July report shows increased inventory, higher prices and homes staying on the market longer than in July 2021. Inventory for single-family homes jumped 69%, and for...
dillontribune.com
Former Dillon man admits Frontline Ag theft, gets deferred sentence
A West Yellowstone man admitted stealing a truck, cash and tools from Frontline Ag Solutions last week in Fifth Judicial District Court. Derek Lee Gore, 30, pleaded guilty to felony counts of burglary and theft on Oct. 12, 2021 from the business. He admitted stealing an unmarked pickup truck with tools, tarps, straps, and approximately $1,000 cash from the office area of the shop. Judge Luke Berger gave him a three-year deferred sentence on each charge, concurrent, in line with a plea agreement. Gore also paid $2,904.73 in restitution, which covered the cash theft and the cost to bring back the rest of the items he stole from Utah.
Here’s The Truth About What’s Happening at The Korner Klub
I don't know who messed up, but they had us worried for a minute there. The Korner Klub is not only a staple of Bozeman but a landmark of the Four Corners area. It's a great place for friends and families to get together and enjoy food and drinks. My friends and I typically go there for NFL Sundays and get a big basket of their famous Buff Wings. Everyone loves the Korner Klub.
Comments / 0