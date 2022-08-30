Read full article on original website
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
PWMania
Debuts, Returns, And Exits
As we’ve seen in recent months, there continues to be a turn over of talent, both with debuts and exits, in the industry, an aspect that became more relevant when Triple H took over the creative direction of WWE just over a month ago following the “retirement” of Vince McMahon. Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Hit Row, and others have resurfaced since the new regime started. That concept itself isn’t necessarily ground-breaking, as it happened in any company as far back as the territory system, with a new booker that will bring in his team to shift the direction of a promotion. Jeff Jarrett, who was rehired to work in the live events division after being released due to “budget cuts” during the pandemic, was released again after just three months in the organization in favor of Triple H’s longtime friend, Road Dogg. That’s not to say that Jarrett didn’t do a decent job in the role, he’s promoted events the majority of his life, but rather that Triple H wants to make sure he has the team on the same page for a new era of the company.
PWMania
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
PWMania
Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over
Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
PWMania
WWE Legends Set for Free-To-Watch Fundraiser to Benefit Steve “Mongo” McMichael
This coming Saturday, September 3, AdFreeShows.com, owned and operated by Conrad Thompson, will play host to a unique fundraising event in support of former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The purpose of the event is to raise money for Mongo so that he can continue his fight against ALS.
NFL・
PWMania
JBL Returns for New Storyline, Change to Baron Corbin’s Character Teased
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield has returned to SmackDown for a new storyline. Kayla Braxton interviewed Happy Baron Corbin backstage about last week’s loss to Ricochet on Friday night’s WWE Clash at The Castle go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX. Corbin refused to discuss the match because he is happy and lives a good life, and he does not dwell on the past. He continued his promo by saying he knows he’s the best man in the locker room and that he was on his way to the ring to issue an open challenge. Whoever answered his open challenge, Corbin vowed to send them crawling back no matter who approached them.
PWMania
Ric Flair Says Randy Savage Wasn’t the Same After Elizabeth Left Him in WCW
During the latest “To Be the Man” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson talked about the night that he won back the WWF Championship from Macho Man Randy Savage in a match that took place at a live event in Hersey, Pennsylvania. Due to the fact that Vince McMahon was unhappy with the conclusion of the match, it was necessary to re-do the finish.
PWMania
WWE Continues to Hint a Turn for SmackDown Star
It looks like that Maxxine Dupri will be joining Los Lotharios after her departure from Maximum Male Models was teased further by WWE. Hit Row were victorious over Maximum Male Models on Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Following the conclusion of the match, Los Lotharios launched a post-match assault on Hit Row.
PWMania
At Least One AEW Star Requested Their Release to Return to WWE
During a meeting with talent week, AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the company’s Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh had emailed WWE’s Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon to warn them about tampering with their contracts. According to earlier reports, WWE made contact with a talent already signed with...
PWMania
WWE Reportedly Gone ‘Cold’ on Gable Steveson Due to Poor Training Progress
WWE has a lot riding on Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson, but his training is not going nearly as well as WWE had hoped it would. According to a report by Dave Meltzer in the most recent issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, after WWE had planned to fast-track Steveson’s push to the main roster, the company is no longer discussing the possibility of Steveson making his debut.
PWMania
Drew McIntyre Hints at Bringing Back His Old Entrance Music
Drew McIntyre has expressed interest in bringing back the ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song that he used during his initial run in WWE. McIntyre has been teasing the return of the song in the days leading up to his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in the United Kingdom.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)
The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
PWMania
Triple H Gives His Thoughts on a Possible WWE Return for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
Triple H was asked about several wrestlers possibly returning to WWE during an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. Tripe H made a comment about Sasha Banks and then said this about Bray Wyatt. “One of the most – I mean this is the best way possible – crazy creative...
PWMania
Impact Denies Lady Frost’s Release Request, Backstage Details on Why She Wants Out
According to reports, Impact Wrestling will not allow Lady Frost to leave the company. As was mentioned earlier, Frost made the announcement on June 23 that she had submitted a request to be let go from the company. She expressed her gratitude to the fans, the crew, and the locker room, and she singled out Producer Gail Kim and Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore for their roles in making her time at the event so memorable.
PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
PWMania
Malakai Black is Said to Have Expressed Concerns About His AEW Status and Personal Life
According to a new report, Malakai Black has requested his release from AEW and is dealing with personal and professional mental health issues. Today, the hashtag “#FreeMalakaiBlack” is trending on Twitter in response to the Black situation. As previously reported on Thursday, there were rumors that Malakai Black...
PWMania
Possible Spoiler on MJF Returning to AEW at All Out
Fans are still waiting to see MJF make his return to AEW TV as he hasn’t been seen since the post-Double or Nothing edition of Dynamite. During that episode, he did a work/shoot promo in which he vented his anger at the promotion, demanded that AEW President Tony Khan fire him, and called him a mark. Since then, he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV, so fans are still waiting to see him.
PWMania
Attitude Era Star Returning as Coach at the WWE Performance Center
A former WWE superstar from the Attitude Era will be returning to work for the company. The following week, Bull Buchanon will spend the entirety of his time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He is the wrestler Brooks Jensen’s father, who is a star on NXT. According...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
PWMania
Ace Steel Fined Over What Was Said During CM Punk Promo on AEW Dynamite
Ace Steel, an AEW producer, was fined for using explicit language on last night’s All Out go-home episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. During All Out Week, AEW officials sent an email to the company’s talent roster in which they discussed a number of topics related to the week and the various events that were taking place. PWInsider notes that one of the points was to exercise caution and refrain from using foul language while appearing on live television this week for obvious reasons.
