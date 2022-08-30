Woman killed after car hit twice along I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A 24-year-old woman was killed in a multi-car accident along I-22 early Monday morning.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Sara Littleton of Oakman was driving along the interstate just after 5:15 a.m. when her car became disabled on the roadway and was then struck by a truck and then by an SUV shortly after.

First responders later transported Littleton to UAB Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

No other information has been released at this time as ALEA continues to investigate the accident.

