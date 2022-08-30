ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Survey: MIT Takes First Place In 2023 Nationwide Rankings

It's back to school for college students and with the start of the school year comes so many questions from what to wear on the first day to navigating your course curriculum. But have you ever wondered where your school ranks in comparison to colleges and universities across the country? For students at one Boston-area university, they can relax knowing their school reigns supreme, according to a survey from Niche.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Framingham Public Schools gets creative to fill teaching positions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham is one of many communities in Massachusetts that is dealing with school staffing shortages, so it is turning to a creative solution to attract new teachers in the state and well beyond its borders. The Framingham Public Schools district is currently looking to hire 45...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Six former staff members speak out on working conditions, racial and gender disparity and lack of growth opportunity at Emerson College

Angie attended Emerson during her undergraduate years and loved the experience so much she enrolled in the college’s graduate program, eventually landing a full-time staff position at the college. 21 years later, she found herself fed up with constant mistreatment and quit—abandoning the “shit show.”. It’s no...
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

In the news: Callie Crossley

Mass Humanities announced that Callie Crossley, a groundbreaking journalist and television producer at GBH in Boston, is the recipient of the Governor’s Awards in the Humanities 2022. Crossley is the host of “Under the Radar with Callie Crossley”, which airs on Sunday evenings from 6:00 to 7 p.m. on...
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

The Best Public High Schools in Greater Boston, a New School Tops the List

Boston Magazine is out with its list of the top high schools in Greater Boston. They release this list every year and it’s based on several factors. Some of the factors include MCAS scores, graduation rates, educator evaluations, college attendance rates, SAT scores and Advanced Placement test scores. As far as location of schools for the rankings, only schools within the vicinity of I-495 are considered. Private and charter schools or specialty schools were not considered.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Joe Biden traveling to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will make his way to Boston, his second time to the Bay State this summer. Biden, who previously visited Somerset shortly before testing positive for COVID-19, will head to Boston on Monday, September 12 “to discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America,” according to his press office.
BOSTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Princess Diana’s donation to Boston lives on 25 years after her death

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston nonprofit is reflecting on a special donation tied to Princess Diana 25 years after her death, carrying on her legacy in the Bay State. David Waters, CEO of Community Servings, is grateful for the generosity. The nonprofit is a nutrition program for people struggling with chronic illnesses who are struggling to feed themselves or their families. They feed almost 2,500 people daily.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

Attention NEW college students in Boston! Here’s 13 things you need to know about our city to survive

Welcome to Boston college students! This week is college move-in week and there are a LOT of brand new students to the city of Boston. First of all, let’s get this out of the way now: The Getup Crew is the best morning show in the city hands down (just saying). Make sure you check us out every morning on Hot 96.9. There are many other things you need to know about Boston while you’re settling in here. There are basic things about the landscape of the city and the highways. There’s also a lot to know about our sports teams and our pride for the city. We have several cities and towns in the state that if you don’t pronounce them right, you may end up in the wrong place. We are trying to help you because we know, as a newcomer, you don’t want to stand you. You want to blend in. That’s why you must learn these simple things about Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Elizabeth Warren, Ed Markey, Ayanna Pressley, Mayor Michelle Wu rescind endorsements of Ricardo Arroyo for D.A.

"Whoever is elected will have significant work to restore the trust of our residents," Michelle Wu said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, and U.S. senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey on Wednesday all rescinded their endorsements of Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo in the Democratic primary for Suffolk County district attorney.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Dunkin’ to offer teachers free coffee for back-to-school

Dunkin’ is showing some love to Boston and southern New Hampshire teachers by offering them a free brew ahead of the start of the school year. On Thursday, September 1, teachers can share with their local Dunkin’ employees that they’re teachers and will be treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee.
BOSTON, MA
bostonagentmagazine.com

Former Boston State Hospital site slated for affordable housing

More than 265 affordable housing units are being proposed in a multi-building project at a former Boston State Hospital site. Developers of the final 10 acres of the former state hospital site in Mattapan and Dorchester filed a letter of intent with the Boston Planning & Development Agency outlining plans for an affordable housing community.
BOSTON, MA

