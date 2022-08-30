Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO