He’s Back: Former WWE Star Makes Surprise AEW Return
Welcome to the team? AEW already has a huge roster and the company has all kinds of wrestlers coming and going on a fairly regular basis. There are times where wrestlers will pop in on a short term basis and that can make for some exciting moments. This week saw someone pop up after a long time away but it seems like they might be sticking around for a change.
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
Big Name Pulled From WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE has been hyping up Clash at the Castle for months and on Saturday the event will finally take place from Cardiff, Wales. Some of the biggest stars in the company will be in action at Clash at the Castle, but it doesn’t sound like fans should expect to see Ronda Rousey.
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
Possible Spoiler on The Bloodline Getting a New Member
In recent times, there has been a lot of discussion about the possibility of WWE promoting NXT star Solo Sikoa to the main roster. According to earlier reports, it was believed that he would be pushed to the main roster in the very near future, possibly as soon as this month.
Nikki A.S.H. To Reach Milestone No Other Female WWE Star Has At Worlds Collide
As announced on the August 30, 2022, episode of "NXT," on Sunday, September 4 at "NXT" Worlds Collide, Nikki A.S.H. teams with fellow Scotswoman Doudrop as the pairing return to "NXT" in an attempt at defeating Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championships. In A.S.H.'s first match in "NXT" since 2019, a time when she was under the name Nikki Cross, she will become the first woman to accomplish an impressive feat in WWE history.
He’s Up Next: Former WWE World Champion Likely Returning This Month
He’s almost here. WWE is currently in a time of change as several former stars are returning to the company after being released over the last few years. That has opened up several different doors, some of which have led to a few very interesting moments. It means something when someone makes their return, and now we might be in for another such instance.
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
RUMOR: Malakai Black Requests AEW Release
This is only a rumor, so take it for what it’s worth. According to a report from Xero News, AEW superstar Malakai Black has asked for and been granted his release from the company. The report, which is unconfirmed at this time, also mentions that 3 other superstars have...
Bobby Fish Confirms 'There's Still Conflict' With Another Top AEW Tag Star
Bobby Fish isn't afraid to blur the lines of reality — as a matter of fact, he thinks that's good for business. Fish recently fired up his new podcast, "Undisputed," and talked to his co-hosts about how he recently had the good kind of tension with Dax Harwood backstage. Fish made clear he'd say names because, in his words, "Who gives a f***."
Bayley Addresses Whether Sasha Banks And Naomi Will Join Her Stable
Sasha Banks and Naomi have not been seen on WWE programming since walking out of the May 16 edition of "Raw" together. In walking out, the duo placed their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the desk of then Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. With Vince McMahon retiring and Laurinaitis' contract being terminated, there may be a way for Banks and Naomi to return under the new regime which has Triple H as Chief Content Officer and Head of Talent Relations. Former tag team partner of Banks, Bayley, has recently formed a stable with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai and discussed whether or not Banks and Naomi would join her group.
Triple H Confirms 'There's Some Truth' To Top WWE Star Walking Out Recently
Vince McMahon announced his retirement on July 22, 2022, stepping down from WWE after about 40 years. That night, WWE put on their normal edition of "Friday Night SmackDown," however, between the time the announcement came out and "SmackDown" happened, drama went down backstage. Triple H, who has taken over as Head of Creative, confirmed rumors regarding Brock Lesnar walking out of "SmackDown."
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
Backstage Update On Solo Sikoa's WWE Future
Solo Sikoa could be the latest member of the Anoa'i family to join WWE's main roster full-time. PWInsider is reporting that the son of Rikishi, cousin of Roman Reigns, and brother of Jimmy and Jey Uso is expected to be promoted from "NXT 2.0" as soon as possible, and it could happen as early as this month if all goes according to plan.
Will Ospreay Says That His Time With AEW is Over
Will Ospreay says that he is finished with All Elite Wrestling for the time being. Ospreay tweeted, “For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues.”
Possible Spoiler On Major Return At WWE Clash At The Castle
WWE Clash at the Castle is set to air live from Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, and Roman Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Fans have seen some interesting returns as of late, and it looks like a former Universal Champion...
