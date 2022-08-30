Read full article on original website
‘Dead for a Dollar': Walter Hill’s New Western Starring Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe Saddles Up in First Trailer (Video)
Walter Hill’s new western “Dead for a Dollar,” starring Christoph Waltz, Willem Dafoe and Rachel Brosnahan, is scheduled to premiere next week at the Venice International Film Festival and ahead of that premiere, a new trailer has debuted. Ready to ride out?. The official synopsis for the...
‘The Shell Collector’ Sneak Peek: Chemistry in the Kitchen Between Amanda and Paul (Exclusive Video)
“The Shell Collector,” Fox’s first foray into original feature films, heads to Fox Nation on Thursday, and TheWrap has an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the film in which a widow named Amanda reminisces and finds chemistry with a man named Paul. The film, which is...
How ‘Bolivar’ Writer-Director Nell Teare Explored Grief in Her Debut Feature Film (Exclusive Video)
TheWrap Screening Series: The twisty drama, shot on film during the COVID pandemic, proved a true labor of love for all involved. Loss is something just about any audience member can relate to, but it’s not necessarily something that everyone can mine for art. Nell Teare, the writer-director-star of the indie film “Bolivar,” faced this challenge head on in telling the story of Maggie (Teare), a professor trying to resume her career and family life after a crushing personal tragedy and divorce. She stifles her sadness by downing glasses of wine and managing a one-night stand with Jake, a bartender (Chris Petrovski) who gets pulled into her increasingly odd behavior.
Bob Odenkirk Trains 'Multiple Times A Week,' Wants To Make Jackie Chan-Style Action Movies
After spending two years preparing for the 2021 thriller "Nobody," the "Better Call Saul" actor said he "wants to do more.”
The New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Is Not a Remake
Just because it’s called “Hellraiser,” don’t assume the latest entry in the long-running horror franchise is a remake of Clive Barker’s 1987 original. In fact, director David Bruckner bluntly shut down that train of thought when he discussed his upcoming film in an interview with EW: “This is not a remake,” explained the filmmaker. “I just didn’t think you could ever remake the original ‘Hellraiser.’ It’s too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that?”
‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Stunned by Revelation of Husband Tom Girardi’s Money Wire to Mistress Judge: ‘Wow’
“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Jayne reacted to the recent allegation of her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s misused lawsuit settlement funds — including $300,000 used to purchase a Santa Monica ocean-front condominium — in an Instagram post Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping...
How Megan Thee Stallion Ended Up Twerking With Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ (Video)
Sorry Smart Hulk, it is officially a Hot Hulk Girl Summer. After months of rumors finally got confirmed this week, Megan Thee Stallion made her MCU debut in episode three of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” And as they say, it took a village to make it happen. How...
Richard Roat, Veteran Character Actor From ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Friends,’ Dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career stretched nearly 50 years and included a plethora of notable TV credits, has died. He was 89. His passing, which occurred Aug. 5, was confirmed in an obituary in the Los Angeles Times. According to his IMDb page, Roat accrued 136 acting credits throughout his career, including roles on hit series such as “Seinfeld,” “Friends” and “24.” Roat also appeared in the famous episode of “The Golden Girls” as Betty White’s boyfriend who turns up dead in her bed one morning.
‘Lord of the Rings’ Stars Robert Aramayo and Owain Arthur Explain How They Filmed The Elf vs Dwarf Rock Breaking Battle (Video)
The actors, who play elf Elrond and dwarf Prince Durin, explain exactly how they shot the Rite of Sigin-tarâg in the show’s second episode. A friendship left dormit for too long forced Elrond the elf to invoke the Rite of Sigin-tarâg in “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s” second episode, forcing him into a battle of endurance with Prince Durin IV.
‘Women Talking’ Film Review: Sarah Polley’s Searing Drama Contemplates Revenge and Forgiveness
Filmmaker Sarah Polley has always been a tireless miner of the female headspace, excavating gold out of thoroughly earned feminine wisdom. Relentlessly challenging the rules of a man’s world and putting their own stamp on societal conventions are acts that we came to expect from her women. After all, those were some of the defining traits of Polley’s very own mother, as we intimately got to learn in her masterpiece, “Stories We Tell.”
‘Monica’ Film Review: Trace Lysette and Patricia Clarkson Find Aching Truth in Hushed Family Drama
The first shot of writer-director Andrea Pallaoro’s “Monica” shows the eponymous heroine (Trace Lysette) in what looks like a tanning bed as the New Order song “Bizarre Love Triangle” plays on the soundtrack. The aspect ratio this movie is shot in is unusually narrow, and this aids the sense that Lysette’s Monica feels both isolated and trapped.
Taylor Swift to Present ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at TIFF
Taylor Swift is taking “All Too Well: The Short Film” on tour to the Toronto International Film Festival, where she will appear in conversation with TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey before screening the film in 35mm for the first time ever. The “In Conversation With…” event will take place...
‘Lost Ollie’ Director Peter Ramsey on Reuniting With William Joyce and His New Supernatural Detective Movie
“Lost Ollie” has been found – and he’s on Netflix right now. The four-episode series, loosely based on a William Joyce book (“Ollie’s Odyssey”), had been in development for more than a decade. What began as a project from Joyce’s own production entity was eventually rescued by Netflix and 21 Laps, one of the production companies behind “Stranger Things.” That’s when Shannon Tindle, an insanely talented designer and animator who had created Laika’s “Kubo and the Two Strings,” pitched his version of the story, which follows a lost toy (voiced by Jonathan Groff), who teams up with a pair of mismatched toys (played by Tim Blake Nelson and Mary J. Blige) and heads out in search of his owner, set deep in the American South.
Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock Clap Back at Will Smith Over Oscars Slap
A previous version of this story misattributed a Dave Chappelle comment to Chris Rock. TheWrap has updated the headline and story to reflect the correction. On their U.K. tour, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle laid into Will Smith, with Chappelle quipping that the formerly family-friendly “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star had “ripped his mask off” when he infamously slapped Rock at the Oscars in March.
Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’ Adds Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, Jason Schwartzman and More to Cast
Francis Ford Coppola is rounding out the stacked cast of his upcoming big-budget independent feature “Megalopolis” with his sister Talia Shire, Shia LaBeouf, and his nephew Jason Schwartzmann. Grace Vanderwaal, Kathryn Hunter and James Remar are also joining the project. As previously announced, Adam Driver, Nathalie Emmanuel, Forest...
Apple Unveils Premiere Dates for Jennifer Lawrence Drama ‘Causeway’ and ‘Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues’ Doc
Apple revealed on Friday the streaming release dates for original films “Causeway,” starring Jennifer Lawrence, and the documentary “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues.” Both films are due to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival next week. The A24-produced “Causeway” debuts Nov. 4 on Apple TV+....
Olivia Wilde Reveals Chris Pine’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Character Is Based on ‘Insane Man’ Jordan Peterson
If Chris Pine’s character in “Don’t Worry Darling” seems a little familiar when it hits theaters later this month, there’s a reason why. According to director Olivia Wilde, the character is based on a real man: Jordan Peterson. In a conversation released this week with...
Jason Bateman to Co-Star Opposite Taron Egerton in Netflix-Amblin Thriller ‘Carry On’
Jason Bateman has booked his holiday travel. The multi-hyphenate is scheduled to star opposite Taron Egerton in the new Netflix thriller “Carry On,” TheWrap has confirmed. The film will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, a man who knows a thing about transportation-related terror thanks to “Non-Stop” and “The Commuter.”
MGM Acquires Jason Statham and David Ayer Action Movie ‘The Beekeeper’
After being announced at Cannes as a sales title this past summer, Miramax’s “The Beekeeper,” directed by David Ayer and starring Jason Statham, has been acquired by MGM for theatrical distribution in the U.S., as well as select international territories. MGM, Statham and Miramax recently teamed on...
‘TAR’ Film Review: Cate Blanchett Is at Her Peak in Razor-Sharp Character Study
If for nothing else, Todd Field’s “Tár” – a razor-sharp, post-post-MeToo character study that premiered on Thursday at the Venice Film Festival – should be heralded for offering a neat corollary to Chekhov’s Gun, a theatrical theory that states that if you introduce a gun in Act 1, you’d better fire it by Act 3.
