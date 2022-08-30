Read full article on original website
Judy Mashburn
3d ago
Amen. Prayers for the safety of the baby. Could care less what these parents do but dang just aint no sense in this. Sending my thoughts and prayers
WDEF
Two victims in an accidental shooting at dove field
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Dove season got off to a rocky start today. An adult and child were injured in a shooting incident at the North Chickamauga Creek Wildlife Management Area. The hunting accident happened Thursday afternoon at a TWRA dove field. Police are calling it an accidental...
2 suspects in custody after Endangered Child Alert
Two people are facing charges following an Endangered Child Alert for a White County baby by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
School violence threats have consequences, East Tenn. sheriff warns
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox said threatening violence toward a school was an uptick he’s seen in recent years. He said in the past month his office responded to two threats, both made by students. This is one of four threats made this week reported to different East Tennessee school systems.
Two-month-old missing from White County found safe on Wednesday
Gunner Boland was found safe in Wilson County just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. His father, Daniel Boland, Jr. is currently in custody.
2 injured in Alabama dog attack
Two people were injured after being attacked by their dog Thursday afternoon, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.
Sons join search for missing Tennessee hunter in Alaska
A veteran who was hunting in Alaska has been missing for days, and now his sons have joined in on the search efforts.
WAAY-TV
Indiana woman identified as victim in fatal Cullman County crash that injured 3 others
An Indiana woman has been identified as the victim killed in a multivehicle crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 65. The wreck happened about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday near Alabama 91, about 1 mile north of Colony. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 58-year-old Ruth A. Bahr of Vincennes, Indiana, was a passenger in a 2017 Buick Envision that was rear-ended by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer.
Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison
An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee mother warns of electric shock drowning ahead of Labor Day
Noah Dean Winstead, and Nate Lynam died in 2012 after being electrocuted while swimming at Cherokee Lake.
wmot.org
Skeletal remains found in Tennessee identified as Indiana child
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl, authorities said Tuesday. The remains were positively identified this week as those of Tracy Sue Walker, who was born in 1963 and reported missing...
Claiborne Progress
State trooper, deputy killed in helicopter crash
Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Lee Russell of the THP Aviation Division and Marion County Sheriff’s Department Det. Matt Blansett were conducting an aerial mission in the Chattanooga area when the helicopter they were operating crashed in a wooded area of Marion County. We are saddened to report that both men lost their lives while serving the people of Tennessee on this mission.
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
New Tennessee law requires hospitals to report fatal overdoses to police
Tennessee hospitals have already had to report deaths from poison or suffocation to law enforcement. The new law, which went into effect in July, adds the words ‘fatal drug overdose’ to the list.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WSMV
Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
See smoke? It may not be fire. It's Tennessee tobacco curing season.
It happens every year, around this time. Drivers see smoke billowing out of a barn and call 911. But what some call in as an emergency, a Middle Tennessee farmer calls a way of life.
Missing Alabama man’s body found in Macon County
The family of a man reported missing from Loxley last week tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Barber’s body was found in Macon County, Ala. Tuesday.
No camping on public property law brings more tension to Tennessee shelters
The Tennessee legislature passed a law this year making it a felony to camp on public property. It came after an already hard set of years with COVID-19.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff's office warns of fake $100 bills being passed around county
JONES COUNTY, Ga. - The Jones County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about fake $100 bills being circulated around the county. The bills at a glance appear real, but are clearly marked with "For Motion Picture Purposes" on the both sides. The sheriff’s office advises if you encounter the counterfeit...
What’s the penalty for illegally catching trout in Tennessee?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is one of Tennessee’s most popular outdoor activities. However, with the exception of one Free Fishing Day each year, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) requires anglers to be licensed to catch fish in the state. There are a variety of hunting and fishing license packages available through the […]
