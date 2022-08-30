Read full article on original website
Area births announced
Born to Calli G. Blanco and Gavin D. Carnley of Morgan City, a girl, Kora Lynn Carnley, on Aug. 8 at Thibodaux Regional Health System. She weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and measured 20.5 inches. —— Born to Layla L. Gaudet and Koen J. Guillory of Morgan City, a girl,...
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 1
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 5:43 a.m. 1000 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint. 7:08 a.m. 200 block of Brashear Avenue; Vehicle burglary. 7:15 a.m. 1400 block of North Third Street;...
Teen with rifle arrested near festival grounds
Morgan City police on Thursday arrested a 17-year-old who was near the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival grounds with what turned out to be a stolen rifle, the Police Department said. On Thursday, investigators with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section were in the area of the festival...
Theft, drug arrests reported by authorities; seven picked up on warrants
Morgan City police and St. Mary deputies made seven arrests on warrants alleging failure to appear or contempt Thursday, while the parish Narcotics Section made a drug arrest and Patterson police booked a theft suspect. Patterson. Police Chief Garrett Grogan reported these arrests:. --Travis S. Richardson, 33, Gunther Street, Patterson,...
Morgan City police make early-morning arrests on drug charges
Morgan City police made a pair of arrests early Wednesday on charges that included possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription drugs. St. Mary deputies made two arrests related to theft or burglary. Morgan City. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to...
Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies
St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
Jordan Gallegos, Greg Hamer set to reign as festival weekend nears
Jordan Gallegos and Greg J. Hamer Sr. were named the 87th Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival king and queen during coronation festivities Saturday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. The Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival will officially begin Thursday with a ribbon-cutting at 5:15 p.m. under the U.S. 90 bridge...
RAYMOND GEORGE LaHOSTE JR.
Raymond George LaHoste, Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, LA, was surrounded by loving family when he stepped into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, August 27, 2022 after a courageous, five-year fight with cancer. He was 67 years old. Raymond, affectionately known as Ray, was born on...
HILLARY AUCOIN
Hillary Aucoin, age 83, of Morgan City, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, August 25, 2022. Hillary was born May 2, 1939 in Morgan City, Louisiana to the late Enola Blanco Aucoin and Hillary J. Aucoin, Sr. He is survived by a son Blake A. Aucoin and a daughter Kim Aucoin...
STANLEY JOSEPH FORET
Stanley Joseph Foret, 82, a native of Gibson and resident of Patterson, died Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City. He is survived by two sons, Stanley Foret and John Foret; and four daughters, Tammy, Karen, Laura and Irma. He was preceded in death by his...
Holiday closings
All local, St. Mary Parish and state municipal offices will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Area garbage collection should not be interrupted by the holiday, but residents should make...
Lyndsey receives local Chi Chapter Grant-in-Aid
Reagan Lyndsey, a 2021 Patterson High School graduate, is the Chi Chapter Grant-in-Aid recipient for 2022. She is majoring in education at Louisiana State University. Lyndsey, right, is Chi Chapter member and was presented the scholarship by Patterson High Principal Courtney Andrews. Each year Chi Chapter, of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, awards this grant to an outstanding St. Mary Parish female graduate who plans to major in the field of education in college.
St. Mary jobless rate down slightly
St. Mary Parish’s unemployment rate was down slightly in July despite a decline in total employment. The Louisiana Workforce Commission reported Monday that St. Mary’s jobless rate was 5.7% in July, down 0.1 point from June. The number of people employed in St. Mary dropped 113 from June...
Supporting the Labor Day Art Show and Sale
The Labor Day Art Show & Sale, the only fundraiser for Artists Guild Unlimited Inc., is here. The show will be open to the public 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday at the Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City. Art has been collected all week to be hung and judged for prize money. Patrons and donors have the privilege of being the first to see the art after the judging. Donors choose four artists who will split the money they have donated. This is in addition to any other honors the artists will receive.
