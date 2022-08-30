ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Broadway bridge re-opens, advocates worry about homeless

If all goes well, this is the morning that commuters will finally be able to once again drive straight down Broadway and into downtown Knoxville, authorities said. Construction workers spent Wednesday taking care of last-minute details and making sure the new Broadway Viaduct was ready to handle the estimated 10,000-plus cars and trucks that are expected to cross the bridge each day.
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
WATE

List: 2022 Labor Day events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Labor Day, most workers focus on celebrating their accomplishments and contributions to the community. The holiday falls on every first Monday of September. Knoxville. Location: 6221 Riverview Crossing Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. Time: 4-9 p.m. $45 car entry fee, proof of insurance required. Location: Knoxville...
wvlt.tv

Broadway Viaduct opens, KARM sends warning to drivers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After nearly three years of construction, the Broadway viaduct, the bridge over the railroad tracks near the Old City, opened Wednesday night. Tennessee Department of Transportation crews were wrapping up the project on Aug. 31 and said it would open following rush hour. A TDOT spokesperson announced that it was officially open at 9:40 p.m.
WATE

International Overdose Awareness Day in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those who have been affected by an overdose are encouraged to spend the day commemorating their lives. Metro Drug Coalition offers resources and aid to those needing help with substance abuse. On Wednesday, August 31 many all over the country will be honoring those who lost their fight on International Overdose Awareness Day.
knoxplanning.org

Alcoa Highway Corridor Study Adopted

In 2020, the City of Knoxville and Knox County each approved resolutions for Planning to undertake a study that would develop an approach and policies to envision and manage development along the portion of Alcoa Highway within Knox County limits. Challenges along the corridor include ongoing road construction, a decline...
