A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
UT Gameday fashion for all ages
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
Flies, dirty equipment led to failing score for Lenoir City restaurant
A sandwich shop in Loudon County failed its health inspection.
International Overdose Awareness Day in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those who have been affected by an overdose are encouraged to spend the day commemorating their lives. Metro Drug Coalition offers resources and aid to those needing help with substance abuse. On Wednesday, August 31 many all over the country will be honoring those who lost their fight on International Overdose Awareness Day.
6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
Knoxville running coach urges caution after possible abduction in Memphis
After a school teacher in Memphis went missing in a possible abduction while jogging, runners in Knoxville are sharing advice on how to be safe while exercising outdoors.
Digital tickets leave Tennessee fans concerned before game-opener
This is the first season that the University of Tennessee is requiring digital tickets to all of the games.
Oak Ridge lab seeks paid volunteers for biometric research
Get paid to be part of the counterterrorism effort at Oak Ridge National Laboratory.
How orange became the University of Tennessee’s official color
UT fans frequently sport a bright color of orange, whether it be to a game or the grocery store, but why did the university choose that shade?
Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
Knoxville firefighters help deliver a baby for second time in a week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Fire Department responds to more than just fires, every now and then they help new life enter the world. On Friday, KFD shared that some of their firefighters helped a mom deliver after she went into labor two months early. “We got to do it again! This little guy […]
UT Football 101 with John Pennington
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a die-hard fan to someone just getting into UT Football, there are some things to know before kick-off time. John Pennigton, host of Sports Source, is the one who knows it all when it comes to what happens on and off the field.
CEO hopes to reopen Knoxville S&S Cafeteria after COVID, inflation-related closure
The S&S Cafeteria on Kingston Pike in Knoxville closed on August 31 after being open for 47 years. However, leaders tell us there may be hope for the restaurant in the future.
Farragut nursing home lost certification, residents to be removed
A Farragut nursing home has lost its certification from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) meaning residents will have to find a new home.
‘Drugs don’t love you at all’: People on the road to recovery in Knoxville
Drug overdoses continue to be a big concern for many in Knoxville.
Two inmates on the run in Cocke County
Cocke County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for Christopher Lee Webb and Eric Scott Ballard.
$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
