WATE

Sinan the Squirrel is nuts about the Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – They say big things come in small packages, and that remains true as the littlest fan of the Tennessee Volunteers may also be the most supportive. If you have been to a Vols game over the past few years, you have probably noticed one animal getting a lot of attention. Sinan the Squirrel, along with his owner/dad Saed Awad, bring plenty of joy and amazement wherever they go.
WATE

Sevier County Fair returns for 87th year

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Looking for a way to spend your Labor Day Weekend? If so, the Sevier County Fair could be the place for you. The fair kicked off on Tuesday, Aug. 30 and will last until Monday, Sept. 5. Fair Admission Pricing Aug. 30 (Sept. 2 and Sept. 5): Adults (11 years […]
WATE

UT Gameday fashion for all ages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.
WATE

International Overdose Awareness Day in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those who have been affected by an overdose are encouraged to spend the day commemorating their lives. Metro Drug Coalition offers resources and aid to those needing help with substance abuse. On Wednesday, August 31 many all over the country will be honoring those who lost their fight on International Overdose Awareness Day.
WATE

6 free things to do in Maryville Sept. 2-4

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Here are some free events and activities to enjoy this weekend to learn more about Maryville and have fun as the summer begins to wrap up. Even see something to do for Labor Day. Maryville Farmers’ Market. These markets are all over East Tennessee...
WATE

Young-Williams Animal Center receives 20 more beagles for adoption

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee facility accepted more beagles on Thursday after receiving several from a mass-breeding facility in early August. Young-Williams Animal Center accepted an additional 20 beagles and has taken in 40 beagles since August. The Young-Williams accepted the first group of 20 beagles into the facility after a Virginia facility shut down for multiple animal welfare violations under federal regulations.
WATE

UT Football 101 with John Pennington

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Whether you are a die-hard fan to someone just getting into UT Football, there are some things to know before kick-off time. John Pennigton, host of Sports Source, is the one who knows it all when it comes to what happens on and off the field.
WATE

$582 million lithium plant coming to Etowah

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter, and Piedmont Lithium officials announced on September 1 that they will invest $582 million to establish a facility for production of battery-grade lithium in McMinn County according to a release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
