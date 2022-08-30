KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s Fashion Time in Tennessee. UT orange is being rocked all season long and we want to make sure you look the part. Josie’s Boutique has been named Knoxville’s Best Boutique in City View Magazine and #1 Women’s Clothing Store in Knoxville. With that title, it is no secret why they are so successful. The store is owned and operated by a mother-daughter team that has been catering to all women’s shapes, sizes, and age for over 20 years.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO