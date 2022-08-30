Read full article on original website
Fire consumes family of nine’s home in Welsh [VIDEO]
An electrical malfunction caused a fire in the home of Kristi and Terrence Guillory where their family of nine lived.
Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
Law enforcement warns of currents at popular Sabine River swim spot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several people have drowned at a popular swimming spot on the Sabine River. Law enforcement has a message for those planning to head to the water this Labor Day weekend. It’s hard to imagine Friday’s calm waters are the reason three men and a child...
Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle on Fall Street
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was hit when shots were fired into a vehicle on Fall Street Sunday night, authorities said. Three people were in the vehicle when it was fired upon, according to Sgt. John Russell, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Keyanski Alajwan Thomas, 19,...
Former assistant chief of Turkey Creek is arrested
In the month of June 2022, Chief Steven Ardoin received multiple complaints regarding Assistant Chief Christopher Lemaire’s actions during traffic stops. Following normal procedures for all officer involved complaints, Chief Ardoin began reviewing body camera data from those traffic stops. During the review, other behaviors were observed that did...
12-year-old accused of threatening to shoot students at middle school in Louisiana
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – For the second time in one week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate threats being made at a local school. On Friday, August 26, CPSO investigated a threat at Sam Houston High School. Fast-forward one week and a 12-year-old student...
Men who set fire to woman’s body and car to be sentenced Friday in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Lexie Doga? Her body was found in a burned car in Beauregard Parish. Three men have been convicted in the case, but specifics of her death remain a mystery. The investigation determined that three men and Lexie Doga started out in Lake...
Local philanthropist unveils lineman statue in downtown Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been two years since the devastation of Hurricane Laura left Southwest Louisiana without power for nearly a month. A new monument showing appreciation to the men and women on the ground restoring electricity was unveiled Thursday on the corner of Ryan and Kirby streets.
18-wheeler trailer burns in Jeff Davis Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An 18-wheeler trailer caught on fire this morning in Jeff Davis Parish. No injuries reported at this time. Jeff Davis Fire District 1 and District 2 responded to the fire.
Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery
One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
Man hospitalized after attacked by 5 loose pit bulls near Sunset
A 59-year-old man was hospitalized after St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and Animal Control officials confirmed he was attacked by dogs this morning, Aug. 31, in a trailer park on Dynasty Lane west of Sunset.
Four drown in high waters of Sabine River
Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
15-year-old shot, killed in Lafayette
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed during a fight over drugs in Lafayette Wednesday, authorities said. Officers arriving to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Food truck park in Lafayette set to open in 2023
A new family-owned food truck park, called Parc De Oaks, is set to open in Lafayette.
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic
Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
Former associate director of McNeese Alumni Association accused of stealing from organization
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The former associate director of the McNeese Alumni Association has been arrested in connection to accusations she stole from the organization. Stephanie Y. Clark, 38, of Lake Charles, was arrested Friday on a charge of theft over $25,000. She was released on $150,000 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.
Man found guilty in beating of newspaper delivery driver
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man was found guilty of the beating of a newspaper delivery driver last year. A Vernon Parish jury found Douglas Paul James guilty of second-degree battery in a December 2021 attack on Woodie Blanks. Sentencing is set for Oct. 5. Blanks was delivering...
Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who stabbed her husband to death nearly 20 years ago is asking for clemency. The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer out of prison. It was a brutal stabbing by Lisa Landry Johnson,...
