Welsh, LA

KPLC TV

Vehicle drives into home on W. Prien Lake Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vehicle went off the road and hit a house in the 4100 block of W. Prien Lake Road Wednesday afternoon. Sgt. John Russell says the incident was reported at 2:58 p.m. No injuries were reported, he said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Pete Seay Road barricade suspect in custody

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A barricade suspect on Pete Seay Road is in custody, Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The person was in a trailer home in the 3500 block of Pete Seay Road, firing at deputies each time they approached the home, Mancuso said. The man also fired at a...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Man accused of firing at occupied vehicle on Fall Street

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was hit when shots were fired into a vehicle on Fall Street Sunday night, authorities said. Three people were in the vehicle when it was fired upon, according to Sgt. John Russell, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. Keyanski Alajwan Thomas, 19,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Former assistant chief of Turkey Creek is arrested

In the month of June 2022, Chief Steven Ardoin received multiple complaints regarding Assistant Chief Christopher Lemaire’s actions during traffic stops. Following normal procedures for all officer involved complaints, Chief Ardoin began reviewing body camera data from those traffic stops. During the review, other behaviors were observed that did...
TURKEY CREEK, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Hurricane Renovation in Lake Charles Home Makes Unique Discovery

One of the neatest things I have seen as homeowners recover from our lovely storms is some sign their names and date on the walls before they are covered. Others placed photos or some sort of "time capsule" in their walls for others to find in the future. In older homes, that was sometimes the thing to do as well. Almost like leaving a message for the future from the past. It's probably the closest we will get to time traveling in this lifetime at least.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Four drown in high waters of Sabine River

Emergency responders found the body of a young boy Monday miles from the Louisiana sandbar where he was playing on the Sabine River. Three men drowned Sunday trying to save him near Merryville, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said. Sheriff Herford identified the three adults as Troy M. McCollough of...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

15-year-old shot, killed in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - A 15-year-old was shot and killed during a fight over drugs in Lafayette Wednesday, authorities said. Officers arriving to the 100 block of Toulouse Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds, according to Sgt. Robin Green, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department. The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic

Crash at Intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles Blocking Traffic. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:45 pm, the Lake Charles Police Department reported a crash at the intersection of Common Street and East McNeese Street. Authorities indicated that the Southbound and Eastbound lanes are expected to be blocked until approximately 10:30 pm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Man found guilty in beating of newspaper delivery driver

Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder man was found guilty of the beating of a newspaper delivery driver last year. A Vernon Parish jury found Douglas Paul James guilty of second-degree battery in a December 2021 attack on Woodie Blanks. Sentencing is set for Oct. 5. Blanks was delivering...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Family of 2004 stabbing victim opposes clemency for killer

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A woman who stabbed her husband to death nearly 20 years ago is asking for clemency. The family of Jerry Johnson, who died in 2004, opposes any relief that would allow his killer out of prison. It was a brutal stabbing by Lisa Landry Johnson,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

