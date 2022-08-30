ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

saturdaydownsouth.com

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game

Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas

The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
WRBI Radio

9.2.22 High School Football Final Scores

East Central (#4 in Class 4A) visits Archbishop Moeller (#4 in Ohio Division 1) at Norwood Shea Stadium Saturday evening (9/3/22). Coverage begins at 4:45 pm on 103.9 FM, WRBIradio.com, and on the FREE TuneIn app.
BATESVILLE, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game

Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
AURORA, IN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe

Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
CINCINNATI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow

FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
FLORENCE, KY
moversmakers.org

Film explains Cincinnati landslides

A nearly 45-minute film intended to educate the public about landslides debuts Sept. 7 on Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV (Channel 9), featuring a uniquely local story and cast of creators and narrators funded by a Cincinnati nonprofit. The nonprofit Hillside Trust commissioned former investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member Laure...
CINCINNATI, OH
TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati

With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
CINCINNATI, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Pirates stun Rockets in OT

CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WLWT 5

Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November

CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
CINCINNATI, OH

