Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend GetawayTravel MavenLebanon, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the MidwestTravel MavenLebanon, OH
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They OfferLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
WCPO
UC Bearcats nose tackle surprises teammates with not-so-hidden talent
CINCINNATI — Coming off of a historic season, the University of Cincinnati had a record number of players drafted to the NFL this year. The turnover gives new players, such as nose tackle Jowon Briggs, an opportunity to make a big impact this season. At 330 pounds, Briggs' teammates...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
WLWT 5
UC Bearcats take on Arkansas Razorbacks in College Football Week 1
Ark. — The Cincinnati Bearcats will head to Arkansas on Saturday to kick off the 2022 college football schedule. The Bearcats, who were ranked #22 in the preseason Coaches Poll, come in as the #23 team in the country in the inaugural AP Top 25 of the 2023 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
High school football Cincinnati Round-Up: Fairfield continues hot start
CINCINNATI — Week three was another action packed and exciting night on the gridiron as area teams fought tooth and nail for victories. A division II contender continued to dominate its early competition while staying unbeaten and a GMC team finally got revenge. NO. 5 FAIRFIELD 34, NO. 11...
Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas
The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Hints at What Dooms Cincinnati against SEC Teams
The SEC has seemingly been Cincinnati football’s kryptonite the last two seasons. To be fair, that could be said about a lot of programs considering it is the best conference in college football. It’s been especially true for the Bearcats, though, as they had perfect seasons spoiled by Georgia and Alabama in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
WRBI Radio
9.2.22 High School Football Final Scores
East Central (#4 in Class 4A) visits Archbishop Moeller (#4 in Ohio Division 1) at Norwood Shea Stadium Saturday evening (9/3/22). Coverage begins at 4:45 pm on 103.9 FM, WRBIradio.com, and on the FREE TuneIn app.
RELATED PEOPLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game
Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe
Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
Fox 19
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Eagles’ head football coach is back on the sidelines after heart problems sidelined him for the start of the season. Tom Grippa is constant energy. He has been a head coach for more than three decades. At 66 years old, he will tell...
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow
FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
moversmakers.org
Film explains Cincinnati landslides
A nearly 45-minute film intended to educate the public about landslides debuts Sept. 7 on Cincinnati’s WCPO-TV (Channel 9), featuring a uniquely local story and cast of creators and narrators funded by a Cincinnati nonprofit. The nonprofit Hillside Trust commissioned former investigative reporter and Cincinnati City Council member Laure...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati
With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pirates stun Rockets in OT
CINCINNATI — Simply put, the Cincinnati McNicholas Rockets couldn’t keep up with the Jones —or for that matter the entire band of Wheelersburg Pirates on Friday night. Wheelersburg senior quarterback Eli Jones that is. That’s because Jones rushed for 134 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries,...
WLWT 5
Things to do in Cincinnati this weekend: Sept. 2-5
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do for the long holiday weekend, there are plenty of activities across Cincinnati. Check out our list below for all the things to do. Cincinnati's Riverfest and fireworks celebration is back again this weekend. Nationally recognized as one of the top...
Which ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'WKRP in Cincinnati' cast members are alive and what they're doing today.
WLWT 5
'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey' is coming to Cincinnati in November
CINCINNATI — Calling all parents of little ones, "CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey" is coming to Cincinnati this fall. The 67-date tour will be stopping at Taft Theatre on Nov. 22. Tickets for the Cincinnati show go on sale on Sept. 16. "CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey" is a Broadway-style musical...
Comments / 0