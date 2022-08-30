ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO