Union, MO

Comments / 6

Lonnie Allen
3d ago

dangerous part of Missouri. been a lot of urban terrorist shooting at people in cars. Dangerous area with dangerous people.

KMOV

Homicide detectives called after South City shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:20 p.m. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis, MO
Union, MO
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
Saint Louis, MO
Union, MO
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022

A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2now.com

One killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 270 at New Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night on westbound 270 at New Florissant. The area was closed from the time the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. to about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it involved...
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
FLORISSANT, MO
KMOV

Glen Carbon officers help deliver baby boy

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Two Glen Carbon police officers helped to deliver a healthy baby boy Wednesday afternoon. Officer Zachary Walters and Sergeant Jeffrey Blind were in the area of Lucinda Drive when a 911 call came in for a woman in active labor. The two officers got to the woman before an ambulance arrived on scene and noted that delivery was imminent.
GLEN CARBON, IL

