Read full article on original website
Lonnie Allen
3d ago
dangerous part of Missouri. been a lot of urban terrorist shooting at people in cars. Dangerous area with dangerous people.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KMOV
Homicide detectives called after South City shooting
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man died after being shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis. The shooting happened in the 1400 block of Park around 3:20 p.m. Homicide detectives have been called to the scene. No other information has been released.
Police: St. Louis toddler dies after shooting himself
An investigation is underway after police say a toddler found a loaded gun and shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.
#VintageKSDK | Car bombs and shootings: When St. Louis crime families were at war
ST. LOUIS — This week, our Vintage KSDK looks back at a dark time in St. Louis history. From the late summer of 1980 to the fall of 1981, organized crime families were at war and mob violence shook our city. In a long series of reports from that...
Two officers hospitalized after chemical exposure in St. Louis
Two officers were treated at a hospital after being exposed to unknown chemicals Wednesday evening during a disturbance call.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
Man caught with 10 undocumented immigrants on I-70 in St. Peters
A man faces federal charges after police pulled him over in St. Peters and found 10 undocumented immigrants in his minivan.
Driver charged in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes
More than a month after a teenager was struck and killed by a driver near Ted Drewes, prosecutors have announced charges against a suspect.
St. Louis police told City Justice Center was too crowded to take in new arrestees
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers were told the Justice Center downtown was too crowded to take in any new arrestees, so they must stop bringing them there "until further notice" Thursday, according to a document obtained by 5 On Your Side. The City Justice Center was open...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMOV
Man charged in deadly hit-and-run outside Ted Drewes
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Jacob Adler in a fatal hit-and-run, alleging he struck a 17-year-old with his truck outside a Ted Drewes and then fled. A probable cause statement alleges Adler was driving in a Ford truck past Ted Drewes in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, September 2nd, 2022
A 25-year-old Granite City man has been arrested by Centralia Police for alleged possession of meth, resisting arrest, and on a Madison County warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Nicolas Cook was taken to the Marion County Jail. Bond on the warrant is set at $50,000. A 25-year-old Kell man has...
School bus involved in Olivette crash, bus driver hospitalized
A school bus from the Ladue School District was involved in a crash with at least one other vehicle Thursday afternoon in Olivette.
KMOV
Multiple people taken to hospital after school bus crash in Olivette
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school bus crashed in Olivette Thursday afternoon. News 4 was on the scene around 4 p.m. and saw that the bus had hit a light pole at Dielman Road and Olive Boulevard. The bus is from the Ladue School District. Firefighters on scene initially...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missouri toddler dies after shooting himself in the head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 2-year-old St. Louis boy died after shooting himself in the head, police said Wednesday. Interim Police Chief Michael Sack said officers responded to a shooting call at around 1 p.m. found the badly wounded boy, who was rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
FOX2now.com
One killed in multi-vehicle crash on WB 270 at New Florissant
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash late Thursday night on westbound 270 at New Florissant. The area was closed from the time the crash happened at about 11:30 p.m. to about 4:45 a.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it involved...
KMOV
Suspect shot man outside Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is accused of shooting someone outside a Benton Park neighborhood gas station while holding his child. St. Louis police report a 27-year-old suspect got into an argument with a 29-year-old man outside of Joel’s Shell Food Mart at 1815 Arsenal around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday. During the argument, the two began fighting, at which time the younger man, who was holding his child, started firing shots, according to police.
Man dies after 6-vehicle crash Thursday night
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A fatal six-vehicle crash occurred on Thursday night on I-270 and New Florissant Road near Florissant, Missouri. At 11:25 p.m. Thursday night, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling westbound on I-270 and attempted to make an unsafe lane change, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
KMOV
Glen Carbon officers help deliver baby boy
GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV) – Two Glen Carbon police officers helped to deliver a healthy baby boy Wednesday afternoon. Officer Zachary Walters and Sergeant Jeffrey Blind were in the area of Lucinda Drive when a 911 call came in for a woman in active labor. The two officers got to the woman before an ambulance arrived on scene and noted that delivery was imminent.
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
‘I don’t want vengeance, I want justice’ – Father of son shot to death questions secretive court process
“The shooting was videotaped,” he said. “The police know it. Everybody knows it except for this courthouse for some reason. And I don’t want vengeance, I want justice.”
Video: St. Peters smash-n-grab burglars drive car into store and start shooting
Thieves trying to steal guns were stopped by bulletproof glass as the suspects targeted not one but two Academy Sports stores Wednesday morning.
Comments / 6