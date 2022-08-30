ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots make roster cuts, set initial 53-man roster

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

Sports Final: Steve Burton says not to panic about the New England Patriots 06:32

BOSTON -- With the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players hitting on Tuesday, the New England Patriots were busy.

The team placed the following players on injured reserve:

DE Henry Anderson
WR Kristian Wilkerson

Defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale was placed on the suspended list, for his two-game suspension that was issued in June.

The following players were cut:

TE Devin Asiasi
DB Justin Bethel
OL Drew Desjarlais
OL Yasir Durant
OL James Ferentz
OL Arlington Hambright
WR Josh Hammond
RB Kevin Harris
DB Brad Hawkins
WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
LB Harvey Langi
LB Cameron McGrone
CB Terrance Mitchell
OL Bill Murray
WR Tre Nixon
DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr.
DL LaBryan Ray
OL Kody Russey
OL Will Sherman
TE Matt Sokol
RB J.J. Taylor
K Tristan Vizcaino
LB Nate Wieland
TE Jalen Wydermyer

That leaves 53 players on the initial 53-man roster. Some -- like Tyquan Thornton and perhaps Ty Montgomery -- will be placed on IR after making the roster, thus opening a temporary spot for someone else.

The initial 53-man roster is below. An asterisk denotes a rookie, while a double asterisk denotes an undrafted rookie.

WR Nelson Agholor
C David Andrews
P Jake Bailey
DL Christian Barmore
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley
S Joshuah Bledsoe
WR Kendrick Bourne
T Trent Brown
DB Myles Bryant
T Yodny Cajuste
LS Joe Cardona
DT Carl Davis
DB/ST Cody Davis
S Kyle Dugger
K Nick Folk
DT Davon Godchaux
DT Lawrence Guy
RB Damien Harris
TE Hunter Henry
T Justin Herron
OL Chasen Hines*
QB Brian Hoyer
LB Anfernee Jennings
DB Jack Jones*
CB Jonathan Jones
DB Marcus Jones*
QB Mac Jones
LB Matthew Judon
S Devin McCourty
LB Raekwon McMillan
WR Jakobi Meyers
CB Jalen Mills
DL DaMarcus Mitchell**
RB/WR Ty Montgomery
G/T Mike Onwenu
WR DeVante Parker
S Jabrill Peppers
S Adrian Phillips
DT Sam Roberts*
DB Brenden Schooler**
ST Matthew Slater
TE Jonnu Smith
RB Rhamondre Stevenson
G Cole Strange*
RB Pierre Strong Jr.*
LB Jahlani Tavai
WR Tyquan Thornton*
LB Josh Uche
CB Shaun Wade
LB Mack Wilson
DL Deatrich Wise
T Isaiah Wynn
QB Bailey Zappe*

