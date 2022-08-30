Read full article on original website
University of La Verne Neher Field Research Station Installs Wildfire Detection Camera in MontanaUniversity of La Verne
mynewsla.com
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Riverside Collision
Authorities Friday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 10:58 p.m. Thursday to Van Buren Boulevard and Mockingbird Canyon, where they found a motorcycle and a pickup had collided, according to the Riverside Fire Authority. Christopher Garcia...
mynewsla.com
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
onscene.tv
Multiple Extricated In Major Injury Crash | Riverside
09.01.2022 | 7:03 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Police responded to an injury traffic collision with multiple injured patients, including children. When they arrived they requested 5 AMR units with patients with moderate to major injuries and at least 2 patients required extrication. Multiple extra engine companies were requested. At least 5 patients were transported. Their condition is not known at this time but at least 2 were critical. RPD Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene and assuming the investigation. The ages of those transported is unknown. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The area will remain closed while police investigate. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
mynewsla.com
Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations, I-5 Closure
Amid searing triple-digit heat, a brush fire erupted in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, consuming more than 250 acres and forcing multiple evacuations. The Route Fire was reported around noon near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Fire officials...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area
Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in solo-vehicle collision in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found Victor Hernandez of Pomona unconscious and unresponsive inside a truck, according to the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at...
1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale
A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and sending another to a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A 2011 Ford Fusion was in the […]
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Boy on Bike Seriously Injured in Coto de Caza Collision
An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a pickup in Coto de Caza. The boy was riding his bicycle west, passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive, about 7:25 a.m. when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 that was eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto north Coto de Caza, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Reynoso.
newsy.com
Southern California Fire Forces Evacuations, Shuts Down Some Roads
In southern California, a brush fire is billowing smoke into the skies near Los Angeles. At more than 5,000 acres and just over a quarter contained, the Route Fire is forcing evacuations near the city of Santa Clarita. But the fire is burning near a reservoir, giving firefighters a leg...
Brush fire near Castaic grows to 4,600 acres; evacuations ordered; 8 firefighters injured
What had been a relatively tame fire season abruptly ended Wednesday as a brush fire exploded near Castaic, prompting evacuations and the complete closure of the 5 Freeway. As of 8 p.m., the Route Fire had scorched 4,600 acres of primarily dry grass and brush. Eight firefighters suffered heat-related injuries as crews struggled with not […]
‘Fire tornadoes’ captured on video during massive brush fire near Castaic
The intensity of a brush fire near Castaic was captured on video Wednesday afternoon when Sky5 spotted a series of “fire tornadoes” or “fire whirls.” The fire tornadoes developed around 3:20 p.m. as crews worked to contain the Route Fire, which had forced the complete closure of the 5 Freeway. The largest appeared to reach […]
menifee247.com
Chick-fil-A to occupy, lease out former Smart & Final site
The site originally intended for a Smart and Final store has sat vacant for more than three years. (File photo) There’s nothing going on with the No. 1 blight in Menifee, but at least City officials have confirmed some progress concerning blight No. 2. A few hundred yards from...
mynewsla.com
Police: DUI Suspect Caused Injury Wreck After Losing Control of Her SUV
A 35-year-old motorist suspected of driving under the influence and causing a two-vehicle wreck that seriously injured a Riverside woman and a child was being held Friday on $50,000 bail. Nicole Shawn Baccarella of Riverside was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail Thursday night on suspicion of DUI...
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
Fire burning in 100 acres of brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road
