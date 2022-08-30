Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Evacuations Lift As Crews Make Progress Against 5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire
The Route Fire is 56% contained Saturday with a burn area estimated at 5,208 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire, which began around noon Wednesday alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, has destroyed two structures, threatened 500 more and led to seven heat-related firefighter injuries.
mynewsla.com
One Dead in Riverside Collision
Authorities Friday identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Riverside. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 10:58 p.m. Thursday to Van Buren Boulevard and Mockingbird Canyon, where they found a motorcycle and a pickup had collided, according to the Riverside Fire Authority. Christopher Garcia...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in Big Rig Collision in Palmdale Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 59-year-old woman who was killed in a collision involving a big rig in Palmdale. The crash occurred between the truck and a dark-colored sedan about 2:20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Sierra Highway and West Avenue N, near Palmdale Regional Airport, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
onscene.tv
Multiple Extricated In Major Injury Crash | Riverside
09.01.2022 | 7:03 PM | RIVERSIDE – Riverside Fire Department and Riverside Police responded to an injury traffic collision with multiple injured patients, including children. When they arrived they requested 5 AMR units with patients with moderate to major injuries and at least 2 patients required extrication. Multiple extra engine companies were requested. At least 5 patients were transported. Their condition is not known at this time but at least 2 were critical. RPD Major Accident Investigation Team is on scene and assuming the investigation. The ages of those transported is unknown. The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The area will remain closed while police investigate. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in About 130 Acres of Brush in Castaic Area
Amid searing heat, a brush fire erupted Wednesday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic Wednesday, with the flames quickly consuming more than 130 acres. The Route Fire was reported about noon near the northbound 5 Freeway near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles...
Boat catches on fire in garage of Cathedral City home
A boat inside a home in Cathedral City caught on fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was initially reported at around 3:30 p.m. on Raposa Road, near Panorama Road. John Rizya, a witness, told News Channel 3 crew that he saw the fire break out in the home's garage as he was driving by after picking The post Boat catches on fire in garage of Cathedral City home appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
5,155-Acre Route Fire in Castaic Forces Evacuations
A brush fire is burning early Thursday in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic. The Route Fire has burned 5,155 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which reported no structures had been damaged by the flames by Wednesday night.
mynewsla.com
5,208-Acre Castaic Brush Fire Forces Evacuations; 12% Contained
A brush fire that scorched 5,208 acres in dry vegetation alongside the Golden State (5) Freeway in Castaic was 12% contained Thursday, authorities said. The Route Fire began about noon Wednesday near Lake Hughes Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. No structures had been reported damaged as of Wednesday night. A news conference was planned by fire officials at 10 a.m.
theorion.com
Brush fires destroy homes in Southern Califronia
Multiple brush fires burned out of control in Southern California Wednesday afternoon and evening. The Route fire spurred a no-diversion status of air tankers due to life safety threats, while the Border 32 fire in San Diego destroyed 12 structures and was moving at a “dangerous rate of spread.”
1 dead, 1 injured after car and semi truck collide in Palmdale
A violent collision in Palmdale ended with a semi truck resting atop a smashed car, leaving a person dead and sending another to a local hospital. The crash occurred shortly after 2:20 p.m. near North Sierra Highway and East Avenue N, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A 2011 Ford Fusion was in the […]
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Long Beach Identified
A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Long Beach was identified Saturday. The pedestrian was identified by county authorities as Rudy Diaz, 51. His city of residence was not known. Diaz was struck about 12:40 a.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of South Street and died at...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Truck Crash in Pomona Identified
Authorities Friday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in solo-vehicle collision in Pomona. Officers were sent to Garey Avenue and Penfield Street about 2:15 a.m. Thursday and found Victor Hernandez of Pomona unconscious and unresponsive inside a truck, according to the Pomona Police Department. Paramedics pronounced Hernandez dead at...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck Crossing Street on Riverside’s East End
A 55-year-old man was fatally struck while crossing a street on the east end of Riverside, authorities said Thursday. David Seager of Riverside was struck shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday on Day Street, near Campus Parkway, along the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, according to the Riverside Police Department.
mynewsla.com
NBC4: Anne Heche Rescue Effort Took 45 Minutes to Begin
Firefighters who responded to the car crash and house fire that ultimately killed actress Anne Heche last month could not begin lifesaving efforts for some 45 minutes after arriving, according to an NBC4 report. The NBC4 I-Team report cited Los Angeles Fire Department records and time-stamped recordings of radio communications...
mynewsla.com
Boy on Bike Seriously Injured in Coto de Caza Collision
An 8-year-old boy on a bicycle was seriously injured Thursday when he was struck by a pickup in Coto de Caza. The boy was riding his bicycle west, passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive, about 7:25 a.m. when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 that was eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto north Coto de Caza, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Reynoso.
mynewsla.com
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Woman In Hemet
An 87-year-old woman was reported missing Friday in Hemet. Maneula Smith was last seen Sunday in the area of East Florida Avenue and North Comell Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Smith is 4 feet...
mynewsla.com
Police: DUI Suspect Caused Injury Wreck After Losing Control of Her SUV
A 35-year-old motorist suspected of driving under the influence and causing a two-vehicle wreck that seriously injured a Riverside woman and a child was being held Friday on $50,000 bail. Nicole Shawn Baccarella of Riverside was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail Thursday night on suspicion of DUI...
High heat threatens outdoor workers in Inland Empire, Coachella Valley
Think it’s hot where you live? Imagine working in Coachella. No, not the music festival, but the city known for its agriculture in eastern Riverside County. Temperatures there are brutal, as even during the morning hours, triple digits in the summer are common. Guadalupe Garcia, who works picking produce, said she tries escaping the hottest […]
One Killed in Whittier Hit-and-Run Crash; Motorist Arrested
A 60-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Whittier, and a woman was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with the death, authorities said Friday.
