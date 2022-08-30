Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Jake Bobrowski named new Head Coach of Elmira College Women's Ice Hockey
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Elmira College Women's Hockey team has a new Head Coach as Director of Athletics, Rhonda Faunce announced Jake Bobrowski as the 8th Head Coach in program history. Bobrowski replaces Tim Crowley, who stepped away in August after 6 years at the helm of the program....
NewsChannel 36
Twin Tiers Football Season Previews: Horseheads Blue Raiders
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) - The football season for some high schools in the Southern Tier kicks off on Friday. Horseheads is one of those teams as the Blue Raiders open with a big matchup at home against Cicero-North Syracuse. Horseheads finished last season 6-3 and clinched the division, but they...
wellsboroathletics.com
Junior High Hornets fall to Athens.
The Wellsboro Junior High Football team suffered a 36-6 loss to Athens on Thursday, September 1 to start their season. Syler Pietrzyk had Wellsboro's lone touchdown in the fourth quarter. "Athens is a tougher football team right now. They clearly wanted the game more and it showed in their effort,"...
Man behind baseball’s infamous prank returns to Pa. field where it all took place
WILLIAMSPORT – The mastermind of the great potato caper returned to the scene of the crime to once again be recognized for the stunt that earned him a place in baseball lore. Dave Bresnahan, 60, was back in Williamsport’s Bowman Field Wednesday night on the 35th anniversary of the...
Tioga Downs to host premiere harness racing championship
Tioga Downs Casino Resort will host the New York Sire Stakes Day of Champions next week on Saturday, September 10th.
Holy Family Catholic School prepares for the school year
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As people around the country prepare for the 2022-23 school year, religious schools continue to ring the bell. Holy Family Elementary, built-in 1898, is the last remaining catholic school within Elmira city limits. The school teaches from grades PK-6 and has taught generations of Elmira residents. According to building historian Joe […]
18 Sports Flashback – 1976 Chemung County Fair racing
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We go back to the 1970’s on classic 16mm film. On this next installment of 18 Sports Flashback, travel back to 1976 and the annual Chemung County Fair. In this classic footage from the WETM-TV archives, stunt racing hit the dirt track at the fair and wowed the capacity crowd. Plus, […]
Greg Catlin to Retire After Decades in Binghamton Broadcasting
A longtime Binghamton broadcast journalist who was a familiar face on television for decades has announced his retirement. Greg Catlin has been the president and CEO for WSKG public television and radio in Vestal for almost six years. Before joining WSKG in December 2016, Catlin worked for more than 35...
mountainhomemag.com
Mansfield University Cops to Being the Best
“Help me! I’m bleeding bad. It hurts, aaah, it hurts a lot. I don’t want to die, man.” The full-size male in front of the two cadets may be a dummy, but its pleas get their hearts racing as they remove clothing to find the wound. While working to stop the bleeding of a bullet hole in the thigh, the dummy’s breath starts gurgling. One cadet splits off to find the cause.
NewsChannel 36
Guthrie Doctor Highlights Rise of Obesity in Young Children
SAYRE, P.A. (WENY) - According to the CDC, about one?in?every five children in America is obese. Doctors say obesity can lead to lifelong physical and mental health challenges. Jessica Callear, Coordinator of Bariatric Medicine at the Guthrie Weight Loss Center, says we are starting to see the rise of obesity...
Food truck brings Spanish-Caribbean flavor to Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — August 31 was the last day of national Black-Owned Business Month and the new owners of a food truck are bringing some of their cultures to the area through their cuisine. Caribbean Touch food truck is a cross between Spanish and Caribbean-styled food with a variety of dishes. Husband and […]
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
More on Avelo offering non-stop flights to Florida
Avelo Airlines announced the first new air service in 2 decades during a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.
NewsChannel 36
This Week in Wine Country: Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake
WATKINS GLEN, NY (WENY) -- This week in wine country, sponsored by Finger Lakes Wine County, we're visiting Horseheads Brewing Seneca Lake. The second location for Horseheads Brewing, this location is situated at Seneca Harbor Park. The brewery has marina and Seneca Lake views, with indoor and outdoor seating. Horseheads Brewing's Watkins Glen location also shares a kitchen with Lakeside Eatery, which focuses on using fresh ingredients and pub-style fare.
Eldridge Park holds Labor Day Weekend Events
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Eldridge Park season is coming to a close, but the park is hosting many events for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Whether you are eager about the arrival of fall weather or mourning the loss of the summer heat, Eldridge Park is helping ease the changing of the seasons with fireworks, […]
NewsChannel 36
Emergency Plane Landing at Elmira-Corning Airport
BIG FLAT, N.Y. (WENY) -- A float plane had an emergency landing at the Elmira Corning Regional Airport, this afternoon. The airport's manager, Tom Freeman, said the plane carried a pilot and one passenger. The plane landed safely on one wheel, at the airport. He said the plane had two...
Wellsville Man Charged for Abuse of Juvenile
WELLSVILLE, NY – Police in Wellsville have arrested a 29 year-old male for abusing a...
Captured by Iroquois on an ill-fated hunting trip to Lycoming County
Old Lycoming — In 1780, three men ventured on a hunting party near the Susquehanna River and a run-in with the region’s renowned Iroquois Indians would change their lives forever. The Iroquois Indians, who would ally themselves with the British during the American Revolution, were a prominent tribe in the region, in addition to the Lenape Tribe. The Iroquois were involved with the Big Runaway, which involved several settlers being massacred and fleeing to Fort Muncy. ...
Williamsport police stop 19-year-old in stolen vehicle
Williamsport, Pa. — An expired vehicle registration on the wrong car prompted Williamsport Police Officer Andrew Stevens to initiate a traffic stop near the 100 block of West Third Street. Dayaan Rahmise Washington-Justice, 19, of Williamsport, was taken into custody when officers discovered the vehicle was reported stolen out of Union County. Both Washington-Justice and a female passenger who was not identified gave conflicting stories to officers, Stevens said. Washington-Justice was arraigned before Judge Denise Dieter on charges of third-degree felony receiving stolen property and displaying plate car in improper vehicle. He posted $45,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody. Washington-Justice will appear before Judge Aaron Biichle on Sept. 15 for a preliminary hearing. Docket sheet
NewsChannel 36
The Falls Harvest Festival returns this year
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Montour Falls will be ripe with the smells and sounds of fall this October for the 15th annual Falls Harvest Festival. Festivities this year will take place on October 1, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Main St. in the Village of Montour Falls.
