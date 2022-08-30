“Help me! I’m bleeding bad. It hurts, aaah, it hurts a lot. I don’t want to die, man.” The full-size male in front of the two cadets may be a dummy, but its pleas get their hearts racing as they remove clothing to find the wound. While working to stop the bleeding of a bullet hole in the thigh, the dummy’s breath starts gurgling. One cadet splits off to find the cause.

MANSFIELD, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO