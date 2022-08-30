UC Hastings name change bill awaits governor’s signature

A state Assembly bill to change the UC Hastings College of Law’s name and to solidify a series of restorative justice efforts toward a Northern California tribe passed the Senate unanimously Thursday and is on its way to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk.

The bill, AB-1936, authored by Assembly member James C. Ramos, D-San Bernardino, seeks to address injustices toward the Yuki Tribe.

Yuki tribal members make up one of six Round Valley Indian Tribes in Covelo and are the direct descendants of those who survived massacres perpetrated by college founder Serannus Hastings in the Eden and Round valleys during the California Gold Rush.

The Round Valley Tribal Council had been negotiating with the school for years over a name change, but the Yuki had been left out of the discussions until a Press Democrat story revealed their voices were missing in the debate.

Ramos began working on the bill early this year. After reading The Press Democrat article, he added provisions that would ensure the college takes 21 steps toward restorative justice for all the Round Valley tribes.

Those steps include pro bono legal assistance work for tribal members, developing scholarships for tribal members who are admitted to the school and assisting tribal leadership with understanding federal and state Native American graves protection and repatriation laws.

The college will also create a permanent and public memorial on campus in the heart of San Francisco, which should “acknowledge and atone for the historical traumas suffered by the Yuki people,” according to the bill.

The restorative justice efforts in the bill also include an annual apology “to attest to and acknowledge the social justice components achieved and ongoing efforts.“

During the consultation period, Yuki representatives proposed that the school be named Powe’no’m, which means “one people.” However, on July 27, the college’s Board of Directors voted unanimously to change the name to College of the Law, San Francisco.

Board members said it was the best option to maintain the school’s reputation for the sake of students, staff and alumni, stating it would be consistent with other University of California schools, which are based on geographic locations such as UC Berkeley and UC Los Angeles.

Yuki Committee members, including Edwina Lincoln and Steve Brown, said they were disappointed when board members voted for the geographical-based name. Tribal members had pointed out previously that the name San Francisco also has roots in the history of colonization and European efforts to convert Native Americans to Catholicism and ultimately erase their culture.

“We feel really disrespected because everything we said, none of it mattered,” Brown said in an interview after the board hearing. “But the fight isn’t over. We’re never going to give up.”

The Yuki Committee ultimately described the passage of the bill as a major victory.

Deb Hutt, a Yuki Committee member, wrote on their Facebook page: “I celebrate our victories...the true history of California Indians is being revealed, and most importantly, this issue has brought the Yuki together...”

