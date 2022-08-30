ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Outsider.com

'Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson Shows Off New Look in Family Vacation Pics

A few weeks ago, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shocked fans with a brand new look on Instagram. Instead of the long hair and thick beard fans of the A&E show once knew, the 50-year-old TV star instead showed off a short-cropped ‘do and a neatly trimmed beard. In addition, photos suggest Robertson dyed his hair a subtle blonde, entirely updating his appearance. Now, taking to Instagram again, this time with a series of sweet family photos, the Duck Dynasty star is owning his brand new look. Check it out.
Sadie Robertson
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him "Daddy"

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RadarOnline

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Outsider.com

Toby Keith Posts Moving New Message Amid Cancer Battle

On Monday afternoon, country music star Toby Keith shared a message of thanks to his fans and friends for their support as he battles stomach cancer. In a short clip, Keith’s social media team posted a video collage of numerous messages he’s received on Twitter wishing him well before sharing a post of his own at the end.
Daily Mail

Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve

Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
Page Six

How Bruce Willis' wife Emma copes with 'paralyzing' grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
Outsider.com

'Wheel of Fortune' Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak's Daughter's New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
Outsider.com

'Good Morning America's Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic 'Replacement' Post

“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball's Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery

Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
OK! Magazine

Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub

Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
In Touch Weekly

LPBW's Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She's 'Overwhelmed' as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

