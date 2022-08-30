Read full article on original website
‘Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson Lays Down the Law in New Video, Fans Are Loving It
Never to hold back when it comes to his opinion, especially when it comes to religion, Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson laid down the law in a new video from his latest podcast episode. “How seriously does God take sin?” The Duck Dynasty alum asked. “Just look at the sacrifice...
‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Shows Off New Look in Family Vacation Pics
A few weeks ago, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson shocked fans with a brand new look on Instagram. Instead of the long hair and thick beard fans of the A&E show once knew, the 50-year-old TV star instead showed off a short-cropped ‘do and a neatly trimmed beard. In addition, photos suggest Robertson dyed his hair a subtle blonde, entirely updating his appearance. Now, taking to Instagram again, this time with a series of sweet family photos, the Duck Dynasty star is owning his brand new look. Check it out.
Sister Wives’ Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Pregnant With Baby No. 3: Bump Photos
Expanding the family! Sister Wives stars Janelle Brown and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. The TLC star announced the exciting news on July 29 and has taken fans on her journey with photos of her growing baby bump.
'Love Is Blind' star Iyanna says she 'went to sleep crying' because of cruel comments about her divorce from Jarrette
"Love Is Blind" stars Iyanna and Jarrette announced their split on August 17 and Iyanna said people were "mean" in her comments.
Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”
Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Ryan Seacrest fans in shock after Live guest host throws major shade at his ‘IQ level’ in awkward moment on TV
LIVE with Kelly and Ryan guest co-host Ali Wentworth has shocked fans after throwing major shade at Ryan Seacrest's IQ level in an awkward moment on the show. The 57-year-old has been filling in for Kelly Ripa on and off on the morning program as the All My Children alum takes some vacation days.
Toby Keith Posts Moving New Message Amid Cancer Battle
On Monday afternoon, country music star Toby Keith shared a message of thanks to his fans and friends for their support as he battles stomach cancer. In a short clip, Keith’s social media team posted a video collage of numerous messages he’s received on Twitter wishing him well before sharing a post of his own at the end.
‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio’s Wife Posts Brain Scan Photo, Met With Huge Support
Scott Baio took to his official Twitter to show support for his wife, Renee Sloan,… The post ‘Happy Days’ Star Scott Baio’s Wife Posts Brain Scan Photo, Met With Huge Support appeared first on Outsider.
Proud mum Bindi Irwin breaks down in tears as she watches her one-year-old daughter Grace marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve
Bindi Irwin got emotional on Wednesday after seeing her one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior marvel at a photo of her late grandfather Steve Irwin. The 24-year-old took her daughter for a stroll around Australia Zoo in Queensland and noticed Grace's excitement upon seeing a mural of her grandparents Terri and Steve 'The Crocodile Hunter' Irwin with a koala.
How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia
Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos
While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
‘Good Morning America’s Ginger Zee Stuns Fans With Cryptic ‘Replacement’ Post
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Ginger Zee got fans interested with an Instagram story. Fans of the show are now wondering what the post meant. Zee shared a tweet to her story from Terrence Lee. The tweet said: “If you’re compromising your needs, lowering your standards, or trying to change your personality to make others happy, you’re headed in the wrong direction.” Zee added her own comment to the story as well, writing: “Feels so good to be slowly turning away from that wrong direction over time.”
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Reveals Health Update After Major Surgery
Following the news that she’ll be having major surgery on her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter Lucie Arnaz gives her Instagram followers more details about the procedure. While speaking about her knee, Lucille Ball’s daughter wrote about what led to the procedure. “Here’s the deal, the doctor I went to first when I had the injury, ordered an immediate MRI, wise, but before waiting for the results, said he would give me a cortisone shot in my knee to help me feel better.’ And it did.”
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Who's Your Daddy? Gavin Rossdale Brings Son Zuma Onstage After Stepdad Blake Shelton's Snub
Gavin Rossdale is one proud dad! On Wednesday, August 24, the rocker brought his two youngest sons, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8 — whom he shares with ex-wife Gwen Stefani — onstage during his Chicago concert to wish his middle child a happy birthday. Rossdale called out to his brood, minus 16-year-old Kingston who stayed in the wings, to join him onstage while the crowd wished Zuma a happy birthday and watched him blow out the candles on his cake. PUCKER UP! GAVIN ROSSDALE SMOOCHES GIRLFRIEND COURTNEY CANNON WHILE AT SON ZUMA'S BASEBALL GAMEThe Bush band member's celebration for his...
Sylvester Stallone’s wife Jennifer Flavin files for divorce after he covered huge tattoo of her face
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have called it quits after 25 years of marriage. The 54-year-old businesswoman has filed for divorce from the 76-year-old actor in Palm Beach County, Florida. The news comes after Stallone was seen at a tattoo shop in Oklahoma City, covering a meaningful design...
As New Romance Blooms, Ryan Seacrest Explains Why Marriage And Kids Aren’t A Focus
As his new romance continues to bloom, Ryan Seacrest explained why marriage and kids aren't a focus.
LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3
Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
