ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Liverpool-Newcastle touchline incident - FA reviewing Anfield incident

The Football Association is reviewing an incident where a Newcastle staff member appeared to throw an object towards the Liverpool technical area during the Reds' 2-1 win on Wednesday. Players and staff from both teams clashed after Fabio Carvalho's 98th-minute winner at Anfield. It is unclear if the incident, captured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Newcastle co-owners involved in 'scary incident' at Anfield

Newcastle co-owners Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley escaped injury in a "scary incident" before Wednesday's Premier League game at Liverpool. A motorbike ridden by two men was driven towards pedestrians near Anfield before the match. Merseyside Police said two men were arrested following the incident. "The bike flew right by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man Utd v Arsenal: Team news

Manchester United could hand £82m signing Antony his debut and Casemiro his first home outing. Anthony Martial is still unavailable because of an Achilles problem. Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard will be monitored after both were hurt in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa. Oleksandr Zinchenko is also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Tribute at Everton v Liverpool game

An image of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot dead in her Liverpool home has been displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park at the Merseyside derby. The nine-year-old was shot and her mother was injured after a gunman chased a man into her home in Dovecot on 22 August.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Graham Potter
BBC

Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis: Hosts continue perfect La Liga start

Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season by inflicting a first league defeat of the campaign on Real Betis. Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later by Betis midfielder Sergio Canales. Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy