Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area
OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
KETV.com
'15-acre lake, 65-acre park': New dam near Gretna to help with future flooding, growing community
GRETNA, Neb. — In 2019, uncontrollable flooding took over parts of Nebraska, sending farm land, houses and roads under water. "It's really unprecedented at this point, the severity of disasters and flooding that we're seeing," said Andrea Spillars, regional administrator with FEMA. Years later, recovery is still happening, in...
doniphanherald.com
Mayor Stothert calls Omaha City Council's rejection of out-of-town proposal a 'partisan vote'
OMAHA — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert on Wednesday took aim at the City Council's decision to shelve a proposed amendment that would have allowed the mayor to remain in power when traveling outside city limits. In an emailed statement, Stothert said the council's 4-3 vote to reject the proposed...
WOWT
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas County Board of Commissioners approves funding for LGBTQ+ center
On Tuesday the Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved ARPA funding for an LGBTQ+ center focusing on mental health services.
KETV.com
City of Omaha planning board considering proposal which would add a third Costco to community
OMAHA, Neb. — A new Costco could be coming to the Omaha area. The city of Omaha planning board will be considering a proposal to rezone a subdivision near 180th Street and West Maple Road from agricultural to mixed-use development. According to residents of the area, the plan includes...
iheart.com
New Lake Project Near Gretna Getting FEMA Funding
(Gretna, NE) -- A project that will bring a new lake to the Gretna area is getting millions of dollars in funding from FEMA. FEMA says it'll contribute $5.3-million to the project, while the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will pay for the rest. The lake will be located on a creek west of 240th Street and south of Schram Road and will include a dam, canoe launch, park, and hiking trails.
KSNB Local4
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
IN THIS ARTICLE
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
WOWT
Omaha City Council tosses amendment on mayor’s authority when out of town
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After some confusion at last week’s City Council meeting regarding a decision to put a measure on the ballot regarding the mayor’s authority while out of town, council members put the issue to rest — for now. Council members voted 7-0 to reconsider...
iheart.com
Governor Receives Names For Southeast Nebraska Judgeship
The Judicial Nominating Commission provides the following three names for the Governor’s consideration for County Judge in the Second Judicial District, which consists of Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties: James M. Buchanan, Omaha, Gage R. Cobb, Gretna, and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth. The primary place of office for this...
autobodynews.com
EPA Fines Auto Repair Shops in Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska for ‘Defeat Device’ Violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has penalized three companies to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act (CAA). According to EPA, the companies installed and/or sold illegal “defeat devices” in vehicle engines designed to render emissions controls inoperative. Central Iowa Truck Repair LLC of Boone,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Kauth, Rogers say they've met the petition goal to run for Millard legislative seat
OMAHA, Neb. — State Sen. Kathleen Kauth, and Millard Education Association President Tim Royers both say they've turned in more than the required number of signatures to appear on the ballot in November in the race for Millard's District 31 legislative seat. Kauth was appointed to the Millard-area seat...
WOWT
Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls
OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
Omaha Mayor to not be allowed to work outside city limits after council vote
Last week a measure allowing the mayor to work outside of Omaha for five consecutive days passed, and was set to go on the November ballot. Now it will not be.
Radio Iowa
Iowa beef plant developer calls Walmart’s move a ‘seismic shift’ for industry
Retail giant Walmart bought a minority share in a Nebraska beef packing plant on Wednesday, what an Iowa cattleman says is a “seismic shift” in the beef processing industry. Chad Tentinger, principal developer of Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, says the move is historic — and it was inevitable....
KETV.com
Pharmacies, health groups prepare for increase in drive-up COVID-19 testing
OMAHA, Neb. — The federal government has ended the sending out of its free, at-home COVID-19 tests due to a lack of funding from Congress. Government officials want to have enough tests available in case a surge hits this fall. In Omaha, local pharmacies were expecting the decision. "There...
klkntv.com
Drought drying up the Platte, could affect Lincoln’s future water supply
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As you look west, the sights are grim through the lens of those in eastern Nebraska. Dry land has replaced the flowing waters of the Platte River from central Nebraska to Columbus. Irrigation this summer has depleted most of the reservoirs in the areas of...
Nebraska ‘robotics cluster’ to receive $25 million from feds
LINCOLN — A Nebraska coalition seeking to increase the state’s workforce in robotics and automated manufacturing in agriculture will receive $25 million through a workforce initiative of President Joe Biden. On Friday, the White House announced that the Heartland Robotics Cluster is one of 21 recipients nationally in...
Comments / 0