Sarpy County, NE

Dam project near Gretna will bring new lake, park to Omaha area

OMAHA — A small lake that will be built south of Gretna is a big deal, state and local officials say. The dam and park is the first project in the four-state region of Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas to be selected for final review and funding in a new competitive grant program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that supports more resilient communities. The states didn’t win a competitive grant last year, and so far, this dam is the only one among the four states to win final approval for the grants being distributed this year. (The states did receive some FEMA funding through set-aside money.)
Three nominated to fill vacancy in Nebraska’s Second Judicial District

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - One of three people will be chosen by the governor to fill a county court vacancy in the state’s Second Judicial District. According to the Office of Gov. Ricketts, the Judicial Nominating Commission of the County Judge in the Second Judicial District has forwarded three names for consideration by the governor for a vacancy.
New Lake Project Near Gretna Getting FEMA Funding

(Gretna, NE) -- A project that will bring a new lake to the Gretna area is getting millions of dollars in funding from FEMA. FEMA says it'll contribute $5.3-million to the project, while the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will pay for the rest. The lake will be located on a creek west of 240th Street and south of Schram Road and will include a dam, canoe launch, park, and hiking trails.
Harmful Algal Blooms Alert issued for four Nebraska lakes

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The state has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, and Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) in Pawnee County. All...
Governor Receives Names For Southeast Nebraska Judgeship

The Judicial Nominating Commission provides the following three names for the Governor’s consideration for County Judge in the Second Judicial District, which consists of Sarpy, Cass, and Otoe Counties: James M. Buchanan, Omaha, Gage R. Cobb, Gretna, and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth. The primary place of office for this...
Cochran Park in Council Bluffs gets improvements

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Cochran Park in Council Bluffs is getting a major facelift. The playground at the three-acre site has been torn down and a new one will be going in very soon. The old playground at Cochran Park has seen better days. “The playground has been there...
Nebraska truck shop fined as part of national crackdown on emissions controls

OMAHA -- As part of a national push to reduce toxic vehicle exhaust — an effort that pits public health officials against automotive enthusiasts — the EPA has fined Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri-based truck repair shops, saying they were illegally helping consumers disable pollution controls. Husker Diesel of...
