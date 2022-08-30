Boy badly burned after sunscreen bottle tossed on campfire explodes

BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A New Hampshire boy was seriously burned after a bottle of sunscreen exploded after being tossed on a campfire Monday afternoon.

The 12-year-old boy, who has not been identified publicly, was with another boy in the woods near his home at around 2:45 p.m. EDT when the pair threw a 12-ounce can of sunscreen into the flames, Barnstead Fire Chief Al Poulin told the Seacoast Current.

“It was a thin aluminum can under pressure,” Poulin said.

The can exploded, and the boy was airlifted to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with burns on his face and hand, WMUR-TV reported.

Poulin told the Seacoast Current that the boy also suffered burns to the back of his leg and singed hair.

Fire officials confirmed to WMUR that the boy suffered the injuries on his parents’ property.

