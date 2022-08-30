PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the Labor Day Weekend upon us, about 700 workers across 14 Pennsylvania nursing homes are going on strike today. The Service Employees International Union made the announcement just after midnight, saying they will begin "unfair labor practice strikes" after the companies, Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare "failed to provide significant enough investments into staffing and care." "Our goal has always been - and continues to be - to get a fair contract that invests in this entire workforce and will meaningfully address the staffing crisis," said Matthew Yarnell, President of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania. "But the offers on the...

