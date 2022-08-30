Read full article on original website
KETV.com
'Governor' warrant issued to get double homicide suspect back in Omaha
Iowa — The suspect in a double homicide is fighting legal filings to bring him back to Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested in Iowa last month following a chase and standoff near Des Moines — Iowa prosecutors dropped the charges against him. Walter is still in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom
PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
News Channel Nebraska
Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
WOWT
20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
WOWT
Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits
OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
High school student allegedly wanted to sell guns stolen from Frontier Justice
Twice in less than six weeks Frontier Justice, an Omaha gun store, was burglarized. Multiple people can be seen on video smashing glass and taking guns in May and August.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrests from August 21st through August 29. *On August 29th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later released on bond.
KETV.com
Lincoln police say suspect arrested in homicide is person of interest in another suspicious death
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln police said Friday that a suspect in a Tuesday homicide is also a person of interest in a suspicious death investigation. Police said the homicide occurred near N. Third and P streets around 2:01 a.m., where officers located an unresponsive male in a field near the intersection.
KETV.com
California man arrested in Nebraska after deputy finds 9 handguns, suspected drug currency
SEWARD COUNTY, Neb. — A California man was arrested in Seward County after a deputy located nine handguns and suspected drug currency during a traffic stop, according to authorities. On Aug. 25, a Seward County deputy stopped a Nissan Altima after spotting a traffic violation on Interstate 80 between...
klkntv.com
Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
KETV.com
WOWT
WOWT
OPD: Arrested burglary suspect may be involved in over $1M in A/C unit damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. Joe Claypool, 44, is in custody for two burglary cases. In one of the cases, he’s accused of cutting out four...
News Channel Nebraska
WOWT
Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmaker seeks investigation of possible fraud by former child welfare contractor
A Nebraska lawmaker wants a state probe of allegedly fraudulent dealings within the Kansas-based nonprofit that formerly managed Omaha-area child welfare cases. Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha sent a letter last week to Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, asking him to take action on behalf of Nebraska taxpayers and the child welfare system.
klkntv.com
2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
