ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds convictions of Sarpy County mom

PAPILLION, Neb. -- The State Supreme Court is upholding the multiple convictions of a Sarpy County mom accused of drugging and sexually assaulting her daughter's friends. 39-year-old Christina Greer had her 11 convictions upheld by the Nebraska High Court on Monday. She was found guilty after an investigation found that...
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man convicted of meth charge in Madison County goes missing from CCC-L

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man convicted of drug charges in Madison County has gone missing from a Lincoln prison facility. Authorities have been notified about a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln. Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community today and failed to return to the facility, according to a press release issued by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.
MADISON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

20-year-old man arrested as accessory to Branched Oak murder

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 20-year-old man has been arrested after deputies say he helped clean up a murder scene. According to court documents, 20-year-old Saif D. Saber is accused of being an Accessory to a Felony as well as Destroying Evidence in a deadly shooting at Branched Oak Lake earlier this summer. Saber’s bond is currently set at $250,000. According to those court documents, Saber went to a friend’s house and asked for cleaning products to “clean up blood.” He was then seen getting in the car of the man arrested for the murder.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#County Judge#County Attorney#Violent Crime
WOWT

Omaha Police release body camera images, timeline in fatal officer-involved shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police shared more details Friday about a fatal shooting that happened earlier in the week while officers were assisting a process server. Officers Jason Martinez and Jennifer Turner were assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order for 39-year-old Jacob Jamrozy in a domestic abuse case Wednesday afternoon when the situation became deadly.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

2 arrested following separate Nebraska pursuits

OMAHA, Neb.-Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in eastern Nebraska Thursday. The first incident occurred at approximately 6:45 a.m. when NSP was alerted that the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a woman who had escaped from custody and stolen a pickup. A trooper was able to locate the pursuit and successfully deploy stop sticks as the pickup was traveling southbound on county roads.
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report

(Atlantic) The Cass County Sheriff’s Office released the following arrests from August 21st through August 29. *On August 29th, 2022, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Trent Suhr, 39, of Walnut, for Driving While Barred. Suhr was transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked and held pending his later released on bond.
CASS COUNTY, IA
klkntv.com

Fake Lancaster County deputy scams man out of $830

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says a 25-year-old man is out $830 after falling victim to a scam. Authorities tell Channel 8 that he got a call from a private number just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say someone on the other line claimed to be...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

New details: Man shot by Omaha police was being served protection order

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha Police officer shot and killed a man as they assisted a process server to issue an immediate removal protection order, according to OPD. The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at an apartment complex near 100th and "R" Plaza in southwest Omaha. Omaha Police Lieutenant...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police identify man shot dead by officer helping to serve protection order

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A city police officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday afternoon at a southwest Omaha apartment, killing a man. Jacob Jamrozy, 39, was killed after he was shot by an Omaha Police officer Wednesday afternoon at Fairway Apartments, located just off R Street and 101st Plaza. The officer was assisting a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a unit in the complex.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man killed in officer-involved shooting at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at an Omaha apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. According to Omaha Police Lt. Neil Bonacci, officers were called to help a Douglas County process server with an immediate removal protection order at Fairway Apartments, located near R Street and 101st Plaza.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol traffic stop drug bust

Omaha police believe a burglary suspect now in custody could be tied to more than a million dollars in damages to commercial air conditioning units. There was a gathering Wednesday in the metro to remember lives lost. Nebraska marijuana fight. Updated: 10 hours ago. An update on the ongoing fight...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

2 hospitalized after overnight hit-and-run in north Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A two-vehicle hit-and-run sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning. Lincoln Police tell Channel 8 that those injured are expected to be OK. The Lincoln Police Department said it was called to the crash at the intersection of 48th Street and Cornhusker Highway...
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy