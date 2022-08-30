Chinook salmon retention on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to west Puget Island to close after Tuesday, Aug. 30

Read full article on original website
cannonbeachgazette.com
Dirt Fishing the Oregon Coast
One time, Ronny Calhoun found three gold teeth from the late 1700s. Another time, a Chinese coin dated in the late 1600s. His wife, Tiffany, once found a Civil War suspender clip and musket ball from the 1700s. How?. By dirt fishing. “’Dirt fishing’ is a term for metal detecting,”...
KLEWTV
Wildfire smoke in LCV and our region comes from Cedar Creek Fire in Oregon
There are several wildfires burning outside of the Lewis Clark Valley, the Palouse, and the Camas Prairie Region. But much of the smoke that has settled into our region is coming from the Cedar Creek Fire in southwest Oregon. A Facebook post by the National Weather Service Spokane gives an...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
All salmon fishing closed below Bonneville Dam starting tomorrow, Sept. 2; Recreational fishery exceeded allocated ESA fall Chinook impacts
Fishery managers from Oregon and Washington have closed all salmonid (salmon and steelhead) fishing, including both retention and catch-and-release fishing, on the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to Bonneville Dam as of tonight, Thursday Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. Higher than expected catch, effort, and handle rates of lower Columbia...
nwsportsmanmag.com
So About That (Brief) Marine Area 13 Salmon Closure …
Well … look at the bright side, Deep South Sound salmon anglers: At least the closure didn’t last that long, although it appears to have been unnecessary to begin with. Approximately 2 days, 11 hours and 31 minutes into the unexpected Marine Area 13 fishing shutdown, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife late this morning announced via an emailed rule change notice that the waters off Steilacoom, Dupont, Fox Island and Olympia were reopening “immediately” for Chinook and coho.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
KTVL
Rum Creek fire now 16,940 acres, Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Oregon
Firefighters are working to create contingency lines, around the perimeter of the fire which will act as a second layer of defense, should the fire's activity cause the flames to spread rapidly. "Part of the plan for every wildland fire is to prepare for when things don’t go as planned...
Ominous smoke cloud settles over Tri-Cities. Where is it coming from?
The high temperature on Friday could break a record.
Volunteers restore iconic fire lookout in the North Cascades
DARRINGTON, Wash. — For generations, forest workers would keep watch over Washington's backcountry by looking for fires threatening the wilderness. They stood stoic sentry in towers that are now disappearing across the landscape. Of the 656 that once existed, fewer than 100 are left in Washington state. Among the...
Big change in store for Northeastern Oregon archery hunters
The archery hunting season will start as usual on the last Saturday in August, but this year is anything but ordinary in one respect. For most of Northeastern Oregon, the archery season for elk is a controlled hunt for the first time. In August 2021 the Oregon Fish and Wildlife...
KXRO.com
WDFW 2022 Hunting Prospects now available
To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. Grays Harbor and Pacific County are part of District 17, and the prospects note that the area is best...
NW News Network
B.C. tailings dam failure could spell disaster for Canada, Washington, studies say
Two tailings dams that secure waste from a British Columbia mine 25 miles north of the Washington border have up to a 1 in 100 chance of failing, which could inundate a local valley with toxic sludge that could flow into Washington rivers, according to two reports from Conservation Northwest and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.
Chronicle
‘Just Go Out There and Watch’: South Puget Sound Area Could See Northern Lights This Weekend
Chances of catching a glimpse of the aurora borealis might be slim this weekend, but some in the Puget Sound region could get lucky, according to the National Weather Service. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this week a moderate geomagnetic storm is likely on its way, meaning parts of the Northwest might see the elusive northern lights sometime Sunday, said Dana Felton, meteorologist with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service.
kqennewsradio.com
RED FLAG WARNING FOR PARTS OF SOUTHERN OREGON
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of southern Oregon including the Umpqua National Forest from 11:00 a.m. through 11:00 p.m. Friday. An Urgent Fire Weather Message from the National Weather Service said strong gusty winds are expected. The Warning area includes eastern Douglas County, almost all of Josephine and Jackson counties, the Rum Creek Fire and all areas east of there. Winds will gust to 25 miles per hour west of the Cascades and up to 40 miles per hour east of the Cascades. Higher elevations could see gusts to 50 miles per hour.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
Ready-to-eat seafood items sold at Albertsons, Safeway in Oregon, SW Washington recalled
Albertsons said Thursday it was expanding its July recall of certain ready-to-eat seafood items because some allergens were not listed among the ingredients. The two items subject to the expanded voluntary recall -- Ready Meal shrimp cooked with cocktail sauce and ReadyMeal snow crab legs imitation surimi -- were sold at Safeway and Albertsons stores in Oregon and these Washington cities: Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland.
How the deep pockets of a timber tycoon helped shape the city of Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. — Longview, Washington sits along the Columbia River in southwest Washington. Before becoming Cowlitz County's largest and most populated city, it was more of an undesired place to live. "The area where Longview currently is was mostly swamp land, farm land," said Joseph Govednik, director of the...
Washington State: The Only Place Shooting This Thing Is Illegal
Did you know that Washington State is the one single place in the entire United States where you can not shoot or hunt this very famous thing!. What is this thing, where does it live, and why is Washington State the only place where it is illegal to kill it?
kezi.com
Wildfire smoke to descend on valley, lowering air quality
WESTERN OREGON – With the Cedar Creek Fire and Rum Creek Fire burning a total of more than 21,000 acres, fire officials are warning that prevailing winds will bring smoke into cities in western Oregon. Fire officials say that moderate amounts of smoke will be present in most cities...
Growing wildfire threatens thousands of structures in SW Oregon
Thousands of structures in southwest Oregon are threatened as the wildfire burning along the Rogue River continues to grow out of control.
ijpr.org
Hard to say if a gun measure on Oregon's fall ballot would have prevented Bend shooting
Measure 114 calls for a completed background check, completion of a gun safety course and a ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. Would it have prevented last weekend's tragedy at a supermarket in Bend?. The shooting at a Bend grocery store this weekend is just the latest...
