IDPH Reports First Human Case and First Death From West Nile Virus in Illinois of 2022

Illinois urges residents to get updated COVID-19 booster
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging all eligible residents to get the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized the new shots this week. In the past week, Illinois has reported 26,127 new confirmed and probable cases...
Two Bats Test Positive For Rabies In Champaign County
Health officials are revealing that two bats in Champaign County have tested positive for rabies over the past several months. The first case of a rabid bat was reported in May. There have been at least 36 cases of rabies reported this year in Illinois.
Illinois Department of Public Health Achieves Reaccreditation from National Public Health Body
Endorsement of Public Health Accreditation Board Indicates IDPH Meets the Gold Standard for Performance and Quality. Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Sameer Vohra announced that that IDPH has achieved reaccreditation from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) following a rigorous review process by the national board to ensure it continues to meet or exceed the highest quality and performance standards for a public health agency. National accreditation through PHAB indicates that IDPH has demonstrated dedication to equity, accountability to stakeholders, strong relationships with key health stakeholders, and that it continues to evolve and strengthen its performance to improve the health of the residents of Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (9/1/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two year audit from the Illinois Auditor General released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. Of the 26 compliance findings, 23 showed significant problems. Among the findings was a failure to maintain accurate and complete data.
Illinois, Chicago Expected To Receive New COVID Boosters Next Week
Illinois is expecting to receive nearly 600-thousand doses of the updated COVID-19 booster shots next year. Chicago anticipates around 150-thousand initial doses. The new boosters, which target omicron subvariants, were authorized by the FDA yesterday. The CDC advisory committee is expected to consider them today. Colin McIntyre/jb Copyright © 2022...
Proposed multi-state pipeline causes concern for county
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County is getting involved in a fight over a private carbon capture pipeline that ends in central Illinois. Navigator Heartland Greenway filed a plan with the Illinois Commerce Commission in July to build a pipeline that transports liquid carbon dioxide through five states, including 13 counties in Illinois. The company said the pipeline would capture carbon dioxide and benefit the environment.
As Weed, Mold Allergy Seasons Hit Their Peak in Illinois, Here's When You May Find Relief
This won’t surprise the thousands of Chicago-area residents that suffer from seasonal allergies, but weed and mold allergens are hitting high levels in the region, and it may be a while before relief could arrive. According to the National Allergy Bureau’s measuring station in suburban Melrose Park, both weed...
Two Illinois Cities Are Of The Most Rat-Infested In All Of America
Rats are cute and cuddly to some pet owners but wild rats are not to be reckoned with. They can do severe damage to property, especially when looking for food. If you were to assume rats are flocking to businesses with food those places need extensive pest control. Where would you guess rats went when restaurants were closed during the pandemic? One thing is certain, rats made a big impact on two cities in Illinois.
Illinois conservation police discover wild animals in home
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — A yearlong investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday culminated in a search warrant and the discovery of numerous illegally obtained wild animals – alive and dead – inside a DeKalb County home. No arrests were made immediately, but the investigation is...
Watch now: Early detection, advancements aid in fight against Central Illinois' No. 2 killer (copy)
Editor's note: This story is part of a series examining top causes of death in Central Illinois. Future reporting will explore issues related to stroke and COVID-19.
Audit of Illinois’ unemployment agency shows mountain of problems
(The Center Square) – A scathing audit of the Illinois Department of Employment Security shows deficiencies throughout the Pritzker administration agency. The two-year audit from the Illinois auditor general released this week included the first 18 months of the pandemic and shows the unemployment agency did not have proper controls over many aspects of the federally funded state agency. There were 26 compliance findings. All but three showed significant deficiencies.
Illinois Man Injured In Accident And Arrested
An Illinois man was injured in a rollover accident in Linn county and later arrested by state troopers. At about 12:01 am Saturday (today), 58-year-old Robert B Grieme of Taylorville, IL was injured when he ran off the road. State Troopers report Grieme was northbound on Jewel Drive, north of Brookfield, when he ran off the road and went down an embankment, causing his vehicle to overturn into a ravine. Grieme was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital and later to a Columbia hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He was also arrested by troopers for alleged DWI and Careless and Imprudent Driving.
Did You Know a Significant Uprising in Illinois is the Reason for Labor Day?
It doesn't get much more the "More You Know" than this one right here. With Labor Day coming on Monday, I figured I would look into how it all came about. I mean, I know Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer, the kids are all back to class and we're staring at fall, winter, and the end of the year.
Special prosecutor could investigate potential voter fraud in Illinois primary
VENICE, Illinois — Officials in Madison County have confirmed a criminal investigation is underway after election judges noticed similar handwriting on roughly 39 mail-in ballots during the Illinois primary election. Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza, a Democrat, confirmed her office detected the suspicious mail-in ballots during the June 28...
Illinois quick hits: Power plant closes; some Chicago firefighters make $400K
The Joppa power plant officially closed Wednesday. The facility opened in 1953 and employed around 115 workers when it closed. Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. Vistra plans to build a stand-alone battery energy storage facility at the Joppa plant.
State of Illinois sued: The latest in the Christopher Vaughn murder case
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — The State of Illinois has been served with a lawsuit after attorney Keith Altman said his client, Christopher Vaughn, wasn’t given a fair judicial process. Vaughn was convicted of murdering his wife Kimberly and three children, shooting them on a family trip back in June...
Additional $100 Million in grants made available to advance anti-violence funding in Illinois
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) — Organizations will soon be able to apply for an additional $100 million in grants to fund gun violence prevention programs in municipalities across Illinois. The funding, which is a part of the Reimagine Public Safety Act, is in support of nonprofit community-based organizations and local...
Illinois police departments reimagine how they respond to 911 calls for mental health crises
When someone is in a mental or a behavioral health crisis, a call to 911 can become a crisis in itself.
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
Illinois Route 159 to be closed north of Route 143, IDOT announces
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Illinois Route 159, from Illinois 143/Old Alton Road to just north of the Cahokia Creek structure, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, September 6, from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, September 7. That section of road will close again during the same evening and overnight hours on Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8.
