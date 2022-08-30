ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Disturbing Doorbell Video: Ohio Father NOT Charged After Fatally Shooting Daughter's Ex As He Tried To Break In

By Samantha Benitz
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
An Ohio-based father has been absolved of any criminal charges in connection to the fatal shooting of his daughter's ex-boyfriend, which was captured in a disturbing doorbell camera video, Radar can confirm .

Mitchell Duckro was not indicted by a grand jury under the "Stand Your Ground" ruling in Ohio State legislature, which allows homeowners to use lethal force when threatened.

Footage from the Ring app obtained by Daily Mail showed Duckro opening fire on his daughter Allyson Duckro 's ex-boyfriend, 22, after he appeared to bust down the front door more than a year after the former couple split.

Rayl used his body weight to get inside their property during his unannounced visit on July 31.

Duckro warned him, stating "James no, get off my porch" followed by "I have a gun."

Duckro shot Rayl, 22, three times: he was struck in the left shoulder, right shoulder, and back. Rayl, who was unarmed, could be seen staggering away moments before the dispute turned deadly. Chilling screams could be heard in the background.

Later, neighbors were seen approaching the property as they waited for police for seven minutes. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Allyson was holding onto her pillow as she recounted what happened to police alongside her father.

"The front door was a solid wooden door with a deadbolt," the Shelby County Prosecutor and Shelby County Sheriff's office shared in a joint statement. "The deadbolt was found to be in the locked position and the casing to the lock side of the door was broken."

According to officials, three holes were found in the glass window in the door and three hollow point 9mm spent cartridges were found on the floor.

Since the incident, the Duckro family's $436,000 property in Ohio has been placed on the market.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Rayl previously left a voicemail on Allyson's phone the night before, in which he spoke about wanting to check in with her to see how she was doing.

Rayl's family is completely devastated and has launched a " Justice for James " campaign, stating that he was wrongly "murdered."

