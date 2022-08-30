Read full article on original website
Georgia announces captains for Week 1 opener against Oregon
Georgia announced its captains for the Week 1 opener Saturday morning through the program’s official Twitter account. The Bulldogs captains are senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith, senior running back Kenny McIntosh, senior defensive back Christopher Smith and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Georgia will open its season...
Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction
College Football Playoff national champion Georgia opens its title defense on Saturday against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon from Atlanta on Saturday. The game will be a reunion of sorts for Dan Lanning, who as coordinator helped engineer Georgia's historic defense a year ago and who now serves as ...
Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta
The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
Sonny Perdue, UGA President Jere Morehead and Vince Dooley join UGA in closing stock exchange
The closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange rang at 4 p.m. Thursday to kick off the 2022 college football season, according to a release from the University System of Georgia. USG Chancellor Sonny Perdue and Chick-fil-A chairman Dan T. Cathy were joined by University of Georgia president Jere...
Georgia football: Dan Lanning is not an advantage for the Ducks
Intriguing storylines surround the upcoming Georgia football matchup with Oregon. One of the most prominent angles Duck fans are leaning heavily on is how former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning coaches the Ducks. Lanning was initially brought on with the Dawgs in 2018 to be the outside linebackers coach. Upon...
Packer goes off on reporter for 'crazy statement' about Clemson
During ACC Network's new daily studio show, ACC PM, Mark Packer on Thursday called out David Ubben of The Athletic. Packer went off on Ubben for thinking that Clemson could easily lose six and (...)
Football: Gainesville rallies to beat Monroe Area
MONROE, Ga. - Gainesville scored the only points in the second half to beat Monroe Area in come-from-behind fashion Friday night, 23-13. After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Red Elephants clawed back to a 13-10 deficit by halftime. From there, Baxter Wright found Sky Niblett for a 24-yard pitch and catch to take the lead for the first time at 16-13 before Niam Cheeks iced the game with a touchdown rush from one yard out.
Football: 35-point underdog Broncos stun Cedar Shoals for 1st-ever region win
ATHENS, Ga. — East Forsyth needed just one try to get its first-ever region win as a program. The Broncos rallied from a first-half deficit to beat Cedar Shoals 22-14 on Friday on the road in both teams’ Region 8-4A openers. It may have been the biggest upset...
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission
After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
Latest Ga DOT contracts include work along I-85 in Jackson Co
The Georgia DOT has awarded contracts for work along I-85 in Jackson County: the $21 million will pay for a median from the Jackson County line to south of the Interstate at State Route 403. From WSB TV…. In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation) awarded over $150 million...
Athens restaurant roundup: Brunch returns to home.made, The Foundry reopens and more
August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Dunkin’ is partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association and releasing a limited edition doughnut to gear up for the upcoming football season. The Dawgs Donut features vanilla icing on a traditional donut garnished with red sprinkles. The doughnut will debut Sept. 1 and stores in Georgia will carry it through Sept. 15 or while supplies last.
Georgia man sentenced to 15 years in I-95 Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed Virginia dad
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed a Virginia father. Brandon Eugene Mack, 35, of Ellenwood, Ga., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit and run, according to a release from the office of Keith Higgins, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
Police: Georgia man follows teen home from work with flashers on
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are encouraging residents to be mindful of their surroundings after a Jackson County teenager was followed home recently. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident happened on Thursday just before 10:30 p.m. Deputies said the teenager was leaving her...
Local pharmacists preparing to give out Omicron COVID-19 booster
ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration has approved a COVID-19 shot specifically targeting the BA.5 variant, which is responsible for 90% of all cases. Two versions of the booster, one Moderna and one Pfizer for people ages 12 and up are expected to get emergency use authorization by the end of the week.
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
