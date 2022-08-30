ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia announces captains for Week 1 opener against Oregon

Georgia announced its captains for the Week 1 opener Saturday morning through the program’s official Twitter account. The Bulldogs captains are senior outside linebacker Nolan Smith, senior running back Kenny McIntosh, senior defensive back Christopher Smith and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Georgia will open its season...
ATHENS, GA
College Football HQ

Georgia vs. Oregon football preview, prediction

College Football Playoff national champion Georgia opens its title defense on Saturday against Pac-12 runner-up Oregon from Atlanta on Saturday. The game will be a reunion of sorts for Dan Lanning, who as coordinator helped engineer Georgia's historic defense a year ago and who now serves as ...
EUGENE, OR
DawgsDaily

Score Prediction: Georgia to Handle Oregon in Atlanta

The college football season is finally upon us. After a long but enjoyable offseason for Georgia fans, they will see their Georgia Bulldogs in action Saturday at 3:30 PM (EST) in their season-opening contest against the No. 11 Oregon Ducks. A "neutral site game" is being held in downtown Atlanta's ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Georgia football: Dan Lanning is not an advantage for the Ducks

Intriguing storylines surround the upcoming Georgia football matchup with Oregon. One of the most prominent angles Duck fans are leaning heavily on is how former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning coaches the Ducks. Lanning was initially brought on with the Dawgs in 2018 to be the outside linebackers coach. Upon...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Gainesville rallies to beat Monroe Area

MONROE, Ga. - Gainesville scored the only points in the second half to beat Monroe Area in come-from-behind fashion Friday night, 23-13. After trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Red Elephants clawed back to a 13-10 deficit by halftime. From there, Baxter Wright found Sky Niblett for a 24-yard pitch and catch to take the lead for the first time at 16-13 before Niam Cheeks iced the game with a touchdown rush from one yard out.
MONROE, GA
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission

After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens restaurant roundup: Brunch returns to home.made, The Foundry reopens and more

August is coming to a close and the fall season is almost in grasp. Here’s this week’s roundup of restaurant news. Dunkin’ is partnering with the University of Georgia Athletic Association and releasing a limited edition doughnut to gear up for the upcoming football season. The Dawgs Donut features vanilla icing on a traditional donut garnished with red sprinkles. The doughnut will debut Sept. 1 and stores in Georgia will carry it through Sept. 15 or while supplies last.
ATHENS, GA
Action News Jax

Georgia man sentenced to 15 years in I-95 Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed Virginia dad

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed a Virginia father. Brandon Eugene Mack, 35, of Ellenwood, Ga., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit and run, according to a release from the office of Keith Higgins, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
ELLENWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
ATHENS, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA

